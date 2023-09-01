The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORGN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 9, 2023, after the market closed, Origin disclosed that it was significantly delaying the construction timeline on its Origin 2 commercial plant and changing the product slate at Origin 2 from a focus on PX to a focus on FDCA. The Company blamed the delay on the “high-cost environment” for capital projects, also revealing that the construction would cost more and yield less capacity than previously announced.

On this news, Origin’s stock price fell $2.99, or 66.5%, to close at $1.45 per share on August 10, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Origin securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230901490275/en/