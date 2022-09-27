Origin Enterprises : 2022 Preliminary Results 09/27/2022 | 02:11am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Origin Enterprises plc PRELIMINARY RESULTS STATEMENT Full year adjusted EPS of 71.53 cent ahead of expectation Strong operational performance in exceptionally volatile trading environment Dublin, London, 27 September 2022: Origin Enterprises plc ('Origin' or 'the Group'), the international Agronomy-Services group, providing specialist advice, inputs and digital solutions to promote sustainable land use, today announces its full year results for the year ended 31 July 2022 ('FY22'). Constant Results Summary 2022 2021 Change Currency €'000 €'000 % % Group revenue 2,342,102 1,658,367 41.2% 38.0% Operating profit1 119,740 61,007 96.3% 89.7% Associates and joint venture2 6,845 2,841 140.9% 134.0% Total group operating profit1 126,585 63,848 98.3% 91.6% Finance expense, net (11,057) (8,552) 29.3% 24.5% Profit before tax1 115,528 55,296 108.9% 102.0% Basic EPS (cent) 65.40 30.44 114.8% 106.4% Adjusted diluted EPS (cent)3 - Excluding impact of buyback 69.62c 35.50c 96.1% 89.3% - Including impact of buyback 71.53c 35.50c 101.5% 94.7% Return on capital employed (%) 18.3% 9.3% 900bps Group net cash/(bank debt)4 (€'000) 43,434 (14,406) 57,840 Operating margin1 (%) 5.1% 3.7% 140bps Free cash flow (€'000) 108,489 49,168 59,321 Dividend per ordinary share (cent) 16.00c 11.00c 5.00c Financial Highlights Group revenue increase of 41.2% to €2.3 billion, primarily reflecting commodity price growth

Operating profit 1 of €119.7 million, up 96.3% delivering an operating margin of 5.1% (FY21: 3.7%)

of €119.7 million, up 96.3% delivering an operating margin of 5.1% (FY21: 3.7%) Adjusted diluted earnings per share 3 of 71.53 cent (FY21: 35.50 cent)

of 71.53 cent (FY21: 35.50 cent) Strong cash generation and conversion with free cash flow of €108.5 million (FY21: €49.2 million) and year end net cash 4 position of €43.4 million

position of €43.4 million Proposed final dividend of 12.85 cent per share with total FY22 dividend of 16.00 cent

Completion of €40.0 million share buyback programme at average price of €3.97 per share

Launch of new share buyback programme of up to €20.0 million Operational and Strategic Highlights Generally very good conditions during the key planting and application periods in all markets provided a favourable backdrop for the business and allowed the Group to successfully navigate exceptional price volatility across its markets

Strong volume performance across the Group's seed and crop protection portfolios were offset by reduced fertiliser demand due to significantly higher raw materials pricing

Completion of the first phase of Cork property disposals, generating cash flow of €19.5 million

