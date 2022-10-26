Advanced search
Origin Enterprises : 2022 Sustainability Report

10/26/2022 | 10:08am EDT
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

Contents

INTRODUCTION

3

OUR STRATEGY:

CEO message

3

NURTURING GROWTH

20

Overview

5

NURTURING OUR ENVIRONMENT

21

Strategic geographic location

6

Overview

22

Our purpose, drivers and sustainability priorities

7

Sustainability performance highlights 2022

9

The Business We Do - sustainable food production

23

- Our role

23

OUR SUSTAINABILITY APPROACH 10

-

Soil resilience strategy

24

-

Soil resilience and plant nutrition

25

Board leadership

11

- Optimising productivity - nitrogen use efficiency

26

Stakeholder engagement

13

- Digital innovation

28

Materiality

15

- Innnovative and integrated plant protection

30

UN Sustainable Development Goals

18

- BioSolutions and beyond

31

The Business We Do - supporting outdoor

34

space regeneration

- Amenity solutions - carbon sequestration

35

- Amenity solutions - green roofs

36

Enhancing Biodiversity and

Protecting Natural Capital

37

- Biodiversity through sustainable agronomy

and BioSolutions

37

-

Wildlife Corridors

37

- Tree Protection

38

How We Do Business - our operations

40

- Environmental Management system

40

- FY2022 performance

40

Climate Change

41

- Commitment to Science-Based Targets initiative

41

- Scope 3 assessment

43

Reducing Water Usage and Water Stress

44

- Water use efficiency

45

- Sprayer operator training

45

Waste Reduction

46

- Waste to landfill

46

- Plastics and packaging

46

Collaboration and Comprehensive Research

47

- Yen Zero

47

- Field of the Future

48

NURTURING OUR SOCIETY

49

Introduction

50

Empowering our people

52

- Integrated Group people strategy

52

- Employee engagement

55

Implementing our Health, Safety and

57

Well-being Roadmap

- Health and safety performance

58

- Diversity, equality and inclusion

62

- Hybrid working principles

64

Sustainable Land Use

66

Local Community Engagement

67

HOW WE ORGANISE FOR IMPACT

69

ESG Governance Framework

70

- Conducting business with integrrity

70

- Origin code of Conduct

70

- Anti-bribery and corruption

- People

- Human rights and Labour

- Wage and hour practices

- Discrimination and harassment

- Freedom of association

- Data protection

- Community relations

- Supplier code of Conduct

71

Reporting and Transparency

72

- EU Non-Financial Disclosure Directive

72

- Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

73

- Ratings

73

CEO Message

Our level of employee engagement outperforms the sector average, (89% favourable score) with significant improvements, 83-85%, across Diversity and Inclusion, My Manager, Teamwork and Collaboration

Welcome to our 2022

Group Sustainability Report.

Last year we announced our long-term sustainability strategy to 2030 - Nurturing Growth - which draws together the Group's environmental, social and governance ambitions and reflects the Origin core values - People, Partnerships, Innovation, Integrity and Community.

With the support of our Board, who have given us a clear mandate, in 2022 we strengthened the foundation of our 'Nurturing Growth' strategy. Central to this was informing our decisions by continuing to engage with our stakeholders through a 'Pulse Check' of their views. To ensure our progress is measurable and understood, we identified the right goals and metrics and we also established effective reporting across the Group.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have tested the resilience of our people and highlighted the susceptibility of the global food system to supply and price shocks. Providing safe, nutritious food to a growing population cannot be achieved without also driving positive environmental outcomes, fostering equality, diversity and inclusion, and supporting the ongoing sustainable production efforts of the farmers, growers and amenity professionals we serve.

Origin supports the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. We are committed to continuing to use the UNGC and its principles, making it part of our strategy, culture and day-to-day operations. We are also committed to engaging in collaborative projects which advance the broader development goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The future of food

Agriculture plays a crucial role in providing safe food that meets the nutritional requirements of the world's growing population. In meeting these needs, increasing productivity on existing agricultural land will be crucial to meeting the growing demand for safe, nutritious food. Origin is well positioned to play a meaningful role in supporting the transition to more sustainable land use in the agriculture, amenity, landscaping and ecology markets where we operate.

In this regard, our principal areas of focus are:

  • Building and maintaining customer-centric,market-leading business models in provision of technical advice and integrated solutions to deliver value add solutions that improve efficiencies.
  • Transitioning our product and services portfolio to optimise yields sustainably with specific focus on BioSolutions, speciality nutrition technologies and digital technologies
  • Accelerating Origin's participation in environmental and ecological markets within and beyond agriculture.

