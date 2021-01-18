Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Origin Energy Limited    ORG   AU000000ORG5

ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED

(ORG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origin Energy : Beetaloo Basin joint venture update

01/18/2021 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 January 2021

Beetaloo Basin joint venture update

Origin has submitted a notification and initial report to the Northern Territory Government confirming the discovery of hydrocarbons at the Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 exploration well near Daly Waters, in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

The notification of discovery is supported by preliminary production test data and petrophysical data. It follows recent work to introduce nitrogen to lift the fluids in the well, allowing it to flow unassisted for a measurable period.

The initial report, based on early well flow data, is positive and shows:

  • Unassisted gas flow rates ranging between 0.4 and 0.6 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) over a seventeen-hour period.
  • Flow back of hydraulic fracture stimulation water to surface with an average rate of between 400 - 600 barrels per day (bbl/d) over the same period.
  • Initial observations indicate a liquid-rich gas composition with CO2 estimated at less than 1%. Condensate shows were also present.

Origin Executive General Manager Integrated Gas, Mark Schubert said, 'We are encouraged by the early results from the well, which has met our primary objective to flow liquids rich gas from the Kyalla formation.

'To support the well to flow continually without assistance we will now put in place longer term measures to flow back sufficient hydraulic fracture stimulation water, enabling production testing to commence in the coming months during the dry season.

'This is the first well to be successfully drilled into the Kyalla formation and we continue to gather important knowledge and data that will inform and refine our ongoing exploration activity in the Beetaloo,' Mr Schubert said.

The notification of discovery and initial report are a requirement under s64(1) of the Petroleum Act 1984 (Northern Territory) and satisfies the requirements of the NT Guidelines for reporting a petroleum discovery.

A further update will be provided when production testing has concluded, and detailed evaluation has been undertaken, expected to be in Q2 2021.

The Beetaloo Exploration Project is a joint venture with Falcon Oil & Gas Limited. For more about the project visit www.originbeetaloo.com.au.

Media

Anneliis Allen
Mobile: +61 428 967 166

Investors

Liam Barry
Mobile: +61 401 710 367

Disclaimer

Origin Energy Limited published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 22:57:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
05:58pORIGIN ENERGY : Beetaloo Basin joint venture update
PU
01/13ORIGIN ENERGY : progresses plans for nation's largest battery at Eraring Power S..
AQ
2020Australia shares snap 3-day losing streak as NSW eases curbs for Christmas
RE
2020ORIGIN ENERGY : invests in continued expansion of Octopus Energy as it launches ..
PU
2020ORIGIN ENERGY : pays penalty for allegedly misleading electricity customers
AQ
2020BURU ENERGY LIMITED : - Farm-out of Canning Basin portfolio
AQ
2020BURU ENERGY LIMITED : - Farm-out of EP457 and EP458
AQ
2020Australia shares slip as Sydney virus spike stoke border curb worries
RE
2020ORIGIN ENERGY : farms into prospective Canning Basin permits
PU
2020ORIGIN ENERGY : Morgan Stanley rates ORG as Equal-weight
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 658 M 9 721 M 9 721 M
Net income 2021 400 M 307 M 307 M
Net Debt 2021 5 039 M 3 870 M 3 870 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 8 913 M 6 849 M 6 845 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 5 232
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Origin Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,27 AUD
Last Close Price 5,07 AUD
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Calabria Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Scott Redvers Perkins Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Jarvis Executive GM-Energy Supply & Operations
Lawrence John Tremaine Chief Financial Officer
Tony Lucas Executive GM-Future Energy & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED6.51%6 961
NEXTERA ENERGY6.34%160 722
ENEL S.P.A.3.73%108 859
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.62%88 262
ORSTED A/S-5.79%80 035
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.60%67 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