Origin Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGN) Investor Q&A Fireside Chat, July 25, 2024

Participants
John Bissell, Co-CEO and Co-Founder
Ryan Smith, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder

Ryan Smith: All right, welcome back! This is our second round of ask-me-anything interviews. Our first round was last April, and we received very positive feedback from those sessions. So, this is a follow-up. The way it works is that we've solicited questions from our retail investor community. I have a little bit of follow-up with the investors to understand where the questions are coming from, what's motivating them, and just make sure I understand the questions myself. Then, with all that in hand, I and some of the folks here at Origin put together an interview structure to go through it all. That's where we're at now, sitting down with John in a kind of fireside chat. The idea is to keep this pretty conversational and take a deep dive on several topics that tend to only get a surface-level treatment. Of course, there's still lots of things we can't talk about or can't go into too much detail on. But I'm going to try to take us down into the contours of the topics where we can. So, with all that talk about not being scripted, I do have to read our safe harbor statement, which we read all the time. All right. So with all that said, I want to jump into it. But probably first, John, you never want to see questions ahead of time, so we've shielded you from the questions or the questions from you. I think you had a brief glance, because, even though you're the interviewee, you're also the CEO and have

to approve content that's going into this format. But that was less than a couple of minutes. So you really haven't seen this. This can be pretty off the cuff. Where I'd like to start is on our caps and closures business. This is really just pulling from the questions that came in. There's always a heap of caps and closures questions, and we can't always answer all of them. But I think it's important to keep answering the ones that we can, so as the picture comes into focus, people can see how that business is shaping up. I'm going to start with a manufacturing question. This is a question about timing. It's sort of two parts. It's asking about the lead time on getting cap-producing machines in place and then also asking, once they're in place, what is the time to ramp up to full production? You can feel that investors are trying to build a model of this new caps business. John Bissell: So, I'll answer first by saying that we don't have the whole integrated system that we use to make caps, and it's several pieces of equipment that we've worked with vendors to design. We integrate them all together, and that's what really allows us to take in PET on one side and make caps on the other side. That system is one that we have the first line coming up here soon, and we're excited about it. But we don't have a standard "this is exactly how long it takes for a system," because this is the first one. I'll use proxies for how long it typically takes for these kinds of polymer part-making equipment to come online and what's the lead time on these sorts of things. Generally speaking, I'll work from back to front. Usually, it's relatively short to bring these kinds of systems online. If you compare it to chemical plants, which could be months or even longer to get them up to nameplate, these polymer part-making systems are closer to weeks, maybe a couple of weeks. Sometimes a little longer, depending on the team and other factors, but it's on the order of a few weeks. It's pretty quick. In terms of how long it takes to get the equipment, that ranges a little bit. Usually, the longest lead time piece of equipment for any of these, especially in PET parts making systems, is the extruder. The extruders will range anywhere from 12 to 18 months for a new extruder, with some additional error depending on what the market conditions look like and whether you want special considerations for that extruder or special specs. So, that's the range there. It could be as long as 24 months. And then there's the other pieces of equipment for it which are much quicker lead time, we usually think in terms of 6 to 12 months for the lead time for all the other parts. As a consequence, one of the things we think about quite a bit is, do you need extrusion capacity that you're bringing online every time you bring online a system? There's lots of extrusion capacity for PET in the world, so you don't necessarily need to have a new extruder for every system. On balance, in the long term, yeah, probably, as we start to bring lots and lots of systems online, you'll need dedicated new extrusion capacity. But in the interim, we don't think that's necessarily true. Ryan Smith: Got it. That's helpful. And of course, vendors and partners are an important piece of making all that happen. The next question touches on that. It references some of the recent press releases involving partnerships with Swiss companies. Origin has chosen for these companies for logistical or geographic reasons, or because they are best suited for our purpose? Do you expect 2

