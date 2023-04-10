Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Origin Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBNK   US68621T1025

ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.

(OBNK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17:17 2023-04-10 pm EDT
31.87 USD   -0.16%
01:05pOrigin Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
12:46pOrigin Bancorp : Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call - Form 8-K
PU
12:42pOrigin Bancorp, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origin Bancorp : Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call - Form 8-K

04/10/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RUSTON, LA, April 10, 2023 - Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) ("Origin"), the financial holding company for Origin Bank, plans to issue first quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and hold a conference call to discuss such results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 am Eastern Time). The conference call will be hosted by Drake Mills, Chairman, President and CEO of Origin, William J. Wallace, IV, Chief Financial Officer of Origin, and Lance Hall, President and CEO of Origin Bank.

Conference Call and Live Webcast
To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International); +1 (800) 528-1066 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 15370 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin's website at www.origin.bank under the investor relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGINQ123.

Conference Call Webcast Archive

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin's website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates 60 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas and Houston, across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Chris Reigelman
318-497-3177
chris@origin.bank

Media Contact
Ryan Kilpatrick
318-232-7472
rkilpatrick@origin.bank


Attachments

Disclaimer

Origin Bancorp Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 16:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
01:05pOrigin Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
12:46pOrigin Bancorp : Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call - Form ..
PU
12:42pOrigin Bancorp, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06Raymond James Lowers Price Target on Origin Bancorp to $37 From $43, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
04/03Origin Bancorp : Bank Promotes Bobby Williams to Senior Vice President, Louisiana Director..
PU
03/28Origin Bank Releases First Corporate Sustainability Report
AQ
02/22ORIGIN BANCORP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/22Tranche Update on Origin Bancorp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 27, 2022..
CI
02/22North American Morning Briefing: Fed Minutes Eyed -3-
DJ
01/30North American Morning Briefing:Investors Look -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 391 M - -
Net income 2023 110 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,03x
Yield 2023 1,94%
Capitalization 983 M 983 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 011
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Origin Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 31,92 $
Average target price 39,70 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Drake D. Mills President & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Wallace Chief Financial Officer
M. Lance Hall Co-Chief Operating Officer
Debbie Williamson Co-Chief Operating Officer
Michael A. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.-13.02%983
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.94%375 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 714
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.94%222 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 194
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.21%143 152
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer