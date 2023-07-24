orgn-20230720
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
______________________
FORM 8-K
______________________
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 20, 2023
______________________
Origin Materials, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
______________________
Delaware
001-39378
87-1388928
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
930 Riverside Parkway, Suite 10
West Sacramento,CA
95605
|(Address of principal executive offices)
|(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: +1 (916) 231-9329
N/A
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
______________________
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligations of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
|☐
|Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|☐
|Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|☐
|Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|☐
|Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
|Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
|ORGN
The NASDAQ Capital Market
|Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share
|ORGNW
The NASDAQ Capital Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On July 20, 2023, Origin Materials, Inc. (the "Company") virtually held its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Present at the beginning of the Annual Meeting via remote communication or by proxy were the holders of 103,227,684 shares of common stock of the Company, representing 71.97% of the 143,438,510 shares of common stock outstanding as of the close of business on May 22, 2023, the record date for the Annual Meeting, and constituting a quorum for the transaction of business.
At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders voted on three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"). The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon and the certified results, including the number of votes cast for or against each matter and, if applicable, the number of votes withheld, abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each matter.
1.To elect the following four Class II directors to hold office until the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders. The voting results were as follows:
Name
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Total
Charles Drucker
|56,969,051
|10,796,747
|35,461,886
|67,765,798
Kathleen B. Fish
|57,029,308
|10,736,490
|35,461,886
|67,765,798
Rich Riley
|57,517,472
|10,248,326
|35,461,886
|67,765,798
|R. Tony Tripeny
|67,541,847
|223,951
|35,461,886
|67,765,798
2. To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The voting results were as follows:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Total
|102,982,453
|114,765
|130,466
|103,227,684
3. To approve, on an advisory non-binding basis, the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement. The voting results were as follows:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
Total
|55,880,681
|11,065,322
|819,795
|35,461,886
|67,765,798
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
ORIGINMATERIALS,INC.
Dated: July 24, 2023
|By:
/S/ Joshua Lee
|Joshua Lee
|General Counsel
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Origin Materials Inc. published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2023 21:07:30 UTC.