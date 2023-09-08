Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORGN) securities between February 23, 2023 and August 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Origin investors have until October 24, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Origin investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Origin-Materials-Inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On August 9, 2023, after the market closed, Origin disclosed that it was significantly delaying the construction timeline on its Origin 2 commercial plant and changing the product slate at Origin 2 from a focus on PX to a focus on FDCA. The Company blamed the delay on the “high-cost environment” for capital projects, also revealing that the construction would cost more and yield less capacity than previously announced.

On this news, Origin’s stock price fell $2.99, or 66.5%, to close at $1.45 per share on August 10, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Origin would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of the Origin 2 plant; (2) demand for PX had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of Origin 2; (3) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at its previously disclosed cost; (4) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at the scale it had previously identified; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Origin securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 24, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230908719706/en/