Origin Materials : Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K/A

Origin Materials, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022





- Origin 1 Construction Timeline On Track and Capital Budget Unchanged -

- Origin 2 Construction Timeline, Budget, and Financing Unchanged -

- Customer Demand is Strong and Broad Based, Increased Contracted Offtake Agreements and Capacity Reservations to $8.1 Billion -

- Maintains 2022 Adjusted EBITDA and Capital Expenditure Outlook





WEST SACRAMENTO, CA., August 3, 2022 - Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin," "Origin Materials," or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ORGN, ORGNW), the world's leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.





"The Origin team continues to execute on its mission to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials. We remain well-capitalized and on track for completion of Origin 1 by the end of 2022 with preparations for commissioning and start-up underway. For Origin 2, the previously disclosed capital budget, construction timeline, and financing are unchanged. We were pleased to announce new strategic partnerships and initiatives with Kuraray, Revlon, Intertex World Resources, and ATC Plastics. These partnerships and initiatives further increase our exposure to consumer and industrial end-markets including cosmetics, packaging, plastics, and automotive. The Kuraray partnership will focus on a diverse set of polymer applications aimed at reducing the climate impact of a wide array of specialty chemicals and materials. The Revlon initiative represents an exciting opportunity to partner with an iconic global brand to develop and bring to market sustainable carbon-negative materials for next generation cosmetics packaging. The Intertex and ATC Plastics partnerships further build on our recent momentum in carbon black, a promising new product category for Origin. The demand for 'net zero'-enabling materials remains strong as the world moves aggressively to a zero-carbon future. Our efforts to commercialize the business have resulted in increased offtake agreements and capacity reservations from our customers and partners to $8.1 billion, a more than eightfold increase since our announcement to become a public company in February 2021," said Rich Riley, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Origin.





Key Company Second Quarter Highlights

Origin Materials has increased its total signed offtake agreements and capacity reservations to $8.1 billion as of today, up from $7.4 billion in May 2022. The Company also implemented new and expanded partnerships and customer relationships, including:





•Partnership with Kuraray, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals and fibers to commercialize advanced carbon negative materials for diverse polymer applications.As part of the strategic partnership, Kuraray signed a capacity reservation agreement with Origin Materials.

•Initiative with Revlon, a leading global authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care to develop advanced carbon negative materials for next generation cosmetics packaging. As part of the initiative, Revlon signed a memorandum of understanding to reserve commercial volumes of Origin PET.

•Partnership with Intertex World Resources, a leading value-added distributor of synthetic rubber, carbon black, process oils and rubber chemicals to bring sustainable carbon-negative carbon black made using Origin Materials' patented technology platform to the rubber compounding industry. As part of the partnership, Intertex signed an offtake agreement with Origin Materials to purchase carbon black.

•Partnership with ATC Plastics, a leading global manufacturer of black color concentrates, to bring sustainable carbon-negative carbon black made using Origin Materials' patented technology platform to the automotive and material handling industries.As part of the partnership, ATC Plastics agreed to purchase carbon black from Origin Materials.





In addition, the Company amended and expanded its existing relationship with Danone. These strategic initiatives complement Origin's existing partnerships and customer relationships with industry leaders including Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, Ford Motor Company, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Kolon Industries, PrimaLoft, Solvay, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Minafin Group, LVMH Beauty, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group.





Additional second quarter highlights include:





•Origin Materials Wins EPA Green Chemistry Challenge Award for 2022 in Partnership with University of California, Davis. Origin Materials and UC Davis together won the EPA's prestigious 2022 Green Chemistry Challenge Award in the category of Specific Environmental Benefit - Climate Change.

•Origin Materials Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label for Additional Carbon Negative Materials. The certification affirms that Origin's furandicarboxylic acid ("FDCA"), purified

terephthalic acid ("PTA"), and para-xylene ("pX"), when produced at full commercial capacity, are expected to be 100% biobased, allowing Origin to display a unique USDA label highlighting this designation. This certification adds to Origin's previously announced USDA Certified Biobased Products, which include chloromethyl furfural ("CMF") and hydrothermal carbon ("HTC").

•Origin Materials Joins Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes.Origin Materials joined the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index as part of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the market open on June 27, 2022.