near-term cap and closure production in specific geographic regions, such as Europe, based on these recent partnerships? Or do you expect to see production in North America also? John Bissell: We do expect to see production in North America also. That's an easy question. In fact, I don't think there's any region that ultimately we wouldn't expect to see production in with these kinds of systems. Caps are low enough bulk density that you want to be producing them at least somewhat locally or domestically to the market you're serving. So, I don't think this is a situation where we want to have enormous capacity in one spot and then ship that globally. Regarding the Swiss companies, we have very much gone to companies that we think are best in class for the piece of equipment they produce and develop. We've been pretty ruthless about that. There's nothing special about Switzerland specifically other than that they have a lot of precision manufacturing equipment manufacturers. That's true for a lot of roughly that part of Europe. Germany has really high-quality precision equipment manufacturing, and Northern Italy is known for that too. They're not the only places, of course; there are many other places around the world. But it's not surprising that we ended up with a few vendors out of Switzerland. Another component is that there's a natural tendency to follow the networks of the initial equipment developers. If I analyze it from the outside, there's probably a higher propensity for partners in that region due to those networks, but it wasn't really intentional. It's just what happens. Ryan Smith: Yeah, that makes sense. Okay. Also on PET caps, something we've touched on a little bit, this question kind of hits it head-on. Which is asking, you know, can these PET caps be made by Origin only? Does Origin have patents to protect the IP around this? You know, if a PET cap is such a big, good thing, why don't big companies who have more resources, why aren't they coming up with these solutions? And then sort of a follow on, once Origin starts producing these, can't those large companies just look at how we're doing it and reverse engineer what we've done? John Bissell: Yeah. So we do see this very much as an intellectual property-rich sort of way of manufacturing. And so we've been diligent about making sure that we're protecting our process and our manufacturing and all that kind of stuff, and the design of the caps themselves with appropriate intellectual property. So I think that's one component. As with anything, it's very rare for intellectual property to be deterministic in providing a moat for a particular business, and so, consequently, we also believe that we just have to be good at it. We have to be good and continue to get better faster than anybody else could. And so that's an important component of it, right? So intellectual property plus execution. And then the last piece is, you know, you want to work with other parties. We don't see this as a business where we need to perform every single part of the value chain ourselves and box anybody else - everybody else, I should say - out of the business. There's a lot of work that needs to be done to deliver these caps at scale. There's lots of demand for it. And so our view is that we should be working with those parties instead of trying to lock them out of what we're doing. And so, you know, we think that between all of those different things, that'll give us a pretty meaningful moat and head start as well to protect the value, and let's say, protect our value capture. Ryan Smith: Is it fair to say, then, that we can summarize some of that as saying it's using intellectual property and expertise to ensure that it's much easier to work with us than against us, if you're a large producer of these? 3

John Bissell: That's right. Yeah, exactly. I like that. Ryan Smith: Great. All right, so. And again, you can kind of tell that folks are putting together their own models around this. But this next question is asking about the relative pricing between recycled PET, virgin PET, HDPE, polypropylene. How does the cost of those materials differ, particularly the grades that go into caps and closures? John Bissell: Yeah, so it's kind of a tricky question. Because the answer to the question is different at different times. One. And so it's hard to answer that question in an evergreen sort of way, and it's always going to be pretty specific to, sort of, what I heard last week about polymer pricing and capacity, and all those kinds of things. But I think you could maybe say that rPET and the ability to switch between rPET and virgin PET is advantageous from a cost perspective, right? Because we can always pick off whichever one is less expensive. Also, you know, we think that recycled PET is a really attractive material to use for this because it enables renewable content mandates. We just think it's better to have application sinks for recycled PET as well. So, you know, we have an opinion, and we think rPET is a good material to use. But from a cost perspective, you can use either of them, and you just use whichever one is cheaper at any given time. In terms of polypropylene and polyethylene that are used for caps currently, it depends a lot on exactly what grade you're using. What grade you use depends on which format you're going after for a cap. And even the dynamics of propylene versus ethylene pricing can change pretty dramatically. Maybe not usually on a month-to-month basis in terms of what the ordering of cost is. But there are interesting