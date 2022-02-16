Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Origin Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORG   AU000000ORG5

ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED

(ORG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16 06:23:53 pm
5.98 AUD   -1.97%
04:43pORIGIN ENERGY : Investor Presentation for Half Year Results
PU
02/10Origin expects to recognise non-cash charges for Half Year 2022
AQ
02/09NAB earnings, tech rally drive Australian shares higher
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Origin to shut Australia's biggest coal-fired power plant in 2025

02/16/2022 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Origin Energy said on Thursday it plans to shut the country's biggest coal-fired power plant in 2025, seven years earlier than scheduled, as an influx of wind and solar power has made the plant uneconomic to run.

Origin's announcement follows moves by its rivals to bring forward the planned closure of their coal-fired plants, all struggling with sliding power prices which have hurt plants that don't have the flexibility to switch off when there is surplus energy.

"The reality is the economics of coal-fired power stations are being put under increasing, unsustainable pressure by cleaner and lower cost generation, including solar, wind and batteries," Origin Energy Chief Executive Frank Calabria said in a statement.

The company plans to install a big battery of up to 700 megawatts (MW) at the Eraring power station site, about 120 km (75 miles) north of Sydney, which it aims to have mostly built before the 2,880 MW plant shuts.

Origin on Thursday reported an 18% rise in underlying profit to A$268 million ($193 million) for the half-year to December, boosted by record-high revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG plant, while earnings from its energy markets business fell due to lower power tariffs to customers.

Strong LNG prices also led it to raise its outlook for full year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by A$100 million to between A$1.95 billion and A$2.25 billion.

($1 = 1.3902 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
04:43pORIGIN ENERGY : Investor Presentation for Half Year Results
PU
02/10Origin expects to recognise non-cash charges for Half Year 2022
AQ
02/09NAB earnings, tech rally drive Australian shares higher
RE
02/08Morgans rates ORG as Add
AQ
02/07Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Investor Presentation
AQ
02/01Origin appoints new head of Origin Energy Foundation
AQ
01/31Origin Energy Limited - Quarterly Report December 2021
AQ
01/26Energy, miners push Australia shares up 1% despite Fed's rate-hike signals
RE
01/26Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Planned Stage 3 Work Programme, Beetaloo Sub-Basin
AQ
01/25Falcon Oil & Gas Loses 7.5% as Outlines Stage 3 Work Program at Beetaloo Sub-Basin
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 606 M 8 330 M 8 330 M
Net income 2022 630 M 452 M 452 M
Net Debt 2022 2 329 M 1 672 M 1 672 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 10 711 M 7 687 M 7 687 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Origin Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,10 AUD
Average target price 6,35 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Calabria Chief Executive Officer-Energy Markets Business
Lawrence John Tremaine Chief Financial Officer
Scott Redvers Perkins Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Lucas Executive GM-Future Energy & Technology
Greg Jarvis GM-Wholesale, Trading & Business Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED16.03%7 624
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.57%147 337
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.34%76 362
ENEL S.P.A.-8.76%74 230
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.98%68 908
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.68%66 734