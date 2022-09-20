Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Origin Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBNK   US68621T1025

ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.

(OBNK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:12 2022-09-20 am EDT
41.15 USD   -0.24%
10:10aORIGIN BANCORP : Bank Continues Expansion in Dallas with New Oak Cliff Banking Center
PU
09/07INSIDER SELL : Origin Bancorp
MT
08/15ORIGIN BANCORP : Bank Makes Their Mark with New Building Signage at Dallas Financial Center
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origin Bancorp : Bank Continues Expansion in Dallas with New Oak Cliff Banking Center

09/20/2022 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Origin Bank has announced continued growth in the Dallas area with the opening of its new Oak Cliff banking center, located at 126 E. Colorado Boulevard. The new location strengthens Origin's presence in North Texas and marks the bank's first full-service banking center in the Oak Cliff community.

"The new Oak Cliff banking center further demonstrates Origin's commitment to investing in the growth of the communities where we live and work," said Warrie Birdwell, North Texas president of Origin Bank. "Our team is excited to serve new and existing clients in this growing South Dallas community."

This banking center houses a team of trusted advisors that will serve personal and business customers alongside Origin's existing mortgage loan production office in the Oak Cliff neighborhood. The new location, co-managed by Banking Center Managers Cotis Foster and Ashley Comstock, offers personal and business banking, retail and loan production, a night depository and drive-thru banking.

Origin's Oak Cliff location is open for lobby or drive-thru service every Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at 126 E. Colorado Boulevard, Dallas, Texas, 75203. To learn more, please visit us at www.origin.bank.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisana. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates 59 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas and Houston, across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Disclaimer

Origin Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 14:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
10:10aORIGIN BANCORP : Bank Continues Expansion in Dallas with New Oak Cliff Banking Center
PU
09/07INSIDER SELL : Origin Bancorp
MT
08/15ORIGIN BANCORP : Bank Makes Their Mark with New Building Signage at Dallas Financial Cente..
PU
08/03ORIGIN BANCORP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/03Tranche Update on Origin Bancorp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 24, 2019..
CI
08/01Origin Bancorp Completes BT Holdings Buyout
MT
08/01ORIGIN BANCORP : COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF BT HOLDINGS, INC - Form 8-K
PU
08/01Origin Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of BT Holdings, Inc.
AQ
08/01ORIGIN BANCORP, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a D..
AQ
08/01Origin Bancorp, Inc. completed the acquisition of BT Holdings, Inc.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 328 M - -
Net income 2022 80,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 982 M 982 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 841
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Origin Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 41,25 $
Average target price 52,33 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Drake D. Mills President & Chief Executive Officer
Brett William Wallace Chief Financial Officer
M. Lance Hall Co-Chief Operating Officer
Debbie Williamson Co-Chief Operating Officer
Michael A. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.-3.89%982
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.38%347 683
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.03%278 742
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.59%211 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.63%168 108
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 571