Origin 1 and Origin 2 Financing and Construction Update

The Company maintains that the previously disclosed Origin 1 construction timeline is on track, with mechanical completion expected by the end of 2022. The Company also maintains its previously disclosed capital budget for Origin 1 of $125 million to $130 million.





During the second quarter, the Company continued to strengthen its Origin 1 operations leadership team and operations staff. Additional major equipment has been delivered onsite including piping modules, which the Company installed alongside its key production modules, storage tanks, and a filter press which will be used in the separation of HTC. The Company began constructing the site's HTC building, which houses equipment used in the separation of HTC, and its biomass building, which will store sustainable wood residues.



A new video marking construction progress for Origin 1 is embedded into this press release and is also available on Origin's Investor Relations site: A new video marking construction progress for Origin 1 is embedded into this press release and is also available on Origin's Investor Relations site: https://investors.originmaterials.com/





The previously disclosed Origin 2 capital budget and construction timeline are unchanged. Front end design of the plant is underway with detailed engineering set to begin in 2023. The Company maintains that its financing assumptions for Origin 2 are reasonable and achievable, with Origin 2 fully funded from its existing cash on hand and previously indicated traditional project financing sources. Origin also continues to work with leading financial institutions on other forms of traditional private financing and federal loan programs, including through the U.S.D.A. and Department of Energy. In February, the State of Louisiana, pending finalization, awarded a Private Activity Bond volume cap allocation of $400 million to the Company for its selection of Geismar, LA as the site of Origin 2. The Company also expects to receive more than $100 million in pending state and local incentives for Origin 2.





Results for Second Quarter 2022

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $406.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

Operating expenses for the second quarter were $8.7 million compared to $6.7 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $6.9 million for the second quarter compared to a loss of $3.0 million in the prior-year period.

Net income was $46.9 million for the second quarter compared to net income of $62.5 million in the prior-year period.

Shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022 were 142.4 million including 4.5 million shares held by a certain stockholder that are subject to forfeiture based on share price performance targets previously disclosed in our filings.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

Based on current business conditions, business trends and other factors, the Company is maintaining Adjusted EBITDA and its previously updated capital spending estimate for fiscal year 2022:





•Adjusted EBITDA loss of up to $36 million

•Capital spending is expected to be up to $175 million





For a reconciliation of a non-GAAP figure to the applicable GAAP figure please see the table captioned 'Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results' set forth at the end of this press release. These expectations do not consider, or give effect to, among other things, unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.





About Origin Materials, Inc.

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin's mission is to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials. For over a decade, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin's patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin's technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin's patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors. For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.





Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the Company's financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), the Company also uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income, (iv) interest expense, net of capitalized interest, (v) change in fair value of derivative liability, (vi) change in fair value of warrants liability, (vii) change in fair value of earnout liability, (viii) professional fees related to completed mergers, and (ix) other income, net. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.





Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation. In addition, calculations of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from calculations used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.





The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.





For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.





These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including that Origin Materials may be unable to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of competition on Origin Materials' business; disruptions and other impacts to Origin Materials' business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health or economic crises; changes in customer demand; and those factors discussed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors," and

other documents Origin Materials has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Origin Materials presently does not know, or that Origin Materials currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Origin Materials' expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Origin Materials anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Origin Materials may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Origin Materials specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Origin Materials' assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.





Origin Materials, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,056 $ 46,637 Restricted cash 490 490 Marketable securities 327,082 397,458 Other receivables 2,989 2,612 Derivative asset 695 202 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,735 3,774 Total current assets 413,047 451,173 Property, plant, and equipment, net 82,273 57,185 Operating lease right-of-use asset 3,214 1,782 Intangible assets, net 190 215 Other long-term assets 62 62 Total assets $ 498,786 $ 510,417 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,608 $ 2,451 Accrued expenses 3,449 973 Operating lease liability, current 624 280 Other liabilities, current 869 380 Derivative liability - 103 Total current liabilities 9,550 4,187 Earnout liability 79,343 127,757 Canadian Government Research and Development Program liability 6,667 6,762 Assumed common stock warrants liability 35,831 52,860 Stockholder note 5,189 5,189 Related party other liabilities, long-term 5,848 5,720 Operating lease liability 2,654 1,486 Other liabilities, long-term 2,796 2,946 Total liabilities 147,878 206,907 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 142,378,934 and 141,301,569, issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (including 4,500,000 Sponsor Vesting Shares) 14 16 Additional paid-in capital 364,853 361,542 Accumulated deficit (2,520) (56,797) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,439) (1,251) Total stockholders' equity 350,908 303,510 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 498,786 $ 510,417

