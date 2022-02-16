Origin to shut Australia's biggest coal-fired power plant in 2025

MELBOURNE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Origin Energy said on
Thursday it plans to shut the country's biggest coal-fired
power plant in 2025, seven years earlier than scheduled, as an
influx of wind and solar power has made the plant uneconomic to
run.
Origin's announcement follows moves by its rivals to bring
forward the planned closure of their coal-fired plants, all
struggling with sliding power prices which have hurt plants that
don't have the flexibility to switch off when there is surplus
energy.
"The reality is the economics of coal-fired power stations
are being put under increasing, unsustainable pressure by
cleaner and lower cost generation, including solar, wind and
batteries," Origin Energy Chief Executive Frank Calabria said in
a statement.
The company plans to install a big battery of up to 700
megawatts (MW) at the Eraring power station site, about 120 km
(75 miles) north of Sydney, which it aims to have mostly built
before the 2,880 MW plant shuts.
Origin on Thursday reported an 18% rise in underlying profit
to A$268 million ($193 million) for the half-year to December,
boosted by record-high revenue from its stake in the Australia
Pacific LNG plant, while earnings from its energy markets
business fell due to lower power tariffs to customers.
Strong LNG prices also led it to raise its outlook for full
year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation by A$100 million to between A$1.95 billion and
A$2.25 billion.
($1 = 1.3902 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)