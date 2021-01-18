Origin Energy : Beetaloo Basin joint venture update

The notification of discovery is supported by preliminary production test data and petrophysical data. It follows recent work to introduce nitrogen to lift the fluids in the well, allowing it to flow unassisted for a measurable period.

The initial report, based on early well flow data, is positive and shows:

Unassisted gas flow rates ranging between 0.4 and 0.6 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) over a seventeen-hour period.

Flow back of hydraulic fracture stimulation water to surface with an average rate of between 400 - 600 barrels per day (bbl/d) over the same period.

Initial observations indicate a liquid-rich gas composition with CO 2 estimated at less than 1%. Condensate shows were also present.

Origin Executive General Manager Integrated Gas, Mark Schubert said, 'We are encouraged by the early results from the well, which has met our primary objective to flow liquids rich gas from the Kyalla formation.

'To support the well to flow continually without assistance we will now put in place longer term measures to flow back sufficient hydraulic fracture stimulation water, enabling production testing to commence in the coming months during the dry season.

'This is the first well to be successfully drilled into the Kyalla formation and we continue to gather important knowledge and data that will inform and refine our ongoing exploration activity in the Beetaloo,' Mr Schubert said.

The notification of discovery and initial report are a requirement under s64(1) of the Petroleum Act 1984 (Northern Territory) and satisfies the requirements of the NT Guidelines for reporting a petroleum discovery.

A further update will be provided when production testing has concluded, and detailed evaluation has been undertaken, expected to be in Q2 2021.

The Beetaloo Exploration Project is a joint venture with Falcon Oil & Gas Limited. For more about the project visit www.originbeetaloo.com.au.