Origin Materials, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements Of Operations And Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Expenses Research and development $ 2,649 $ 2,339 $ 4,985 $ 3,648 General and administrative 5,864 4,219 10,935 8,167 Depreciation and amortization 160 121 308 236 Total operating expenses and loss from operations 8,673 6,679 16,228 12,051 Other (income) expenses Interest income (1,936) - (3,768) - Interest expense, net of capitalized interest - 2,560 - 2,839 Change in fair value of derivatives (1,430) 1,035 (596) 1,426 Change in fair value of warrants liability (18,803) (27,265) (17,029) 20,844 Change in fair value of earnout liability (33,188) (45,497) (48,414) (45,497) Other income, net (247) (43) (698) (623) Total other (income) expenses, net (55,604) (69,210) (70,505) (21,011) Net income $ 46,931 $ 62,531 $ 54,277 $ 8,960 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized (loss) on marketable securities $ (4,805) $ - $ (9,380) $ - Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (1,693) 626 (808) 1,092 Total comprehensive income $ 40,433 $ 63,157 $ 44,089 $ 10,052 Net income per share, basic $ 0.34 $ 0.93 $ 0.40 $ 0.14 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.63 $ 0.38 $ 0.13 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 137,141,655 67,548,052 136,985,440 65,098,310 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 142,195,637 78,628,591 142,078,752 70,974,756

Origin Materials, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 54,277 $ 8,960 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 308 236 Amortization on right-of-use asset 281 138 Stock-based compensation 2,573 4,172 Amortization of debt issuance costs - 14 Accretion of debt discount - 2,211 Change in fair value of derivatives (596) 1,426 Change in fair value of common stock warrants liability (17,029) - Change in fair value of preferred stock warrants liability - 20,844 Change in fair value of earnout liability (48,414) (45,497) Change in fair value of incremental acquisition fee accrual (150) - Payments on operating lease liabilities (193) (138) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other receivables (377) (112) Grants receivable - (17) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,038 (29) Other long-term assets - - Accounts payable 2,157 (1,880) Accrued expenses 2,476 2,899 Other liabilities, current 489 - Related party payable 128 98 Net cash used in operating activities (3,032) (6,675) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net of grants (25,045) (2,703) Capitalized interest on plant construction (47) - Purchases of marketable securities (1,655,200) - Sales of marketable securities 1,647,787 - Maturities of marketable securities 71,168 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 38,663 (2,703) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from stockholders' notes payable, net of debt issuance costs - 11,707 Payment of short-term debt - (906) Proceeds from Canadian Government Research and Development Program - 173 Issuance of common stock 268 55 Business combination, net of issuance costs paid - 467,530 Net cash provided by financing activities 268 478,559 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on the balance of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash held in foreign currencies (3,480) (178) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 32,419 469,003 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period 47,127 1,874 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period $ 79,546 $ 470,877

Origin Materials, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results





We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about our operating profitability adjusted for certain non-cash items, non-routine items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future, as well as other items that are not core to our operations. Further, we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides a meaningful measure of operating profitability because we use it for evaluating our business performance, making budgeting decisions, and comparing our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures.





We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income, (iv) interest expense, net of capitalized interest, (v) change in fair value of derivative liabilities, (vi) change in fair value of warrants liability, (vii) change in fair value of earnout liability, (viii) professional fees related to completed mergers, and (ix) other income, net.





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 46,931 $ 62,531 $ 54,277 $ 8,960 Stock based compensation 1,656 3,545 2,573 4,172 Depreciation and amortization 160 121 308 236 Interest income (1,936) - (3,768) - Interest expense, net of capitalized interest - 2,560 - 2,839 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (1,430) 1,035 (596) 1,426 Change in fair value of warrants liability (18,803) (27,265) (17,029) 20,844 Change in fair value of earnout liability (33,188) (45,497) (48,414) (45,497) Other income, net (247) (43) (698) (623) Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,857) $ (3,013) $ (13,347) $ (7,643)



