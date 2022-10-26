Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Origin Enterprises plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIZ   IE00B1WV4493

ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC

(OIZ)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  08:33 2022-10-26 am EDT
3.690 EUR   +1.10%
08:28aOrigin Enterprises : 2021 Annual Report
PU
10/06Origin Enterprises Buys Ecological Consultancy Keystone Environmental
MT
10/06Origin Enterprises plc acquired Keystone Environmental Limited.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origin Enterprises : 2021 Annual Report

10/26/2022 | 08:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 2022

SHAPINGwww.originenterprises.com

A MORE

SUSTAINABLE

FUTURE

SHAPING A MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE THROUGH AGRONOMY AND AMENITY SOLUTIONS

STRATEGY

We have aligned our strategic priorities to focus on a model of sustainable land use.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Origin is a recognised market leader in the provision of Agronomy Services.

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT The Group has a standalone Sustainability Report, with highlights set out on pages 44 and 45. The full report can be accessed at: www.originenterprises.com

_ Read about it on page 26

_ Read about it on pages 32 to 41

15%

10.6 m

38%

hectares annually

decrease in

inﬂuenced by

of the Group's

ﬂeet emissions

advice or products

purchased electricity

since 2017

delivered by an

now generated from

Origin entity

renewable sources

CONTENTS

STRATEGIC REPORT

GOVERNANCE

At a Glance

6

Board of Directors

58

Our Segments

7

Directors' Report

60

Chairman's Statement

8

Chairman's Overview

64

Chief Executive's Review

10

Corporate Governance Statement

66

Financial Review

12

Nomination and Corporate Governance

Alternative Performance Measures

18

Committee Report

73

Our Business

20

Audit and Risk Committee Report

76

Business Model

24

Remuneration Committee Report

80

Strategy

26

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Key Performance Indicators

30

Business Review

32

Directors and Other Information

94

Sustainability Report

44

Risk Report

46

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

95

Independent Auditors' Report

96

Consolidated Income Statement

104

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

105

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

106

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

108

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

110

Group Accounting Policies

111

Notes to the Group Financial Statements

120

Company Balance Sheet

176

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

177

Company Accounting Policies

178

Notes to the Company Financial Statements

181

2,643

Employees

_

Look out for our

OWN PRODUCT

PORTFOLIO

in the Business Review. See pages 42 and 43

Contents 1

HIGHLIGHTS

FY22 DELIVERED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 71.53 CENT AND AN IMPROVED RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED OF 18.3%.

_ Group revenue increase of 41.2% to €2.3 billion, reflecting commodity price growth

_ Operating profit of €119.7 million, an increase of 96.3% (88.5% on an underlying1 basis)

_ Group operating margin of 5.1% (2021: 3.7%)

_ Adjusted diluted earnings per share

of 71.53 cent (2021: 35.50 cent)

_ Strong cash generation, with free cash flow of €108.5 million (2021: €49.2 million)

_ Net cash2 of €43.4 million (2021: Net bank debt2 of €14.4 million)

_ Working capital inflow of €16.2 million (2021: Outflow of €4.0 million)

_ Proposed final dividend of 12.85 cent per share, giving total dividend of 16.00 cent

_ Completion of first phase of Cork property disposals, generating cash flow of €19.5 million

_ Completion of €40.0 million share buyback programme at an average price of €3.97 per share

_ Return on Capital Employed of 18.3% (2021: 9.3%)

  1. Excluding currency movements and the impact of acquisitions.
  2. Before the impact of IFRS 16 leases.

2 Origin Enterprises plc Annual Report and Accounts 2022

THE GROUP'S KEY ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES INCLUDE:

REVENUE

OPERATING PROFIT1

€2,342.1m

€119.7m

+41.2%

+96.3%

+38.0% at constant currency2

+89.7% at constant currency2

ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS3

71.53c

+101.5%

+94.7% at constant currency2

FREE CASH FLOW4

ROCE5

€108.5m

18.3%

2022

€108.5m

2022

18.3%

2021

€49.2m

2021

9.3%

2020

€64.3m

2020

7.3%

2019

€54.0m

2019

13.2%

DIVIDEND PER SHARE

SHARE BUYBACK

16.00c

€40.0m

2022

16.00c

2021

11.00c

2020

3.15c

2019

21.32c

  1. Before amortisation of non-ERP intangible assets and exceptional items, and before the Group's share of profits of associates and joint venture.
  2. Excluding currency movements.
  3. Before amortisation of non-ERP intangible assets, net of related deferred tax (2022: €13.0m, 2021: €8.6m) and exceptional items, net of tax (2022: credit of €2.8m, 2021: credit of €1.2m).
  4. The definition and calculation of Free Cash Flow is set out on page 18.
  5. The definition and calculation of ROCE is set out on pages 18 and 19.

Note: All references to constant currency in this Annual Report are due to the fact that the translation of non-euro denominated earnings are impacted by movements in local currency rates versus the euro, the Group's presentation currency. In order to reflect underlying performance more accurately in the period, the Group calculates results on a constant currency basis by retranslating non-euro denominated current year earnings at prior year exchange rates.

Highlights 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Origin Enterprises plc published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 12:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
08:28aOrigin Enterprises : 2021 Annual Report
PU
10/06Origin Enterprises Buys Ecological Consultancy Keystone Environmental
MT
10/06Origin Enterprises plc acquired Keystone Environmental Limited.
CI
10/06ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Security operations
CO
10/06ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Acquisition
CO
10/05ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Security operations
CO
10/04ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Security operations
CO
10/03ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Security operations
CO
09/30ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Security operations
CO
09/29Origin Enterprises plc Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 230 M 2 224 M 2 224 M
Net income 2022 76,9 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
Net Debt 2022 58,4 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,05%
Capitalization 420 M 419 M 419 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 641
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
Duration : Period :
Origin Enterprises plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,65 €
Average target price 5,16 €
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Coyle Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
T. j. Kelly Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rose Bridget Hynes Non-Executive Chairman
Gary Britton Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Gareth Joseph Richards Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC10.61%419
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.-39.42%2 553
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-22.84%2 409
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.3.78%2 343
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.-30.97%1 250
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.43.52%844