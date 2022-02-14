Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Origin Materials, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORGN   US68622D1063

ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.

(ORGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origin Materials Co-CEOs to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/14/2022 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin,” “Origin Materials,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced that it will speak at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Baird 2022 Sustainability Conference (February 22-23, 2022)
  • Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global ESG Conference (February 28-March 2, 2022)

Origin’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO John Bissell will present with Co-CEO Rich Riley at the Baird 2022 Sustainability Conference on February 22 at 2:55pm EST. Co-CEO Rich Riley will speak at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global ESG Conference on March 1 at 2:00pm EST.

Interested investors and other parties can find a replay of the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global ESG Conference presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.originmaterials.com.

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. For over a decade, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Origin Materials’ business strategy and estimated total addressable market. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Origin Materials and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Origin Materials. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including that Origin Materials may be unable to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of competition on Origin Materials’ business; disruptions and other impacts to Origin Materials’ business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health or economic crises; changes in customer demand; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; and those factors discussed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 12, 2021 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents Origin Materials has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Origin Materials presently does not know, or that Origin Materials currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Origin Materials’ expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Origin Materials anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Origin Materials may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Origin Materials specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Origin Materials’ assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.
07:02aOrigin Materials Co-CEOs to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/07Origin Materials, Minafin Group to Collaborate to Industrialize Carbon-Negative Materia..
MT
02/07Origin Materials and Minafin Group Form Strategic Partnership to Industrialize Carbon-N..
BU
02/07Origin Materials and Minafin Group Form Strategic Partnership to Industrialize Carbon-N..
CI
02/03Origin Materials Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Cal..
BU
01/11Origin Materials Wins BIG Innovation Award for Disruptive Carbon Negative Materials Tec..
BU
01/10Industrials Slip On Rate Fears -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
01/10Origin Materials to Industrialize Advanced Carbon-Negative Materials in Partnership Wit..
MT
01/10Origin Materials and Mitsui Form Strategic Partnership to Industrialize Advanced Carbon..
BU
01/07NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 22,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 723 M 723 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Origin Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,29 $
Average target price 14,25 $
Spread / Average Target 169%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Bissell Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Jennings Riley Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Whaley Chief Financial Officer
Karen A. Richardson Chairman
Ryan Smith Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.-17.98%723
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.76%95 317
AIR LIQUIDE-6.29%77 689
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.83%48 482
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.10.34%33 629
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.9.25%31 608