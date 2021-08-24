Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Origin Materials, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORGN   US68622D1063

ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.

(ORGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origin Materials : Company Overview Presentation - August

08/24/2021 | 01:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Overview

The world's leading carbon negative materials company

August 24, 2021

Forward looking statements and disclaimers

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation have been prepared by Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin") for informational purposes only and not for any other purpose. Certain statements included in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Origin's business strategy, estimated total addressable market, commercial and operating plans, product development plans, anticipated growth and projected financial information. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this presentation, and on the current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions of the management of Origin and are not predictions of actual performance and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Origin. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including that Origin may be unable to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of competition on Origin's business; the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Origin; disruptions and other impacts to Origin's business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health or economic crises; changes in customer demand; and those factors discussed in the prospectus filed by Origin with the SEC on July 30, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents Origin has filed, or will file, with the SEC, including Origin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.boltbio.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks of which Origin does not presently know, or that Origin currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Origin's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this presentation. Origin anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Origin may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Origin specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Origin's assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

USE OF PROJECTIONS

This presentation contains Origin's projected financial information. Such projected financial information is forward-looking and is for illustrative purposes only. It should not be relied upon as being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such projected financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to many significant business, economic, competitive and other risks and uncertainties. Refer to "Forward-Looking Statements" above. Actual results may differ materially from the results presented in such projected financial information, and the inclusion of such information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results reflected in such projections will be achieved.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION; NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial information and data contained in this presentation are unaudited and do not conform to Regulation S-X. Accordingly, such information and data may not be included, may be adjusted or may be presented differently in any document to be filed or furnished by Origin with the SEC. In addition to financial measures included in this presentation that are calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. Origin believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Origin's financial condition and results of operations. Origin does not place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures, and they should not be considered as substitutes for other measures of financial condition and results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

TRADEMARKS

This presentation contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Origin and other companies which are the property of their respective owners.

2

Origin Materials - At a Glance

The world's leading carbon negative materials company

O

O

H

Cl

Disruptive Materials Technology Company

C

Origin produces low and negative carbon materials

Decarbonizing Platform

Technology

Enables customers' net-

zero commitments

Enormous TAM

~$1+ Trillion

$390Bn near-term focus in polyesters; $750Bn across broad range of materials

Cost advantaged

Timber feedstocks are

competitive with oil and ~10x cheaper than bio alternatives

Global Fortune 500

Strong Customer

Protected & Validated

Customers & Investors1

Demand2

Technology

$3.5Bn growingand

19 Patent Families

from a diverse mix of industries

Core technology protected in key

countries

  1. Denotes ownership by PepsiCo, Danone and Nestle prior to business combination with Artius Acquisition, Inc.
  2. Includes $264Mn specified as customer options. Figures assume maximum offtake amounts and exercise of full customer options. Refer to slide 20 for additional detail.
  3. As of June 30, 2021. Refer to slide 37 for additional detail.

Source: Origin Materials.

As previously reported on Origin's Form 8-K filed on August 12, 2021.

Cash on hand3

$471 Mn

Origin expected to be fully

financed until EBITDA positive with anticipated financing and grants

3

Leading institutions are committing to a net zero future

The global industrial complex is committed to decarbonization

2030

Patagonia

Carbon neutral by 2025

Proctor & Gamble

Net zero between 2020 - 2030

Siemens

Net zero by 2030

LG

Carbon neutral by 2030

IKEA

Carbon negative by 2030

Microsoft

Carbon negative by 2030

Unilever

Carbon neutral before 2030

2030-2040

AT&T

Net zero by 2035

Walmart

Net zero by 2040

PepsiCo

Net zero by 2040

Amazon

Net zero by 2040

Mercedes Benz

Net zero by 2040

Best Buy

Net zero by 2040

General Motors

Carbon neutral by 2040

2040 - 2050

Michelin

Net zero by 2050

BP

Net zero by 2050

Danone

Net zero by 2050

Ford

Net zero by 2050

Nestlé

Net zero by 2050

Nike

Net zero by 2050

Shell

Net zero by 2050

Note: Page not intended to represent that these are all Origin customers.

4

Source: Press search and company websites.

As previously reported on a Rule 425 filing of Artius Acquisition, Inc. dated April 19, 2021.

Nearly half of all global emissions

Origin's mission is to enable the world's

come from making products

transition to sustainable materials

Total global emissions, 2016

Energy for Road

Transportation Chemicals1

Energy for Other

Transportation4

Unallocated fuel

combustion,

fugitive

emissions and

other3

Energy for

Buildings

Other Industry2

49.4 Iron and Steel

Gt CO2 eq.

Waste

Cement

Agriculture,

Forestry, and Other

Land Use

The Origin platform can replace oil as the foundational feedstock for the materials economy

1. Includes energy-related emissions from the manufacturing of chemicals as well as direct industrial process. 2. Includes energy-related emissions in mining and quarrying, construction, textiles, machinery, food and tobacco, paper & pulp and other industries. 3. Includes energy-related emissions from the use of machinery in agriculture and fishing. 4. Includes energy-related emissions in aviation, shipping, rail and pipeline transportation.

Source: Origin Materials estimates, Climate Watch, the World Resources Institute (2020), ourworldindata.org.

5

As previously reported on a Rule 425 filing of Artius Acquisition, Inc. dated April 19, 2021.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Origin Materials Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 05:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.
01:44aORIGIN MATERIALS : Company Overview Presentation - August
PU
08/23ORIGIN MATERIALS : to Participate in the Raymond James 2021 Diversified Industri..
BU
08/18INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Buying Trend Extended with Insider Purchase of Origen Fi..
MT
08/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buying Extended with Purchase of Origen Financial Stock
MT
08/16ORIGIN MATERIALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/12ORIGIN MATERIALS : Swings to Profit in Q2, Reaffirms Guidance -- Stock Up 6% Aft..
MT
08/12ORIGIN MATERIALS : Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
08/12ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Ev..
AQ
08/12ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC. : Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021
BU
08/12Origin Materials, Inc. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for th..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -13,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -43,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 911 M 911 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Origin Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,45 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 241%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Bissell Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Jennings Riley Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nate Whaley Chief Financial Officer
Karen A. Richardson Chairman
Ryan Smith Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC.-39.32%911
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.54%96 795
AIR LIQUIDE12.63%83 545
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.16.54%50 640
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.82.81%37 249
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.9.14%32 853