Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Origin Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBNK   US68621T1025

ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.

(OBNK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:33:18 2023-04-03 am EDT
32.25 USD   +0.30%
10:15aOrigin Bancorp : Bank Promotes Bobby Williams to Senior Vice President, Louisiana Director of Community Development
PU
03/28Origin Bank Releases First Corporate Sustainability Report
AQ
02/22ORIGIN BANCORP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origin Bancorp : Bank Promotes Bobby Williams to Senior Vice President, Louisiana Director of Community Development

04/03/2023 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Origin Bank today announced that Bobby Williams has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Louisiana Director of Community Development, a new position designed to serve as a resource for individuals and communities throughout north Louisiana.

"Origin's commitment to the communities we serve is unwavering. That's why we've created this new position to serve as a proactive, effective ally for those who have historically been underserved in their banking needs," said Origin Bank Louisiana State President Larry Little. "Bobby is a trusted member of our team who gives his time to a number of causes throughout the local area. I can think of no one better to represent Origin as we expand our support where it's needed most."

Williams is a long-time Origin employee, having worked at the bank for nearly 25 years. In his new role, he will seek to partner with non-profit agencies in an effort to improve blighted neighborhoods and properties by providing financial opportunities through lending options as well as government and grant programs.

An active member of his community, Williams currently serves as Secretary/Treasurer of the Industrial Development Board for the City of Ruston, is President of the Ruston High School Alumni Association, and is a member of the Board of Delegates for Teach 1 to Lead 1. He also serves as Deacon/Secretary of Finance for Zion Traveler Baptist Church and is a member of the Zion Traveler Community Development Corporation board as well as the City of Ruston Zoning Board of Adjustments.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in General Studies from Louisiana State University and is a graduate of the LSU School of Banking. He and his wife Angela reside in Ruston with their son Mason.

Williams' office is located at the Ruston Financial Center, 1511 North Trenton Street in Ruston, Louisiana. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (318) 255-2222.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates 60 banking centers located in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Origin Bancorp Inc. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 14:14:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
10:15aOrigin Bancorp : Bank Promotes Bobby Williams to Senior Vice President, Louisiana Director..
PU
03/28Origin Bank Releases First Corporate Sustainability Report
AQ
02/22ORIGIN BANCORP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/22Tranche Update on Origin Bancorp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 27, 2022..
CI
02/22North American Morning Briefing: Fed Minutes Eyed -3-
DJ
01/30North American Morning Briefing:Investors Look -3-
DJ
01/27Piper Sandler Downgrades Origin Bancorp to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Targe..
MT
01/26Transcript : Origin Bancorp, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2023
CI
01/25Origin Bancorp : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/25Origin Bancorp Posts Lower Q4 Earnings, Higher Revenue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 398 M - -
Net income 2023 115 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,65x
Yield 2023 1,93%
Capitalization 990 M 990 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 011
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Origin Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 32,15 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Drake D. Mills President & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Wallace Chief Financial Officer
M. Lance Hall Co-Chief Operating Officer
Debbie Williamson Co-Chief Operating Officer
Michael A. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.-12.40%990
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.83%383 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.65%228 780
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%221 269
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 185
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.47%141 188
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer