Origin Energy Limited is an Australia-based integrated energy company. The principal activity of the Company is the operation of energy businesses, including exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. The Company operates in three segments: Energy Markets, Share of Octopus Energy, Integrated Gas, and Corporate. The Energy Markets segment is engaged in energy retailing and wholesaling, power generation, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) operations predominantly in Australia. The Share of Octopus Energy segment includes the Company's investment in Octopus Energy Holdings. The Integrated Gas segment is focused on the investment in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG), and exploration interests in the Cooper-Eromanga, Canning and Browse Basin, and interest in Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub on Kooragang Island. The Corporate segment provides various business development and support activities.

Sector Electric Utilities