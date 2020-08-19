Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Origin Energy Limited    ORG   AU000000ORG5

ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED

(ORG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/19
5.9 AUD   +1.72%
05:43pOrigin Energy Net Profit Falls Sharply on Impairments -- Update
DJ
05:36pOrigin Energy Net Profit Falls Sharply on Impairments
DJ
08/17ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origin Energy Net Profit Falls Sharply on Impairments -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Origin Energy Ltd. reported a sharp fall in annual profit as it absorbed a large writedown of its Australia Pacific LNG project and felt the sting of lower wholesale energy prices and reduced revenue from liquefied natural gas sales.

Origin reported a net profit of 83 million Australian dollars (US$59.6 million) in the 12 months through June, compared with a profit of A$1.21 billion a year earlier.

The result included a large writedown of assets, which Origin had signaled in mid-July as it adjusted to a weaker outlook for commodity prices and the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. An impairment of its share of the Australia Pacific LNG project was driven by lower oil-price assumptions.

"With the pandemic causing a reduction in electricity and gas demand, Origin was able to utilize the flexibility of our generation fleet and wholesale gas portfolio, as well as portfolio flexibility at Australia Pacific LNG, to adapt to market conditions and mitigate impacts on the business," said Chief Executive Frank Calabria.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were 2.8% lower at A$3.14 billion. Underlying Ebitda from its Energy Markets business totaled A$1.46 billion, in line with its earlier forecast for between A$1.4 billion and A$1.5 billion.

Directors of the company declared a final dividend of 10 cents a share, bringing the full-year payout to 25 cents.

Origin forecast underlying Ebitda of between A$1.15 billion and A$1.30 billion in its energy markets business in the fiscal year through June, 2021.

That view reflects "lower electricity gross profit due to pass through of lower wholesale prices to customers and higher network costs absorbed in the regulated tariffs and lower natural gas gross profit with legacy contracts rolling off and tariffs repricing, partially offset by a targeted A$70 million reduction in cost to serve," the company said.

Australia Pacific LNG production is expected to be lower at 650-680 petajoules, reflecting lower demand. "Distribution breakeven is expected to be in the range of US$27-31/bbl at an average AUD/USD exchange rate of 0.69," Origin said.

The company also estimated capital expenditure in fiscal 2021 at A$420 million-A$470 million.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.02% 0.7187 Delayed Quote.2.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.02% 45.14 Delayed Quote.-31.44%
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.72% 5.9 End-of-day quote.-30.18%
WTI 0.08% 42.828 Delayed Quote.-30.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
05:43pOrigin Energy Net Profit Falls Sharply on Impairments -- Update
DJ
05:36pOrigin Energy Net Profit Falls Sharply on Impairments
DJ
08/17ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/06ORIGIN ENERGY : to launch EV smart charging trial
PU
07/31Australia shares drop for second week as virus cases rise, U.S. data disappoi..
RE
07/30Australian shares set for 2nd weekly loss as virus crisis worsens
RE
07/16ORIGIN ENERGY : Capital Management Critical To Origin Energy
AQ
07/16ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED : - Origin expects to recognise non-cash charges in FY2020
AQ
07/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 268 M 9 525 M 9 525 M
Net income 2020 -209 M -150 M -150 M
Net Debt 2020 5 509 M 3 955 M 3 955 M
P/E ratio 2020 -76,5x
Yield 2020 4,76%
Capitalization 10 391 M 7 514 M 7 459 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 5 360
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Origin Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7,01 AUD
Last Close Price 5,90 AUD
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Calabria Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Jarvis Executive GM-Energy Supply & Operations
Lawrence John Tremaine Chief Financial Officer
John H. Akehurst Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED-30.18%7 387
NEXTERA ENERGY16.89%138 595
ENEL S.P.A.10.12%94 369
IBERDROLA17.92%80 371
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.60%65 613
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.47%60 055
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group