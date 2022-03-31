Origin Property Public : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to employee stock option program (F53-5)
03/31/2022 | 11:46am EDT
The results of the sale of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 31-Mar-2022
Type of offered securities
Warrant
Offered to
Employee stock option program (ESOP)
Number of offered warrants (units) : 8,000,000
Warrant trading symbol : ORI-WD
Name of warrant : Warrants to purchase the ordinary
shares of Origin Property Public Company Limited issued to the executives, and
employees of the Company and its subsidiaries
Offering price (baht per unit) : 10.00
Subscribed date : From 11-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022
Number of allotted/subscribed warrants : 1,260,000
(units)
Number of remaining warrants (units) : 6,740,000
The company will deal with the remaining : If the term of the Warrants has
expired, any Warrants remaining from the exercise will be cancelled and cease to
be in effect.
warrants as follows
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mrs.Arada Jaroon-ek
company
Position : Director
Origin Property pcl published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:45:03 UTC.