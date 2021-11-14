Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Origin Agritech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEED   VGG678282051

ORIGIN AGRITECH LIMITED

(SEED)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China proposes new rules to ease GMO approvals

11/14/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is planning changes to its seed regulations that will make it easier to approve genetically modified crops, a move seen as a critical step towards commercialising GM corn.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs published a draft document late on Friday proposing a series of amendments to several different regulations that cover GM crops.

The changes implement decisions by the Communist party's powerful Central Committee and the cabinet on safe management of genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, and development of a modern seed industry, according to the statement.

China's leadership last year called for an urgent "turnaround" in the country's seed industry, which is struggling with overcapacity and rampant infringement of intellectual property that has stifled innovation in the sector.

Top policymakers also urged progress in biotech breeding, widely seen as GM crops, and seen as key to ensuring food security.

Beijing has invested heavily in GM research and development for years but has been cautious about commercialising plants that enter the food chain and has never permitted planting of GM soybeans or corn even though they can be imported for use in animal feed.

Among the many proposed changes, a GM trait applied to an already approved hybrid would only need to undergo a one-year production trial before receiving approval, rather than going through the full round of trials needed for new varieties.

"I believe that this is a significant step for GMO commercialisation," said Han Gengchen, chairman of Origin Agritech Ltd , the first Chinese company to develop GM corn crops.

"It clarifies the procedures for GMO variety approvals and simplifies the process. It will accelerate GMO corn commercial production," he told Reuters.

The proposals came after last week's plenum, or closed-door meeting of more than 300 top leaders of the party's Central Committee.

The draft is open to public comment until Dec. 12.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ORIGIN AGRITECH LIMITED
10:02aChina proposes new rules to ease GMO approvals
RE
11/12Origin Agritech's Next-Generation GMO Corn Trait Advances in Approval Process
PR
11/08Origin Agritech Limited Announces Participation in the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit
NE
10/14ORIGIN AGRITECH : Seeks Plant Variety Protection Rights for 13 Corn Hybrids
MT
10/14ORIGIN AGRITECH : Expands Hybrid Seed Product Line
PR
10/14Origin Agritech Limited Expands Hybrid Seed Product Line
CI
09/21ORIGIN AGRITECH : and China Agricultural University to Collaborate on Research of Molecula..
PR
09/21Origin Agritech Ltd. and China Agricultural University to Collaborate on Research of Mo..
CI
09/03ORIGIN AGRITECH : Selects PCG Advisory for Investor Relations Strategies
PR
07/12ORIGIN AGRITECH : Expands GMO Trait Portfolio
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 52,5 M 8,23 M 8,23 M
Net income 2020 -85,3 M -13,4 M -13,4 M
Net Debt 2020 118 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 349 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart ORIGIN AGRITECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Origin Agritech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN AGRITECH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Geng Chen Han Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Chen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ji Hong Liang Chief Technology Officer
Michael W. Trimble Independent Director
Rong Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIGIN AGRITECH LIMITED-35.42%55
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.6.37%48 324
CORTEVA, INC.25.77%35 498
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-3.68%17 485
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED0.05%17 064
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.57.11%11 106