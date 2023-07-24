



Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





On July 20, 2023, Origin Materials, Inc. (the "Company") virtually held its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Present at the beginning of the Annual Meeting via remote communication or by proxy were the holders of 103,227,684 shares of common stock of the Company, representing 71.97% of the 143,438,510 shares of common stock outstanding as of the close of business on May 22, 2023, the record date for the Annual Meeting, and constituting a quorum for the transaction of business.

At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders voted on three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"). The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon and the certified results, including the number of votes cast for or against each matter and, if applicable, the number of votes withheld, abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each matter.





1. To elect the following four Class II directors to hold office until the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders. The voting results were as follows:





Name Votes For Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes Total Charles Drucker 56,969,051 10,796,747 35,461,886 67,765,798 Kathleen B. Fish 57,029,308 10,736,490 35,461,886 67,765,798 Rich Riley 57,517,472 10,248,326 35,461,886 67,765,798 R. Tony Tripeny 67,541,847 223,951 35,461,886 67,765,798









2. To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The voting results were as follows:





Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Total 102,982,453 114,765 130,466 103,227,684





3. To approve, on an advisory non-binding basis, the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement. The voting results were as follows:





Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes Total 55,880,681 11,065,322 819,795 35,461,886 67,765,798









