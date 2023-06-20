Origin Agritech : TMC, GRFX among Energy/Materials gainers; SJT, CRT among losers

TMC, GRFX among Energy/Materials gainers; SJT, CRT among losers
2023-06-20 14:02:51 ET
Gainers: TMC the metals company ( TMC ) +19% . Graphex Group ( GRFX ) +15% . Origin Agritech ( SEED ) +8% . Hallador Energy ( HNRG ) +7% . Universal Stainless & Alloy Products ( USAP ) +7% .
Losers: San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( SJT ) -14% . Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( CRT ) -14% . Trio Petroleum ( TPET ) -10% . Trinseo ( TSE ) -10% . DRDGOLD ( DRD ) -8% .
For further details see:
