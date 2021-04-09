Log in
ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.

(OBNK)
Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/09/2021 | 01:10pm EDT
RUSTON, La., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) (“Origin”), the financial holding company for Origin Bank, plans to issue first quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, and hold a conference call to discuss such results on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 am Eastern Time). The conference call will be hosted by Drake Mills, Chairman, President and CEO, Steve Brolly, Chief Financial Officer, and Lance Hall, President and CEO of Origin Bank.

Conference Call and Live Webcast        
To participate in the live conference call, please dial (844) 695-5516; International: (412) 902-6750 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://services.choruscall.com/links/obnk210429.html.

Conference Call Webcast Archive
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 44 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston, Texas across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Chris Reigelman
318-497-3177
chris@origin.bank

Media Contact
Ryan Kilpatrick
318-232-7472
rkilpatrick@origin.bank


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 258 M - -
Net income 2021 67,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 1 001 M 1 001 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 749
Free-Float 90,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Drake D. Mills Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen H. Brolly Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive Officer
Debbie Williamson Chief Operations Officer
George M. Snellings Independent Director
Michael A. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGIN BANCORP, INC.53.48%1 001
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.07%470 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.98%342 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%285 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%212 748
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.90%194 432
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.