To support this approach, in FY2022 we created a set of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) focused on soil health, nutrient use efficiency and biodiversity, which will be aided by innovation, data analytics and partnerships and be grounded in science.

Environmental impacts approach

We continue to adopt a strategic approach to reduce our environmental impacts on air, land and water. During the year, we commenced the development of a formal Environmental Management System aligned to the ISO14001 standard. This is being adopted in all Irish and UK business units initially and will be extended across the rest of the Group's operations in a phased approach.

With the drive for more sustainable food systems and the pressing need to reduce the environmental footprint of our food, we believe sustainability is the roadmap to security, stability, and progress.

3

Our ambitious environmental targets will be aided by innovation, data analytics and partnerships and be grounded in science.

In November 2021 I signed a letter of commitment on behalf of the Group, to begin the process of setting Science Based Targets (SBTs) for Origin. Our targets are under development pending validation and we are committed to building a path towards a Low Carbon Plan. Setting SBTs will ensure that we continue to track the progress of the emission reduction activities in our operations, as well as supporting us when engaging with our supply chain partners to help decarbonise our value chain.

In addition to ongoing initiatives, we conducted an extensive project to identify potential climate related risks and opportunities, which continues to inform our approach in adopting the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.

Focus on our People

I am pleased to report solid progress with our People Strategy in

2022. The results of our employee opinion survey show a continuing positive trend across the 13 categories which we use to measure our employee experience, with strong gains since 2021. Importantly, we maintained a high level of employee engagement, an essential measure of our progress and we have seen significant improvements in the Diversity and Inclusion, Manager Effectiveness, and Teamwork and Collaboration categories. Overall, there is a strong sense of inclusion across the Group and we continue to build on the strong team culture that already exists within the business. In support of our long-term People Strategy, during the year we also developed measurable KPIs and targets for Health and Safety and Diversity and Inclusion.

Listening to our stakeholders

Origin undertook its first Materiality exercise with stakeholders in 2019 and is committed to a formal review every four years. Recognising the rapid pace at which environmental and social themes are evolving within the agriculture and amenity sectors, we undertook a materiality Pulse Check in July 2022. This reinforced our material themes and identified a new theme 'enabling people and communities', which we have now integrated into our business strategy. We will undertake a full materiality assessment refresh in 2023, with the output informing our approach going forward.

Sustainability is fundamental to Origin's business model and future growth. At our Capital Markets Day, we outlined our ambition

to optimise the sustainable use of land through innovation and integrated solutions. In recognition of our potential to positively contribute to addressing global environmental challenges, we have aligned our strategic priorities to focus on a model of sustainable land use that underpins food security, combats climate change, and restores biodiversity and ecosystem services. In line with our strategy to broaden Origin's offering within the emerging nature economy,

in March we announced the acquisition of Envirofield Limited in the UK, an expert independent field-trials company specialising in agricultural and environmental research. More recently, in October we announced the acquisition of Keystone Environmental Limited, a UK- based ecology solutions provider specialising in the design, planning and delivery of complete ecological solutions. These acquisitions strengthen our services in sustainable land use and will improve our environmental impact through the research, development and delivery of innovative solutions.

We are supporting our corporate strategy through our ambitious Nurturing Growth plan, built on innovation and integrated solutions. Our people are central to the delivery of this strategy. I want to thank all of our colleagues across the Group for their ongoing commitment to 'The Origin Way' and also our customers and partners for their continued support as we seek to make our business more sustainable.

Yours sincerely,

Sean Coyle

Chief Executive Officer

Overview

Origin Enterprises plc is an international Agronomy-Services group, providing specialist advice, inputs and digital solutions to promote sustainable land use.

Crop

Integrated

Nutrition

Agronomy

Amenity

The Business We Do

Digital

Solutions

Agronomy

Our Brands

Our Offer

Our Channels

Our End Users

Products

Advisory

Services

Business-to-Business

Farmers and Growers

Plant Protection

Agronomy

Digital

Agronomists

Amenity Professionals

Products

and Landscapers

Seed

Turf Agronomy

Laboratory

Direct-to-Channel

Crop Nutrition

Environmental

Trials

Biologicals

Urban Greening

Training

Green Infrastructure

Solutions

Feed

Poland | Romania | Ukraine

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Origin Enterprises plc published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 14:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
