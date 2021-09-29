Origin Enterprises : 2021 Preliminary Results

"FY21 saw a much-improved performance for the Group, compared to a challenging FY20 impacted by extreme weather and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we experienced a delayed season in FY21 following prolonged cold weather in spring, more favourable conditions in the fourth quarter resulted in increased demand for agronomy services, crop inputs and amenity products.

The Group delivered a solid earnings recovery with adjusted diluted EPS growth of 44.6% over the prior year on a constant currency basis. This recovery in earnings was primarily driven by increased volumes and improved margins in Ireland and the UK. Group operating profit increased by 38.3% to €61.0 million. Return on capital employed in FY21 was 9.3%, an improvement of 200bps on FY20, driven by the improved earnings performance. Group revenue, including crop marketing revenue, increased by 4.4% to €1,658.4 million on a reported basis and was ahead on a constant currency basis by 7.2%.

The Group continues to focus on improving cash performance and delivered strong free cash flow of €49.2 million despite a modest working capital outflow of €4.0 million. Net bank debt at year end fell to €14.4 million, representing a Debt: EBITDA ratio of 0.13X. The recovery in performance during FY21 allowed us to resume dividend payments. Following an interim dividend of 3.15 cent paid to shareholders in April 2021, the Directors are proposing a final dividend of 7.85 cent for approval at the Annual General Meeting in November 2021, bringing the total dividend payment per share to 11.00 cent.

The Group continues to focus on strategic opportunities that complement our existing market positions and enhance our product capabilities through a combination of organic and acquisition growth. During the year the Group acquired Greentech Limited, the UK's leading manufacturer and distributor of landscaping, forestry and ground maintenance equipment. We are delighted to welcome the Green-tech team to the Origin Group. The business is integrating well and performing in line with expectations. Green-tech is an excellent strategic fit for Origin and enhances the offering of our amenity businesses while offering potential in the area of environmental land management and biodiversity enhancement for the Group's agri-focused businesses. The Group also disposed of its Belgian fertiliser business during the year as it became clear that opportunities for consolidation did not exist in that market.

Sustainability and responsible practices are core to our strategy and we will soon publish our inaugural stand-alone Sustainability Report - 'Nurturing Growth'. This report will detail our ESG performance and outline our vision to be the trusted partner of choice across our value chain. In addition, consistent with our focus on ESG, our banking facilities, recently extended to 2025, now have pricing linked to our ESG performance.

While the business recovered from a very challenging trading environment in FY20, COVID-19 continued to present operational challenges for the business in FY21. However, as a result of the collective efforts of all our people and the resilience of our business model, we continued to serve our customers, delivering revenue and operating profit growth together with strong operating cash flow. Although we have encountered minimal supply chain challenges to date, we continue to monitor the COVID-led global supply challenges being experienced. Through continued disciplined capital deployment and the strength and experience of the leadership team in place, combined with our scalable and diversified market positions, I am confident we will progress our growth ambitions successfully in FY22 and beyond."

