Origin Bancorp, Inc.

ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.

(OBNK)
Origin Bancorp : Bank Announces Expansion of Services With New Location in The Woodlands

02/01/2021
Origin Bank has announced the relocation of its banking center in The Woodlands, now open at 2501 Research Forest Drive, Suite A. The new center features personal banking, mortgage lending, full-service commercial banking, and the added convenience of drive-thru banking and a 24-hour ATM.

'Origin Bank's expansion of The Woodlands banking center demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the greater Houston area,' said Jody Proler, Regional Chief Operating Officer at Origin Bank. 'With a team of experienced bankers, a spacious lobby and a full complement of banking services, Origin's new location reflects the incredible growth of this thriving community.'

Origin Bank has nine banking center locations throughout the Houston market. At the new location in The Woodlands, Manager Karen Mixon and her team assist customers with their personal banking needs. Regional Executive Vice President Joe Cox and his team offer full-service commercial banking and support for area businesses.

'We are excited to share our new location in The Woodlands with our loyal customers and the community,' said Carmen Jordan, Houston Regional President of Origin Bank. 'With the expansion of services and the convenience of drive-thru banking plus a 24-hour ATM, we are proud to elevate our customers' banking experience at this new location.'

To schedule an appointment, please call 832-246-5500 or visit us at 2501 Research Forest Drive, Suite A, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. To learn more about Origin Bank, please visit www.Origin.bank.

About Origin Bank:

Origin Bank is headquartered in Choudrant, Louisiana and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the financial holding company, Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK). Chartered in Louisiana more than a century ago, Origin Bank provides a broad range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients from over 40 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. Member FDIC. To learn more, visit Origin Bank's website at www.origin.bank.

Origin Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 20:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
