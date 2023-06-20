Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Origin Agritech Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    SEED   VGG678282051

ORIGIN AGRITECH LIMITED

(SEED)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:53:26 2023-06-20 pm EDT
4.205 USD   +6.19%
02:54pOrigin Agritech : TMC, GRFX among Energy/Materials gainers; SJT, CRT among losers
PU
06/16Origin Agritech's Vice President of Business Development Discusses Company's Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity Amid China's Agricultural Modernization on Planet MicroCap Podcast
PR
05/18Origin Agritech Announces Participation in the LD Micro Invitational XIII
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origin Agritech : TMC, GRFX among Energy/Materials gainers; SJT, CRT among losers

06/20/2023 | 02:54pm EDT
TMC, GRFX among Energy/Materials gainers; SJT, CRT among losers
2023-06-20 14:02:51 ET

Gainers: TMC the metals company ( TMC ) +19% . Graphex Group ( GRFX ) +15% . Origin Agritech ( SEED ) +8% . Hallador Energy ( HNRG ) +7% . Universal Stainless & Alloy Products ( USAP ) +7% .
Losers: San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( SJT ) -14% . Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( CRT ) -14% . Trio Petroleum ( TPET ) -10% . Trinseo ( TSE ) -10% . DRDGOLD ( DRD ) -8% .
For further details see:

TMC, GRFX among Energy/Materials gainers; SJT, CRT among losers
News Provided by SeekingAlpha via QuoteMedia

Attachments

Disclaimer

Origin Agritech Limited published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 18:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52,6 M 7,38 M 7,38 M
Net income 2022 -6,27 M -0,88 M -0,88 M
Net Debt 2022 122 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 177 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,09x
EV / Sales 2022 9,08x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart ORIGIN AGRITECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Origin Agritech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN AGRITECH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Geng Chen Han Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Ji Hong Liang Chief Technology Officer
Michael W. Trimble Independent Director
Fei Wang Independent Director
Min Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIGIN AGRITECH LIMITED-43.02%25
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-12.72%32 229
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-10.95%15 916
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-20.36%11 465
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-7.98%7 557
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.35.35%7 143
