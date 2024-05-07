UNITED STATES

ORIGIN AGRITECH LIMITED

No. 21 Sheng Ming Yuan Road, Changping District, Beijing 102206

Dismissal of B.F. Borgers CPA PC

On May 7, 2024, Origin Agritech Limited ("Company") notified B.F. Borgers CPA PC ("Borgers") that it was terminated, effective immediately, as the registered independent accounting firm for the financial statements of the Company. The reason was because the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") had terminated Borgers privileges of appearing or practicing before the SEC as an accountant, the result of which was that Borgers may not participate in or perform the audit or review of financial information included in SEC filings, issue audit reports included in SEC filings, provide consents with respect to audit reports, or otherwise appear or practice before the SEC.

The Company is in the process of reviewing different accounting firms to replace Borgers. The process is expected to take time to select a firm, undergo evaluation by the accounting firm and to enter into an engagement agreement.

None. Due to the fact that Borgers may not appear or practice before the SEC, the SEC has indicated that there is no requirement for the Company to obtain a letter from Borgers stating whether it agrees with the equivalent of Item 304 disclosures made in this Form 6-K report.