things that happen. For example, the fracking boom made propylene relatively much more expensive than it was before, relative to ethylene, because you were starting to do a lot more wet gas cracking, steam cracking, instead of cracking naphtha. And when you crack natural gas liquids instead of naphtha you're going to get way more ethylene and way less propylene. Usually you get both, plus maybe some butadiene or butane or something like that. And so consequently, that shift, which was really good for ethylene and really good for the crackers, was really not great for the propylene guys. And that stands in stark contrast to, you know, the 10 years before that happened when propylene was the byproduct. All of these naphtha crackers are making both ethylene and propylene, and everybody's trying to figure out what the hell are we going to do with all this propylene? So they start making polypropylene. Nobody knew what to do with polypropylene, right? So, you know, you could see this really stark inversion of the relative cost of polypropylene and polyethylene from the fracking boom. And I think, as a consequence, it can be difficult to describe sort of what is some sort of long-term consistent argument on this. What you can say, I think, is that if you only have to be exposed to one material, PET, instead of two or three or many materials, in the case of if you have a PET bottle, and then you have a polypropylene or polyethylene cap, that drives a lot of efficiency, and it drives a lot less cost exposure. And most of these bottling companies are exposed to PET anyway. Right? There's no real plausible alternative to PET for most of the bottles. So they're stuck with that one. They've got to be exposed to PET. And so, if you can reduce your exposure to be just PET, that's good. It means that if polyethylene or polypropylene spike, you're not going to be hit by that. So that's a cost benefit. Ryan Smith: Yeah, I imagine food and beverage companies don't want to be as exposed to all the intricacies of the ethylene-propylene dynamics that you're describing. That's not their business. They want to make, you know, beverages. 4

John Bissell: The less sort of exposure to catastrophic price increases in different materials, the better. Right? You probably can't get out of materials entirely. But if you can get all into just one material, that's good. Ryan Smith: That makes sense. And I'm going to nudge you a little bit adjacent to this materials question around the fact that the amount of material that you use for a given cap design can vary quite a bit. I mean, we've seen this, like, even before Origin started doing this, you know, the polyethylene caps are getting lighter and lighter and lighter, and of course, material properties affect that. So even if you had sort of a good predictive model of the price differences there, there are other factors that, of course, multiply this one way or the other. John Bissell: Yeah, I mean. I think one of the tricks to what we're doing is we didn't just take a polyethylene cap design and try to fill it with PET instead of polyethylene, right? We changed the design of the cap and the way that we manufacture it. And those changes bring benefits all on their own, right, that we think really take advantage of the PET, which has different material properties than polyethylene and polypropylene. Ryan Smith: Yes, great. Alright, here's a question about sort of coming back to partners. And I'll just read it directly. It says, in July 2023, you announced a milestone in the development of PET packaging, incorporating FDCA in partnership and cooperation with Husky Technologies. Husky now appears to be developing their own PET caps and closures in direct competition to Origin Materials. Could you tell us a bit about the current relationship between Origin and Husky Technologies? John Bissell: So we wouldn't, if we were going to have a relationship there and we were going to talk about it publicly, we would. You know, there'd be a press release around it. So I'm not going to give new information around that kind of stuff here, if we had any. But I think in terms of just educating yourself as an investor or consumer, or whatever else, you know, I think one of the first things to look at is the cap design. You know, we're just talking about cap designs. You can look at the way that, and Husky's not the only one that's tried to make a PET cap before. You can look back in history. You could see a couple of different programs around this at different companies. And I think the first thing to look at is the cap itself. You know, we were just talking about - you sort of teed this up nicely. You must have known this question was coming. You can look at the cap design, and that'll tell you a lot about how much material is getting used, how much material is getting used in the cap is going to drive a lot of the cost for the cap. And you know, there is, I'm obviously biased. I think there are aesthetic elements to this, too. You can look at that first. It can be, unless you're really sophisticated, it can be difficult to try to assess what's the processing characteristics? And whether or not that's going to be advantaged or disadvantaged, or something like that. And while that matters, it can be a little bit visible. But just looking at the design can tell you a lot, and that would be the first thing I point to, right? Ryan Smith: That's great. Alright, and then maybe clearly can't, sort of, dislodge and unearth new relationship information where I don't want to do that here. But there is a question that's kind of just asking in broad strokes. If you can describe the general characteristics needed to secure an off-take agreement for the caps and closures products. What steps does Origin still need to complete to secure off-take agreements for PET caps? John Bissell: Well, it's not the same steps for every customer or potential customer, you know. There's-we have a pipeline. We run people through that pipeline. We're checking boxes off all the 5

