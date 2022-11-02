Advanced search
Origin Bancorp : BANK PLANS FLAGSHIP DALLAS LOCATION IN PRESTON CENTER

11/02/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Origin Bank has announced it will establish a flagship location in the heart of Dallas' premier commercial center with the planned relocation of its Preston Banking Center. The new location is currently under development in Berkshire Court, located at 8411 Preston Road.

"I'm thrilled to share Origin's plans to strengthen our presence in Dallas as we develop this new Preston Center location," said Warrie Birdwell, North Texas president of Origin Bank. "This move gives us the opportunity to design a banking center with features that elevate the customer experience, and it better positions us to serve our clients from an incredible space in an ever-growing community."

Origin's new space in Berkshire Court, owned by The Crosland Group, will occupy a premier location on the northwest corner of Berkshire and Preston Road. With more than 9,000 square feet and two floors, Origin's new banking center has ample space to accommodate growth as it continues to expand throughout the Dallas area. Architect Zeigler Cooper and contractor Lincoln Builders have partnered with Origin on the design-build of the space, which will house the bank's existing Preston Banking Center team, as well as other trusted advisors from the private and commercial banking teams.

Slated to open in 2023, the new location will offer full-service banking including personal and commercial banking, private banking, home lending, and insurance services.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates 59 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas and Houston, across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Disclaimer

Origin Bancorp Inc. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 14:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
