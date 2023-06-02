Origin Enterprises buys British Hardwood Tree Nursery

Origin Enterprises PLC - Dublin-based agronomy services - Acquires British Hardwood Tree Nursery Ltd. Lincolnshire, England-based BHT is a wholesale supplier of bare root plants, shrubs, hedgerow plants and planting accessories to the forestry, farming, estate management, corporate and landscaping sectors. Origin provides no financial details of the purchase or of BHT. "The addition of British Hardwood Tree Nursery complements recent acquisitions and further strengthens the group's amenity, environmental and ecological portfolio," says Origin Chief Executive Officer Sean Coyle. "Tree planting will continue to play an important role to help tackle climate change and restore biodiversity."

Current stock price: EUR3.43

12-month change: down 22%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

