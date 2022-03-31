Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Origin Property Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORI   TH6789010001

ORIGIN PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ORI)
  Report
News 


Origin Property Public : Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to employee stock option program (F53-5)

03/31/2022 | 11:46am EDT
Date/Time
31 Mar 2022 21:39:45
Headline
Report on the results of the sale of warrants offered to employee stock option program (F53-5)
Symbol
ORI
Source
ORI
Full Detailed News 
                The results of the sale of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 31-Mar-2022

Type of offered securities

Warrant
Offered to

Employee stock option program (ESOP)
Number of offered warrants (units)       : 8,000,000
Warrant trading symbol                   : ORI-WD
Name of warrant                          : Warrants to purchase the ordinary 
shares of Origin Property Public Company Limited issued to the executives, and
employees of the Company and its subsidiaries
Offering price (baht per unit)           : 10.00
Subscribed date                          : From 11-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022
Number of allotted/subscribed warrants   : 1,260,000
(units)
Number of remaining warrants (units)     : 6,740,000
The company will deal with the remaining : If the term of the Warrants has 
expired, any Warrants remaining from the exercise will be cancelled and cease to
 be in effect.
 warrants as follows
________________________________________________________________________________
___________________


Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mrs.Arada Jaroon-ek
company
Position                                 : Director


______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Origin Property pcl published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