way through. There's a negotiation of different terms at different points. So you know, I appreciate that people would want to know this. But I'm not going to talk about it, and shouldn't talk about sort of what we still need to do. And it's also not monolithic. There are different customers that need different things at different points in the negotiation process. That said, I can talk a little bit about sort of generally what are we? You know, what are the things that a customer looks for here? You know, what they're going to look for is, does it meet their-and this one's sort of obvious-but does it meet their business criteria? Right? Does it meet their marketing and their brand criteria? You know, which is, sometimes we talk about. We think it looks good, but the marketing department needs to think that consumers will think that it looks good, too. Right? It's not just my opinion or the marketing guy's opinion. It has to meet their-and by business goals I mean everything from cost to performance to sustainability goals, too. So you've got to sort of check all of those things off. And that's something that can be done largely, it's sort of a paper exercise, right, you're validating the data and all those kinds of things. But then, you also need to actually use the caps on their systems and on their products. And so the thing has to work, right, and it has to work in two different places. It's got to work on the beverage or on the product and however you happen to get the cap on there, it's got to perform the way it's supposed to. But then you also need to demonstrate the way that it gets on there. We call these, you know, in the capping machines or the capping trials. Right? You've got to verify and qualify the performance of the cap in the capping machinery. And so that's an important consideration as well. And then, of course, you've got to. You know, there's a variety of other terms around sort of supply agreements, all that kind of stuff that you've got to come to a conclusion on, which includes everything from price and volume and location and, you know, even the more nuanced terms like, you know, payment period and all that kind of stuff. But so that's generally what we're looking at. Right? You've got to-it's-it's what you would think it is, I think, from the outside. If you didn't know anything about caps, what would you think that people need to check off? It's all those things. Ryan Smith: That's great. Makes sense. Perfect. And also, as you said, kind of case by case. Alright. So this next question, it was interesting. It's a question about our view, or any work on, you know, we've got sort of now PET bottles, PET caps. There was a question about the labels, you know, moving those to PET. And I noticed there was, you know, there's the ability for the investors when they're posing these questions to sort of upvote them. And this one had like a ton of upvotes. I got in and was asking like, why are you guys so interested in this question? We don't talk about labels. That's not a thing that we're, you know, we haven't said anything about that. John Bissell: Well, what did they say? Ryan Smith: I dug into it, and it turns out, you know, I'll kind of paraphrase a bit here, but I think what investors and folks are trying to understand is, obviously PET caps are contributing in a big way to this idea of making a monomaterial package. And there's been some other work on caps and adhesives and inks and things too. So but I think the question is, you know, is Origin actually sort of cracking the code here? And is this part of a larger enablement for packaged food and beverages? 6

And I think there is an interest to understand our view on this. And I immediately sort of warn folks I'm like you're going to get a lecture. Something John and I have talked a lot about. So but I think it would be great to kind of walk out some of the views like how, you know, maybe zooming out: PET in packaging. How does that fit relative to other things? What does it mean to make something a true monomaterial? What does that enable? What's the advantage? Obviously our customers have views on that. But you know, from the investor side, can we translate why that's important? John Bissell: Yeah, you're right. This is a long lecture. I mean, you and I've had a lot of hours of discussion on this kind of topic. I think there's the first thing would be that the driving adoption of monomaterials is something that's incredibly important, or as monomaterial as you can get, right. I mean, there are certain kinds of performance that we don't know how to get unless it's out of a new material, right? And the material properties drive application and a lot of spaces, but not entirely. You know, there's