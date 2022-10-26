Origin Enterprises : 2022 Sustainability Report 10/26/2022 | 10:08am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022 Contents INTRODUCTION 3 OUR STRATEGY: CEO message 3 NURTURING GROWTH 20 Overview 5 NURTURING OUR ENVIRONMENT 21 Strategic geographic location 6 Overview 22 Our purpose, drivers and sustainability priorities 7 Sustainability performance highlights 2022 9 The Business We Do - sustainable food production 23 - Our role 23 OUR SUSTAINABILITY APPROACH 10 - Soil resilience strategy 24 - Soil resilience and plant nutrition 25 Board leadership 11 - Optimising productivity - nitrogen use efficiency 26 Stakeholder engagement 13 - Digital innovation 28 Materiality 15 - Innnovative and integrated plant protection 30 UN Sustainable Development Goals 18 - BioSolutions and beyond 31 The Business We Do - supporting outdoor 34 space regeneration - Amenity solutions - carbon sequestration 35 - Amenity solutions - green roofs 36 Enhancing Biodiversity and Protecting Natural Capital 37 - Biodiversity through sustainable agronomy and BioSolutions 37 - Wildlife Corridors 37 - Tree Protection 38 How We Do Business - our operations 40 - Environmental Management system 40 - FY2022 performance 40 Climate Change 41 - Commitment to Science-Based Targets initiative 41 - Scope 3 assessment 43 Reducing Water Usage and Water Stress 44 - Water use efficiency 45 - Sprayer operator training 45 Waste Reduction 46 - Waste to landfill 46 - Plastics and packaging 46 Collaboration and Comprehensive Research 47 - Yen Zero 47 - Field of the Future 48 NURTURING OUR SOCIETY 49 Introduction 50 Empowering our people 52 - Integrated Group people strategy 52 - Employee engagement 55 Implementing our Health, Safety and 57 Well-being Roadmap - Health and safety performance 58 - Diversity, equality and inclusion 62 - Hybrid working principles 64 Sustainable Land Use 66 Local Community Engagement 67 HOW WE ORGANISE FOR IMPACT 69 ESG Governance Framework 70 - Conducting business with integrrity 70 - Origin code of Conduct 70 - Anti-bribery and corruption - People - Human rights and Labour - Wage and hour practices - Discrimination and harassment - Freedom of association - Data protection - Community relations - Supplier code of Conduct 71 Reporting and Transparency 72 - EU Non-Financial Disclosure Directive 72 - Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures 73 - Ratings 73 CEO Message Our level of employee engagement outperforms the sector average, (89% favourable score) with significant improvements, 83-85%, across Diversity and Inclusion, My Manager, Teamwork and Collaboration Welcome to our 2022 Group Sustainability Report. Last year we announced our long-term sustainability strategy to 2030 - Nurturing Growth - which draws together the Group's environmental, social and governance ambitions and reflects the Origin core values - People, Partnerships, Innovation, Integrity and Community. With the support of our Board, who have given us a clear mandate, in 2022 we strengthened the foundation of our 'Nurturing Growth' strategy. Central to this was informing our decisions by continuing to engage with our stakeholders through a 'Pulse Check' of their views. To ensure our progress is measurable and understood, we identified the right goals and metrics and we also established effective reporting across the Group. The Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have tested the resilience of our people and highlighted the susceptibility of the global food system to supply and price shocks. Providing safe, nutritious food to a growing population cannot be achieved without also driving positive environmental outcomes, fostering equality, diversity and inclusion, and supporting the ongoing sustainable production efforts of the farmers, growers and amenity professionals we serve. Origin supports the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. We are committed to continuing to use the UNGC and its principles, making it part of our strategy, culture and day-to-day operations. We are also committed to engaging in collaborative projects which advance the broader development goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The future of food Agriculture plays a crucial role in providing safe food that meets the nutritional requirements of the world's growing population. In meeting these needs, increasing productivity on existing agricultural land will be crucial to meeting the growing demand for safe, nutritious food. Origin is well positioned to play a meaningful role in supporting the transition to more sustainable land use in the agriculture, amenity, landscaping and ecology markets where we operate. In this regard, our principal areas of focus are: Building and maintaining customer-centric,market-leading business models in provision of technical advice and integrated solutions to deliver value add solutions that improve efficiencies.

