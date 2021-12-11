Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Origin Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBNK   US68621T1025

ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.

(OBNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origin Bancorp : Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

12/11/2021 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend
facebookFacebooktwitterTwittershare
Copied to clipboard!
Share

RUSTON, LOUISIANA (October 27, 2021) - Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) ("Origin"), the holding company for Origin Bank, today announced that on October 27, 2021, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of its common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 19, 2021.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 44 banking centers located from Dallas/ Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in filings by Origin Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "foresees," "intends," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "might," "should," "will," and "would" or variations of such terms" are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include among other things: the expected payment date of its quarterly cash dividend; changes in economic conditions; the duration and impacts of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and efforts to contain its transmission, as well as the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to address the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy, including, without limitation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and any related future economic stimulus legislation and the effects of the foregoing on the Company's business and customers; other legislative changes generally; changes in policies by regulatory agencies; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; competition; and changes in management's business strategies and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC.

The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation - to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Chris Reigelman

318-497-3177

chris@origin.bank

Media Contact

Ryan Kilpatrick

318-232-7472

rkilpatrick@origin.bank

Disclaimer

Origin Bancorp Inc. published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 22:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
05:56pORIGIN BANCORP : Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend
PU
05:56pORIGIN BANCORP : Bank Hires Tyler Pope, Ben Trahan to Join North Texas Commercial Banking ..
PU
12/01ORIGIN BANCORP : Bank Voted "Best Bank of the Delta" for 15th Consecutive Year
PU
11/16ORIGIN BANCORP : Bank Supports Excellence On and Off the Court with SMU Basketball Sponsor..
PU
11/09Origin Bank Named One of the Top Three Best Banks to Work For in 2021 by American Banke..
PU
11/04ORIGIN BANCORP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
11/02Raymond James Adjusts Origin Bancorp's Price Target to $55 from $50, Keeps Strong Buy R..
MT
10/27ORIGIN BANCORP : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27ORIGIN BANCORP, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THIRD-QUARTER 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
10/27Earnings Flash (OBNK) ORIGIN BANCORP Reports Q3 EPS $1.14, vs. Street Est of $0.98
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 275 M - -
Net income 2021 103 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,66x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 989 M 989 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 749
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Origin Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 42,11 $
Average target price 51,60 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Drake D. Mills Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen H. Brolly Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive Officer
M. Lance Hall Co-Chief Operating Officer
Debbie Williamson Co-Chief Operating Officer
Michael A. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.51.64%989
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.77%472 311
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.78%364 355
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%245 567
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.71%212 222
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.34%200 159