sort of an interplay between them. And you see this with steel versus aluminum. When aluminum auto body parts were being introduced, there was a question of like, well, can you do the same things? Do you want to do the same things, will they perform the same way in an application, all those kinds of things. There are questions around that. And people had to figure out new ways to do things and new ways to design things. And you know, I think in the end, the answer is that there you can do a lot of the same things with aluminum, and it can perform a lot of the same ways that we wanted steel. Whether or not you should, in every single application is a different question. But you can. And so that interaction of design, space, and material properties and performance is an interesting one. And I think in our view-I'll speak for both of us for a moment-Our view is, you want to make everything you possibly can out of PET.1 If you can make it out of PET, you probably should. There are very few materials out there right now that are going to perform better in all of the non-application specific ways than PET is going to. It recycles better. It's a monomaterial, or it's, I should say, it's a homopolymer. There's not a bunch of other garbage in the polymer itself to make the polymer perform, you know, and the counterexample of that is PVC. PVC, of course, is filled with a bunch of other plasticizers and other things which are... you know, it's not just PVC, it can be as much as 70% not PVC. And those things are mobile, so they end up in the air. They end up in the water, they end up in your water. It used to be that people made bottles, water bottles out of them, or soda bottles out of PVC. And the stuff in the PVC could get into, you know, conceptually, could get into the beverage. And so PET is notable because it is just PET, right? There's not that much stuff that's mobile in there. Ryan Smith: Why not just glass? What's wrong with just making everything out of glass? John Bissell: Right. Right. Right. So, okay, so you're getting to the extended argument. Of course, the extended argument is that there are probably a few different classes of materials that you want to have. You want to have... You would have glass or ceramics, let's call it. And you want to have a few different ceramics, and glass is interesting because it is recyclable, but it requires enormous amounts of energy to recycle. But still: recyclable and reusable. And that's pretty interesting. And it has great barrier properties. It's optically clear, right? Or optically transparent. And that's exciting because that's not a property that's universal. And it's a very useful property as we talk about when we're building chemical plants. Right? If you could see inside the pipes, man, would everything be easier! It's all inductive reasoning all the time with chemicals. But so, as a... so you want to have 1 Here, PET is used as a shorthand for polyesters like PET, rPET, PEF, PETF. - Ryan 7

probably a class of like ceramics which might be a glass, concrete, right? Cement is another sort of probably canonical ceramic, and you might have a few others. With metals, it's probably, you know, your bulk ones would be aluminum and steel, right? It's hard to argue that it should be anything aside from those, although you usually want to have probably dissimilar properties if you're trying to sort of engineer this whole system from the top down. And then on the polymer side, it's probably a polyolefin and it's PET. And you try to do everything you possibly can out of those. The name that we have for this is the Eigen materials argument, right? And the idea being that you want to have a relatively limited set of relatively dissimilar materials that form the bulk of applications in any given area. And PET, I think, is the dominant in polymers. Right? You want everything to be PET if you can, because it recycles so well, because it's a very clean polymer, because it's efficient to synthesize. It's sort of easily regenerable. Which I think is, that's the most interesting part of it. In fact, I think... Ryan Smith: And in the case of, like, let's say, food and packaging, which we're talking about for cap and closures, there are a lot of properties that a polymer has that say, glass doesn't, you know, breakage and things like that. And the carbon efficiency of recycling it is much different than for other materials. It's much lower. Yes. So I definitely, yeah, we could keep going on that a bit. Let me... let me sort of pull us a little bit closer to earth and say, if you are a food and beverage company, why does this matter to you? We talked already a little bit about how, you know, tracking natural gas pricing to figure out what the polyethylene is going to cost, you know, that's just an added headache for an analytics group for a food and beverage company that doesn't actually care about those things except for the fact they have to buy some of it. Are there other reasons outside of just the, you know, the spreadsheet of materials that go into their products, why these companies care about getting to monomaterial products? John Bissell: Yeah, well, I think it drives recycling, right? And recycling is interesting for a whole bunch of other reasons. Right? The key with monomaterial products is that - or even if it's not monomaterial, it's easily mechanically separable