customer-centric,market-leading business models in provision of technical advice and integrated solutions to deliver value add solutions that improve efficiencies. Transitioning our product and services portfolio to optimise yields sustainably with specific focus on BioSolutions, speciality nutrition technologies and digital technologies

Accelerating Origin's participation in environmental and ecological markets within and beyond agriculture. To support this approach, in FY2022 we created a set of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) focused on soil health, nutrient use efficiency and biodiversity, which will be aided by innovation, data analytics and partnerships and be grounded in science. Environmental impacts approach We continue to adopt a strategic approach to reduce our environmental impacts on air, land and water. During the year, we commenced the development of a formal Environmental Management System aligned to the ISO14001 standard. This is being adopted in all Irish and UK business units initially and will be extended across the rest of the Group's operations in a phased approach. With the drive for more sustainable food systems and the pressing need to reduce the environmental footprint of our food, we believe sustainability is the roadmap to security, stability, and progress. 3 Our ambitious environmental targets will be aided by innovation, data analytics and partnerships and be grounded in science. In November 2021 I signed a letter of commitment on behalf of the Group, to begin the process of setting Science Based Targets (SBTs) for Origin. Our targets are under development pending validation and we are committed to building a path towards a Low Carbon Plan. Setting SBTs will ensure that we continue to track the progress of the emission reduction activities in our operations, as well as supporting us when engaging with our supply chain partners to help decarbonise our value chain. In addition to ongoing initiatives, we conducted an extensive project to identify potential climate related risks and opportunities, which continues to inform our approach in adopting the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. Focus on our People I am pleased to report solid progress with our People Strategy in 2022. The results of our employee opinion survey show a continuing positive trend across the 13 categories which we use to measure our employee experience, with strong gains since 2021. Importantly, we maintained a high level of employee engagement, an essential measure of our progress and we have seen significant improvements in the Diversity and Inclusion, Manager Effectiveness, and Teamwork and Collaboration categories. Overall, there is a strong sense of inclusion across the Group and we continue to build on the strong team culture that already exists within the business. In support of our long-term People Strategy, during the year we also developed measurable KPIs and targets for Health and Safety and Diversity and Inclusion. Listening to our stakeholders Origin undertook its first Materiality exercise with stakeholders in 2019 and is committed to a formal review every four years. Recognising the rapid pace at which environmental and social themes are evolving within the agriculture and amenity sectors, we undertook a materiality Pulse Check in July 2022. This reinforced our material themes and identified a new theme 'enabling people and communities', which we have now integrated into our business strategy. We will undertake a full materiality assessment refresh in 2023, with the output informing our approach going forward. Sustainability is fundamental to Origin's business model and future growth. At our Capital Markets Day, we outlined our ambition to optimise the sustainable use of land through innovation and integrated solutions. In recognition of our potential to positively contribute to addressing global environmental challenges, we have aligned our strategic priorities to focus on a model of sustainable land use that underpins food security, combats climate change, and restores biodiversity and ecosystem services. In line with our strategy to broaden Origin's offering within the emerging nature economy, in March we announced the acquisition of Envirofield Limited in the UK, an expert independent field-trials company specialising in agricultural and environmental research. More recently, in October we announced the acquisition of Keystone Environmental Limited, a UK- based ecology solutions provider specialising in the design, planning and delivery of complete ecological solutions. These acquisitions strengthen our services in sustainable land use and will improve our environmental impact through the research, development and delivery of innovative solutions. We are supporting our corporate strategy through our ambitious Nurturing Growth plan, built on innovation and integrated solutions. Our people are central to the delivery of this strategy. I want to thank all of our colleagues across the Group for their ongoing commitment to 'The Origin Way' and also our customers and partners for their continued support as we seek to make our business more sustainable. Yours sincerely, Sean Coyle Chief Executive Officer Overview Origin Enterprises plc is an international Agronomy-Services group, providing specialist advice, inputs and digital solutions to promote sustainable land use. 