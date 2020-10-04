Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Origin Energy Limited    ORG   AU000000ORG5

ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED

(ORG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/02
4.26 AUD   -3.18%
05:55pORIGIN ENERGY : Withdrawal of Resolution 4 from Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
09/25ORIGIN ENERGY : Gas Trading Licence Performance Reports
PU
09/16ORIGIN ENERGY : Annual Report 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origin Energy : Withdrawal of Resolution 4 from Notice of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/04/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

5 October 2020

Withdrawal of Resolution 4 from Notice of Annual General Meeting

Origin Energy Limited (Origin) today announced the withdrawal of Resolution 4 from its 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting. The resolution related to the grant of restricted share rights to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Frank Calabria under a new Long Term Share Plan (LTSP).

Following a comprehensive assessment of the remuneration framework in FY2020, the Board proposed the adoption of a new model better suited to Origin's business and based on restricted share rights with longer deferral periods, the LTSP. The assessment showed that the existing Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) structure is not achieving its key objectives of attracting executive talent, retaining key leaders and contributing to the generation of executive share ownership thereby aligning executive and shareholder interests. The Board believes that the LTIP is not well suited to the commodity nature, and the investment profile, of the energy industry.

Origin Chairman Mr Gordon Cairns said, 'Following extensive engagement with investors and other stakeholders over recent weeks, the Board recognises there remain some shareholder reservations about the proposed introduction of a restricted share plan with longer deferral provisions to replace our existing LTIP.

'In response to shareholder feedback, the Board will not replace the LTIP and will instead modify it by reducing the maximum achievable from 180 per cent to 120 per cent of Fixed Remuneration, retaining the existing Relative Total Shareholder Return (TSR) performance hurdle for 50 per cent of the grant and restrict the LTSP component for the balance. We believe this strikes a sensible balance between the conventional external hurdle approach and the incorporation of new arrangements which the Board firmly believes is right for our business and for the future.'

Further details on the modified LTIP and the CEO's award are set out in the Annexure to this announcement.

As previously advised, any shares arising from the vesting of the rights from the FY2021 grant will be satisfied by purchasing on market.

Withdrawal of Resolution 4 will not affect the validity of the proxy form provided in connection with the 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting or any proxy forms already submitted.

Contacts
Media
Anneliis Allen
Mobile: +61 428 967 166 		Investors
Peter Rice
Mobile: +61 417 230 306

Disclaimer

Origin Energy Limited published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2020 21:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
05:55pORIGIN ENERGY : Withdrawal of Resolution 4 from Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
09/25ORIGIN ENERGY : Gas Trading Licence Performance Reports
PU
09/16ORIGIN ENERGY : Annual Report 2020
PU
09/08ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/24ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED : - Resolutions for consideration at Origin's Annual Gener..
AQ
08/21ORIGIN ENERGY : Resolutions for consideration at Origin's Annual General Meeting
PU
08/20Australia shares fall on likely friction with China over dairy firm buyout
RE
08/19ORIGIN ENERGY : Chairman Gordon Cairns to retire, Scott Perkins nominated as Cha..
PU
08/19Australia shares fall on souring ties with China, NZ dips
RE
08/19ORIGIN ENERGY : Full Year Results 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 678 M 9 073 M 9 073 M
Net income 2021 431 M 308 M 308 M
Net Debt 2021 5 102 M 3 651 M 3 651 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 4,64%
Capitalization 7 489 M 5 366 M 5 360 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 5 232
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Origin Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,71 AUD
Last Close Price 4,26 AUD
Spread / Highest target 83,1%
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Calabria Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Jarvis Executive GM-Energy Supply & Operations
Lawrence John Tremaine Chief Financial Officer
John H. Akehurst Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED-49.59%5 366
NEXTERA ENERGY16.11%137 674
ENEL S.P.A.5.60%88 914
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.72%78 320
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.41%67 351
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.11%66 972
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group