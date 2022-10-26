Origin Enterprises : 2021 Annual Report

SHAPING A MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE THROUGH AGRONOMY AND AMENITY SOLUTIONS
STRATEGY
We have aligned our strategic priorities to focus on a model of sustainable land use.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Origin is a recognised market leader in the provision of Agronomy Services.
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT The Group has a standalone Sustainability Report, with highlights set out on pages 44 and 45. The full report can be accessed at: www.originenterprises.com
_ Read about it on page 26
_ Read about it on pages 32 to 41
15%
10.6 m
38%
hectares annually
decrease in
inﬂuenced by
of the Group's
ﬂeet emissions
advice or products
purchased electricity
since 2017
delivered by an
now generated from
Origin entity
renewable sources
CONTENTS
STRATEGIC REPORT
GOVERNANCE
At a Glance
6
Board of Directors
58
Our Segments
7
Directors' Report
60
Chairman's Statement
8
Chairman's Overview
64
Chief Executive's Review
10
Corporate Governance Statement
66
Financial Review
12
Nomination and Corporate Governance
Alternative Performance Measures
18
Committee Report
73
Our Business
20
Audit and Risk Committee Report
76
Business Model
24
Remuneration Committee Report
80
Strategy
26
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Key Performance Indicators
30
Business Review
32
Directors and Other Information
94
Sustainability Report
44
Risk Report
46
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
95
Independent Auditors' Report
96
Consolidated Income Statement
104
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
105
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
106
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
108
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
110
Group Accounting Policies
111
Notes to the Group Financial Statements
120
Company Balance Sheet
176
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
177
Company Accounting Policies
178
Notes to the Company Financial Statements
181
2,643
Employees
_
Look out for our
OWN PRODUCT
PORTFOLIO
in the Business Review. See pages 42 and 43
Contents 1
HIGHLIGHTS
FY22 DELIVERED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 71.53 CENT AND AN IMPROVED RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED OF 18.3%.
_ Group revenue increase of 41.2% to €2.3 billion, reflecting commodity price growth
_ Operating profit of €119.7 million, an increase of 96.3% (88.5% on an underlying1 basis)
_ Group operating margin of 5.1% (2021: 3.7%)
_ Adjusted diluted earnings per share
of 71.53 cent (2021: 35.50 cent)
_ Strong cash generation, with free cash flow of €108.5 million (2021: €49.2 million)
_ Net cash2 of €43.4 million (2021: Net bank debt2 of €14.4 million)
_ Working capital inflow of €16.2 million (2021: Outflow of €4.0 million)
_ Proposed final dividend of 12.85 cent per share, giving total dividend of 16.00 cent
_ Completion of first phase of Cork property disposals, generating cash flow of €19.5 million
_ Completion of €40.0 million share buyback programme at an average price of €3.97 per share
_ Return on Capital Employed of 18.3% (2021: 9.3%)
Excluding currency movements and the impact of acquisitions.
Before the impact of IFRS 16 leases.
2 Origin Enterprises plc Annual Report and Accounts 2022
THE GROUP'S KEY ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES INCLUDE:
REVENUE
OPERATING PROFIT1
€2,342.1m
€119.7m
+41.2%
+96.3%
+38.0% at constant currency2
+89.7% at constant currency2
ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS3
71.53c
+101.5%
+94.7% at constant currency2
FREE CASH FLOW4
ROCE5
€108.5m
18.3%
2022
€108.5m
2022
18.3%
2021
€49.2m
2021
9.3%
2020
€64.3m
2020
7.3%
2019
€54.0m
2019
13.2%
DIVIDEND PER SHARE
SHARE BUYBACK
16.00c
€40.0m
2022
16.00c
2021
11.00c
2020
3.15c
2019
21.32c
Before amortisation of non-ERP intangible assets and exceptional items, and before the Group's share of profits of associates and joint venture.
Excluding currency movements.
Before amortisation of non-ERP intangible assets, net of related deferred tax (2022: €13.0m, 2021: €8.6m) and exceptional items, net of tax (2022: credit of €2.8m, 2021: credit of €1.2m).
The definition and calculation of Free Cash Flow is set out on page 18.
The definition and calculation of ROCE is set out on pages 18 and 19.
Note: All references to constant currency in this Annual Report are due to the fact that the translation of non-euro denominated earnings are impacted by movements in local currency rates versus the euro, the Group's presentation currency. In order to reflect underlying performance more accurately in the period, the Group calculates results on a constant currency basis by retranslating non-euro denominated current year earnings at prior year exchange rates.
Highlights 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Origin Enterprises plc published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 12:27:02 UTC.