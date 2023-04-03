Origin Bancorp : Bank Promotes Bobby Williams to Senior Vice President, Louisiana Director of Community Development

Origin Bank today announced that Bobby Williams has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Louisiana Director of Community Development, a new position designed to serve as a resource for individuals and communities throughout north Louisiana.

"Origin's commitment to the communities we serve is unwavering. That's why we've created this new position to serve as a proactive, effective ally for those who have historically been underserved in their banking needs," said Origin Bank Louisiana State President Larry Little. "Bobby is a trusted member of our team who gives his time to a number of causes throughout the local area. I can think of no one better to represent Origin as we expand our support where it's needed most."

Williams is a long-time Origin employee, having worked at the bank for nearly 25 years. In his new role, he will seek to partner with non-profit agencies in an effort to improve blighted neighborhoods and properties by providing financial opportunities through lending options as well as government and grant programs.

An active member of his community, Williams currently serves as Secretary/Treasurer of the Industrial Development Board for the City of Ruston, is President of the Ruston High School Alumni Association, and is a member of the Board of Delegates for Teach 1 to Lead 1. He also serves as Deacon/Secretary of Finance for Zion Traveler Baptist Church and is a member of the Zion Traveler Community Development Corporation board as well as the City of Ruston Zoning Board of Adjustments.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in General Studies from Louisiana State University and is a graduate of the LSU School of Banking. He and his wife Angela reside in Ruston with their son Mason.

Williams' office is located at the Ruston Financial Center, 1511 North Trenton Street in Ruston, Louisiana. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (318) 255-2222.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates 60 banking centers located in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.