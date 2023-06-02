Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Origin Enterprises plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIZ   IE00B1WV4493

ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC

(OIZ)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:55:00 2023-06-01 am EDT
3.420 EUR   -2.29%
03:00aShares up on US debt deal vote; Dechra backs takeover
AN
02:42aOrigin Enterprises buys British Hardwood Tree Nursery
AN
06/01ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Origin Enterprises buys British Hardwood Tree Nursery

06/02/2023 | 02:42am EDT
Origin Enterprises PLC - Dublin-based agronomy services - Acquires British Hardwood Tree Nursery Ltd. Lincolnshire, England-based BHT is a wholesale supplier of bare root plants, shrubs, hedgerow plants and planting accessories to the forestry, farming, estate management, corporate and landscaping sectors. Origin provides no financial details of the purchase or of BHT. "The addition of British Hardwood Tree Nursery complements recent acquisitions and further strengthens the group's amenity, environmental and ecological portfolio," says Origin Chief Executive Officer Sean Coyle. "Tree planting will continue to play an important role to help tackle climate change and restore biodiversity."

Current stock price: EUR3.43

12-month change: down 22%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

