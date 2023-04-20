Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Origin Materials, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORGN   US68622D1063

ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.

(ORGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
4.130 USD   -5.49%
07:07aOrigin Materials Co-CEOs to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
04/19Origin Materials and Minafin Group Launch Manufacturing Initiative for Origin's First Commercial Plant
BU
04/17Origin Materials, SCGP Team Up to Explore Licensing Origin's Technology for Plant in Southeast Asia; Origin Shares Rise After Hours
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origin Materials Co-CEOs to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

04/20/2023 | 07:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin,” “Origin Materials,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2023 Fermium Research Chemicals Conference in New York, NY (May 3-4, 2023)
  • UBS Sustainable Packaging Materials ESG Virtual Conference (May 9-10, 2023)

Origin Co-Founder and Co-CEO John Bissell and Co-CEO Rich Riley will conduct meetings with institutional investors at the 2023 Fermium Research Chemicals Conference in New York, NY on May 4, 2023. Mr. Bissell and Mr. Riley will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Sustainable Packaging Materials ESG Virtual Conference on May 10, 2023 at 11:00am EDT.

Interested investors and other parties can find additional information relating to Origin and upcoming conferences by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.originmaterials.com.

About Origin Materials, Inc.

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. For over a decade, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, fuels, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Origin Materials’ business strategy and estimated total addressable market. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Origin Materials and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Origin Materials. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including that Origin Materials may be unable to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of competition on Origin Materials’ business; disruptions and other impacts to Origin’s business as a result of outbreaks such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, the impact of severe weather events, and other global health or economic crises; changes in customer demand; and those factors discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 23, 2023 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents Origin Materials has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Origin Materials presently does not know, or that Origin Materials currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Origin Materials’ expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Origin Materials anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Origin Materials may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Origin Materials specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Origin Materials’ assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.
07:07aOrigin Materials Co-CEOs to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
04/19Origin Materials and Minafin Group Launch Manufacturing Initiative for Origin's First C..
BU
04/17Origin Materials, SCGP Team Up to Explore Licensing Origin's Technology for Plant in So..
MT
04/17Origin Materials and SCGP Announce Strategic Partnership in Innovation and Sustainabili..
BU
04/06Origin Materials Co-Founder and Co-CEO to Participate in Credit Suisse Carbon Negative ..
BU
04/03Origin Materials, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/03Origin Materials Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
BU
04/03Origin Materials, Inc. Announces Appointments to Board of Directors
CI
03/31Origin Materials' Sustainable Carbon Black Blends Meet or Exceed Fossil-Based N660 Perf..
AQ
03/30Origin Materials' Sustainable Carbon Black Blends Meet or Exceed Fossil-Based N660 Perf..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 48,0 M - -
Net income 2023 -88,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,53x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 572 M 572 M -
EV / Sales 2023 23,7x
EV / Sales 2024 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Origin Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,13 $
Average target price 10,75 $
Spread / Average Target 160%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Bissell Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Jennings Riley Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Whaley Chief Financial Officer
Karen A. Richardson Chairman
Ryan Smith Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.-10.41%572
AIR LIQUIDE22.11%92 481
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.91%73 590
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.4.06%43 952
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.08%31 369
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.15.85%20 460
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer