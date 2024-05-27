2024-05-27 04:08:00 ET

Stock Traders Daily has produced this trading report using a proprietary method. This methodology seeks to optimize the entry and exit levels to maximize results and limit risk, and it is also applied to Index options, ETFs, and futures for our subscribers. This report optimizes trading in

Origin Agritech Limited

(NASDAQ: SEED) with integrated risk controls.

Warning:

Instructions:

Use the basic rules of Technical Analysis. Here are some examples: if SEED is testing support the signal is to buy and target resistance. On the other hand, if resistance is tested, that is a sign to short, and target support. No matter which side the trade is, long or short, the trigger point is both a place to enter and as a risk control.

Swing Trades, Day Trades, and Longer term Trading Plans:

Longer Term Trading Plans for SEED

Buy SEED slightly over 4.39 target n/a stop loss @ 4.38.

Swing Trading Plans for SEED

Buy SEED slightly over 5.74, target 6.65, Stop Loss @ 5.72

Short SEED slightly near 5.74, target 4.39, Stop Loss @ 5.76.

Day Trading Plans for SEED

Buy SEED slightly over 5.4, target 5.79, Stop Loss @ 5.39

Short SEED slightly near 5.4, target 4.39, Stop Loss @ 5.41.

SEED Technical Summary | Raw Data for the Trading Plans

Term →

Near

Mid

Long

Bias

Weak

Strong

Weak

P1

0

0

1.57

P2

5.4

5.74

2.85

P3

5.79

6.65