Key medium-term strategic, financial, operational and ESG objectives launched at recent Capital Markets Day 1 Commenting on FY22 performance, Origin's Chief Executive Officer, Sean Coyle said: "FY22 saw strong agricultural commodity price growth and volatile trading conditions across all of the Group's three segments throughout the financial year. Despite these challenges, Origin delivered significantly improved financial returns and a strong operating performance supported by favourable conditions across all markets in the key planting and application periods of the year, in contrast to the previous two years, which were impacted by extreme weather and COVID-19. The war in Ukraine and ongoing global energy and supply disruptions have resulted in exceptional price volatility for feed and fertiliser raw materials. Strong on-farm sentiment, bolstered by high crop prices, supported the Group in successfully navigating this price volatility across each segment. The Group delivered strong increases in revenue, operating profit and EPS. Return on capital employed also grew to 18.3%, driven by the improved earnings performance. The Group also delivered strong free cash flow of €108.5 million including a working capital inflow of €16.2 million. Our net cash position of €43.4 million at year end, compares to a net debt position of €14.4 million in FY21. This strong net cash position reflects the impact of certain one-off items but was also delivered on top of the return of €40.0 million to shareholders during the year through our share buyback programme. Following an interim dividend of 3.15 cent, the Board is proposing a final dividend of 12.85 cent per share; a total dividend payment per share of 16.00 cent. Following on from the €40.0 million share buyback programme in FY22, and consistent with our objectives outlined at the Capital Markets Day, we intend to return a further €20.0 million by way of share buyback launching on 28 September 2022 and which may continue until 31 March 2023. During the year, we set out our key medium-term strategic, financial, operational and ESG objectives at our Capital Markets Day. Our FY22 results represent a strong foundation from which to achieve these targets. In June 2022, the Group announced that Gary Britton was appointed Chair Designate to succeed Rose Hynes at the 2022 AGM. On behalf of the Origin management team, I sincerely thank Rose for her contribution to the Group during her tenure as Chairman, wish her well in her future endeavours and look forward to working with Gary to drive the next phase of growth and development of the business. Current Trading and Outlook FY22 was characterised by several challenging macro-economic factors, including significant inflation, increasing energy costs and disrupted supply chains, which led to an exceptionally volatile trading environment. While these conditions are likely to persist, with the Group's strong balance sheet, market positions, deep customer relationships, access to diverse sources of product supply, and established routes to market, Origin is well positioned to deliver the financial, strategic and ESG objectives as outlined in the recent Capital Markets Day. Consistent with previous years, the Group will issue a Q1 Trading Update for FY23 on the date of the AGM, 22 November 2022. ENDS 1 2 3 4 Before amortisation of non-ERP intangible assets and exceptional items Profit after interest and tax before exceptional items Before amortisation of non-ERP intangible assets, net of related deferred tax (2022: €13.0m, 2021: €8.6m) and exceptional items, net of tax (2022: credit of €2.8m, 2021: credit of €1.2m) Group net bank debt before impact of IFRS 16 Leases 2 Conference Call and Webcast details: The management team will host a live conference call and webcast, for analysts and institutional investors today, 27 September 2022, at 08:30 (Irish/UK time). Registration details for the Conference Call and Webcast can be accessed at: www.originenterprises.com Alternatively, please contact FTI Consulting by email at originenterprises@fticonsulting.com Participants are requested to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Enquiries: Origin Enterprises plc TJ Kelly Chief Financial Officer Tel: +353 (0)1 563 4959 Brendan Corcoran Head of Investor Relations Tel: +353 (0)1 563 4900 Goodbody (Euronext Growth (Dublin) Adviser) Joe Gill Tel: +353 (0)1 641 9449 Davy (Nominated Adviser) Anthony Farrell Tel: +353 (0)1 614 9993 Numis Securities (Stockbroker) Stuart Skinner Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1314 FTI Consulting (Financial Communications Advisers) Jonathan Neilan / Patrick Berkery Tel: +353 (86) 602 5988 About Origin Enterprises plc Origin Enterprises plc is an international Agronomy-Services group, providing specialist advice, inputs, services and digital solutions to promote sustainable land use. The Group has leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, Romania and Ukraine. Origin is listed on the Euronext Growth (Dublin) and AIM markets of the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. Euronext Growth (Dublin) ticker symbol: OIZ AIM ticker symbol: OGN Website: www.originenterprises.com 3 Financial Review - Summary 2022 2021 €'000 €'000 Group revenue 2,342,102 1,658,367 Operating profit1 119,740 61,007 Associates and joint venture, net2 6,845 2,841 Group operating profit1 126,585 63,848 Finance costs, net (11,057) (8,552) Profit before