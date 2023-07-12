Origin Bank today announced that it has hired Marcela Williamson as a Mortgage Loan Officer. Williamson joins the team at Origin's location in Memorial City.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Marcela to our mortgage team," said Nick Marascia, Origin's Chief Retail Mortgage Officer. "Her passion for providing exceptional customer service and experience in the industry make her the perfect fit as we expand our team to serve this dynamic community."

Williamson has over 25 years of banking experience, specializing in home loans and new construction financing. In her role at Origin, she is responsible for originating new loans, reviewing lending options with her mortgage clients and helping them set long-term goals.

An avid outdoorswoman, Williamson enjoys fishing and hunting and is a skilled bow hunter. She has two children, Gunner Ryan and Tucker Nolan.

Williamson will be officed at Origin's banking center in Memorial City located at 9805 Katy Freeway, Suite 200. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (281) 797-9369.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates 60 banking centers located in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank. Member FDIC.