Australia's Origin Energy extends Brookfield-led consortium's exclusivity

The exclusivity period has been extended till January 24, 2023, upon the consortium's request. This marks the second extension since the talks were first disclosed.

Origin Energy did not specify a reason for the extension.

The consortium is proposing to offer A$9 per share of Origin Energy, a price the board has previously said it would back if a formal proposal was made.

The $10.81 billion deal is also set to be one of the biggest private equity-backed buyouts of an Australian company.

($1 = 1.4345 Australian dollars)