products. So, you know, you could imagine like a... yeah, actually, I mean, to be fair to polyolefin caps, I think that polyolefin caps fit the definition I'm about to provide, which is that you want something that's easy to separate. You want the cap, the polyolefin cap floats, and the bottle sinks, and that's a pretty easy mechanical separation of the two. And so then you can recycle, you can separate that PET out and recycle it nicely. The worst ones are the ones where they're so mechanically entwined or even chemically entwined that they're essentially inseparable, right? And that's a real problem. Those are basically all the non- recyclable things which, for example, would be multi-layer barrier films, right? So stuff that gets used like meat packaging or whatever else. You have an adhesion between multiple different materials, all of which would need to be recycled differently. You just throw it away. There's no other reason. And the reason why recycling is important to a beverage company or a CPG company is because, of course, one, it means that they're actually being good stewards of the world, right, and of their product. But economically, it has impacts as well, which is that now, if you have a good solid recycling stream, then that gives you a totally alternate, in the case of PET that can - and aluminum too - an alternative supply to the same product. And it's inherent. It's baked into the system. And so, consequently, you are actually less subject to price shocks or supply shocks, I should say. On either 8

of those sides, right? If your virgin PET production collapses for some reason, you know, for example, because you couldn't get a critical raw material due to geopolitical issues, well, having a large recycling stream is good. It may not completely resolve the issue, right? You're still probably going to be somewhat subject to that shock unless you have substantial overcapacity on both sides. But it's better. I mean, I would rather be able to get 80% or 70% of the PET that I wanted instead of 0% of the PET that I wanted in a supply shock situation. And so it bakes in a sort of appropriate redundancy economically to the materials that you're using. And so the better you can recycle this stuff, the more resilient your supply chain is going to be for your materials. Ryan Smith: I'm going to throw open sort of one more door on this house here. We're going to zero in on polymers. I guess there's this follow-on question, which is why PET, right? I mean, in the case of caps, it looks like Origin was able to displace polyethylene. But if you have a polystyrene lid for a coffee cup, or if you have a PVC package that encloses something that I buy at the hardware store, can PET be used in those kinds of applications? Where does the innovation live? Is it in the materials or in the design? John Bissell: So, you know the answer to this... Ryan Smith: Totally teeing you up on that. John Bissell: Yeah. So, the way that we've talked about that, which I think is a useful way, is that it's the performance of the macroscopic material, right? So the part that you're holding that's made out of something, it's a function of both the material properties and the mechanical design. And so, you know, I'd say 50 years ago, most of the part properties were going to be driven by the material properties. As we've gotten better at manufacturing, as we understand material science better, as we understand the applications better- and there's a lot of complexity in here- you can migrate the drivers of the part performance, the sort of macroscopic material performance, into the design, or the mechanical layer. And I think that is one of the key things that is enabling a migration into these basically better polymers like PET. You know, it used to be you needed something to have the right material properties. Now, I don't want to say that that's not true at all, but you can substantially adjust the part properties by changing the design of the part to make the material properties operate appropriately. Ryan Smith: Yeah, that's great. And I know I'm playing, throwing you alley-oops, knowing where you're going to be. But this, actually, this kind of does lead to the next question, which is kind of pushing the other direction, I think. Which is asking, how does FDCA fit into this polyester world that we're painting? What role does it play in bringing innovation? John Bissell: Well, I think FDCA is really privileged there. I think FDCA... and I don't know that this would be true about all the different sort of monomers that you could conceptually include in polyester, right? But it turns out that, as far as we know, FDCA will trans-esterify with PET pretty smoothly. And what I mean by that is, it doesn't change the solubility of that polymer in the rest of the polymer is something that happens a lot of times when you add in a different monomer. Suddenly, the polymer sort of doesn't recognize itself in some ways, and so it won't behave the way you think it does, even with relatively small proportions of additional monomer of a different monomer. FDCA doesn't seem to do that. In fact, FDCA seems to be advantaged in improving the properties of the PET in the bulk. So if you have a little bit of FDCA, looks like-and it's, you know, this is one of those things that you want to do a lot of testing on. And, frankly speaking, we haven't 9