SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian proxy advisor Ownership Matters on Friday recommended Origin Energy shareholders support a $10.5 billion bid by a consortium led by Canada's Brookfield, the third advisor to swing behind the deal this week.

Brookfield and EIG Partners last week offered a "best and final" A$9.53 per share for Origin after raising a previous bid.

Australia's largest pension fund AustralianSuper opposes the offer and intends to use its 15% stake to vote against the deal at a Nov. 23 shareholder meeting.

Influential global proxy advisors CGI Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) this week also recommended shareholders back the deal.

