Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Origin Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORG   AU000000ORG5

ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED

(ORG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:29 2023-01-16 am EST
7.650 AUD   +0.26%
04:57pAustralia's Origin Energy extends Brookfield-led consortium's exclusivity
RE
01/03Australian shares close at two-month low as China woes weigh
RE
2022Origin Energy Limited - Due diligence status and exclusivity extension
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Origin Energy extends Brookfield-led consortium's exclusivity

01/16/2023 | 04:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Australia's Origin Energy has extended the exclusivity period for the Brookfield-led consortium to finalise its A$15.5 billion ($10.81 billion) buyout bid, the power producer said on Monday.

The exclusivity period has been extended till January 24, 2023, upon the consortium's request. This marks the second extension since the talks were first disclosed.

Origin Energy did not specify a reason for the extension.

The consortium is proposing to offer A$9 per share of Origin Energy, a price the board has previously said it would back if a formal proposal was made.

The $10.81 billion deal is also set to be one of the biggest private equity-backed buyouts of an Australian company.

($1 = 1.4345 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
04:57pAustralia's Origin Energy extends Brookfield-led consortium's exclusivity
RE
01/03Australian shares close at two-month low as China woes weigh
RE
2022Origin Energy Limited - Due diligence status and exclusivity extension
AQ
2022Origin Energy Extends Exclusivity Period for Takeover Deal; Shares Jump 7%
MT
2022Origin Energy extends exclusivity on Brookfield consortium's $12.3 billion bid
RE
2022Australia steps up action to drive down energy prices
RE
2022Australian shares fall as miners slide; Fed rate action in focus
RE
2022Australia seeks to limit gas producers' profits as prices soar
RE
2022Australia to cap prices of coal, gas to drive down energy bills
RE
2022Australian billionaire snaps up CWP Renewables for over $2.7 billion
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 798 M 10 301 M 10 301 M
Net income 2023 540 M 376 M 376 M
Net Debt 2023 2 354 M 1 639 M 1 639 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,5x
Yield 2023 3,56%
Capitalization 13 140 M 9 147 M 9 147 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Origin Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,65 AUD
Average target price 8,06 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Calabria Chief Executive Officer-Energy Markets Business
Lawrence John Tremaine Chief Financial Officer
Scott Redvers Perkins Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Lucas Executive GM-Future Energy & Technology
Greg Jarvis GM-Wholesale, Trading & Business Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED-1.17%9 115
NEXTERA ENERGY1.29%168 273
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.93%80 841
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.53%76 485
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.27%73 923
ENEL S.P.A.13.88%62 961