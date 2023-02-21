Advanced search
    ORG   AU000000ORG5

ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED

(ORG)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05:10:59 21/02/2023 GMT
7.010 AUD   +0.43%
02/16Origin Energy Swings to Profit in Six Months to December 2022
MT
02/15Transcript : Origin Energy Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
02/15Origin Returns to 1st Half Profit, Takeover Talks Ongoing -- Update
DJ
Origin to Continue Talks With Bid Consortium Despite Reduced Proposal

02/21/2023 | 09:38pm GMT
By David Winning


SYDNEY--Origin Energy Ltd. said a consortium seeking to acquire the business has reduced the value of its indicative offer to 8.90 Australian dollars (US$6.10) a share, the latest twist in long-running takeover talks.

The revised offer from the consortium comprising Brookfield and the LNG arm of private-equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners is lower than the A$9.00/share proposed late last year.

Still, Origin said the latest proposal "has the potential to deliver significant value to shareholders, and accordingly, intends to continue to progress discussions with the Consortium, including the negotiation of a Scheme Implementation Deed, while assessing the execution considerations and risks associated with the revised proposal."

Origin is a major shareholder in the Australia Pacific LNG plant in eastern Australia's Queensland state that supplies liquefied natural gas to Asia. The facility is operated by ConocoPhillips and has benefited from elevated prices of LNG after Russia's invasion of Ukraine led countries in Europe to scour the world for alternative sources to Russian supply.

Origin also owns some power plants and is one of Australia's biggest retailers of electricity and gas to households and businesses. It has said it will stop exploring for oil and natural gas in landholdings that don't support the Australia Pacific LNG facility as it prepares to invest more in clean energy.

If successful, the bid consortium plans to break Origin up. Brookfield would acquire Origin's Energy Markets business, which generates electricity for sale to customers along with some gas supply. MidOcean Energy, the EIG unit, would own Origin's Integrated Gas business, which includes its 27.5% interest in the Australia Pacific LNG project.

Last year, Origin agreed to sell a 10% stake in the Australia Pacific LNG project to EIG for 2.12 billion Australian dollars, but the deal didn't proceed because ConocoPhillips exercised its pre-emption rights to acquire the interest instead.


Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1637ET

