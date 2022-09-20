Origin Bancorp : Bank Continues Expansion in Dallas with New Oak Cliff Banking Center

Origin Bank has announced continued growth in the Dallas area with the opening of its new Oak Cliff banking center, located at 126 E. Colorado Boulevard. The new location strengthens Origin's presence in North Texas and marks the bank's first full-service banking center in the Oak Cliff community.

"The new Oak Cliff banking center further demonstrates Origin's commitment to investing in the growth of the communities where we live and work," said Warrie Birdwell, North Texas president of Origin Bank. "Our team is excited to serve new and existing clients in this growing South Dallas community."

This banking center houses a team of trusted advisors that will serve personal and business customers alongside Origin's existing mortgage loan production office in the Oak Cliff neighborhood. The new location, co-managed by Banking Center Managers Cotis Foster and Ashley Comstock, offers personal and business banking, retail and loan production, a night depository and drive-thru banking.

Origin's Oak Cliff location is open for lobby or drive-thru service every Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at 126 E. Colorado Boulevard, Dallas, Texas, 75203. To learn more, please visit us at www.origin.bank.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisana. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates 59 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas and Houston, across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.