tax1 115,528 55,296 Income tax (25,509) (9,657) Adjusted net profit 90,019 45,639 Adjusted diluted EPS (cent)3 - Excluding the impact of buyback 69.62c 35.50c - Including the impact of buyback 71.53c 35.50c Adjusted net profit reconciliation Reported net profit 79,899 38,232 Amortisation of non-ERP intangible assets 15,236 8,577 Tax on amortisation of non-ERP related intangible assets (2,269) 55 Exceptional items (net of tax) (2,847) (1,225) Adjusted net profit 90,019 45,639 Adjusted diluted EPS (cent)3 - Excluding the impact of buyback 69.62c 35.50c - Including the impact of buyback 71.53c 35.50c Operating margin1 5.1% 3.7% Return on capital employed 18.3% 9.3% Free cash flow €108.5m €49.2m Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 increased by 101.5% to 71.53 cent. On a constant currency basis, adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 94.7% when compared to the prior year. Group revenue Group revenue increased by 41.2% from €1,658.4 million in the prior year to €2,342.1 million. On an underlying basis revenue increased by 38.6%, driven by the exceptionally high fertiliser raw material pricing environment offset by reduced fertiliser demand and strong growth in both crop protection and seed volumes. The underlying reduction in agronomy services and crop input volumes, excluding crop marketing volumes, was 5.4% for FY22. Operating profit1 Operating profit1 increased by 96.3% to €119.7 million compared to €61.0 million in the previous year. On an underlying basis, operating profit1 increased by €54.0 million (88.5%), driven by strong contributions across all three segments. 4 Group operating margin increased from 3.7% to 5.1% in FY22. This was principally driven by the Ireland and UK segment, which saw its operating margin increase from 3.7% in FY21 to 5.9% in FY22. Associates and joint venture2 Origin's share of the profit after taxation from associates and joint venture amounted to €6.8 million in the period (2021: €2.8 million). This performance benefitted from exceptional operating and trading conditions and is set against a challenging prior year, which was impacted by a facility fire in our animal feed business R&H Hall, at the Port of Cork, Ireland and shipping challenges. Finance costs and net bank debt4 Net cash4 at 31 July 2022 was €43.4 million (net debt4 of €5.1 million including IFRS 16 lease debt) compared to net bank debt4 of €14.4 million (€60.5 million including IFRS 16 lease debt) at the end of the prior year, an improvement of €57.8 million. The movement is primarily driven by the strong FY22 operating performance and a net working capital inflow in the year. Net finance costs amounted to €11.1 million, which represents an increase of €2.5 million on the prior year. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16, there was an increase in net finance costs of €2.4 million reflecting increased interest rates, year-on-year, across the Group. At 31 July 2022, the Group had unsecured committed banking facilities of €400.0 million (2021: €430.0 million), with pricing linked to ESG performance, of which €33.8 million will expire in 2024 and €366.2 million in 2026. At year end the Group's key banking covenants were as follows: Banking Covenant 2022 2021 Net debt to EBITDA Maximum 3.5 - 0.13 EBITDA to net interest Minimum 3.0 13.83 10.36 Working capital For the year ended 31 July 2022, there was a working capital inflow of €16.2 million. Improvements in the mix of cash versus credit sales and certain one-off items were partly offset by an underlying working capital outflow due to higher commodity prices. The year end working capital position includes the net impact of trade payables which have been suspended in accordance with international sanctions imposed by authorities in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 of approximately €40.0 million. We continue to closely monitor the situation with regard to sanctions and act accordingly. Excluding the impact of suspended payments, the Group would have had a modest net bank debt4 position at year end. The year end represents the low point in the working capital cycle for the Group reflecting the seasonality of the business. Adjusted diluted earnings per share ('EPS')3 Adjusted diluted EPS3 amounted to 71.53 cent per share, an increase of 101.5% from FY21. This was driven by an increase in like-for-like underlying profits of 87.6%, the positive impact of acquisitions, foreign 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Origin Enterprises plc published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 06:10:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 02:09a Earnings Flash (OGN.L) ORIGIN ENTERPRISES Posts FY22 EPS EUR0.63 MT 02:08a Earnings Flash (OGN.L) ORIGIN ENTERPRISES Posts FY22 Revenue EUR2.34B MT 09/05 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Threshold crossings CO 07/11 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Share buyback CO 07/08 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Security operations CO 07/07 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Security operations CO 07/06 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Security operations CO 07/05 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Security operations CO 07/04 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Security operations CO 07/01 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Security operations CO