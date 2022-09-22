Origin Therapeutics' Portfolio Company, Xpira Pharmaceuticals, Receives FDA Approval For Psilocybin Trial IND Application

Toronto, ON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: ORIG) (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”), an actively managed, psychedelics industry-focused investment issuer, is pleased to announce that one of its portfolio companies, Xpira Pharmaceuticals, has obtained approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for its first Investigational New Drug ("IND") application.



Xpira Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the development of psychedelic medicines for the treatment of eating disorders, particularly for patients who have not responded well to conventional therapies. Following this week’s announced FDA approval, Xpira will commence a Phase 2a clinical trial to study the efficacy of psilocybin-assisted therapy in patients diagnosed with the eating disorder Anorexia Nervosa.

Anorexia Nervosa is a deadly mental illness, and currently has no approved therapeutic regimen. Xpira hopes that its latest phase of clinical trials will result in the creation of a successful treatment plan for patients with the eating disorder.

“We have always been impressed with Xpira’s commitment to safety, efficacy, and clinical expertise,” said Alexander Somjen, CEO of Origin Therapeutics. “They intend to be a global leader in the psychedelic treatment of eating disorders, and today’s announcement is another step in the right direction.”

“With FDA approval for its IND application, Xpira has cleared a major hurdle on the path to development - and, ultimately, commercialization - of a new treatment for Anorexia Nervosa,” Mr. Somjen added. “We have full confidence in the team at Xpira and can’t wait to see what this next phase of clinical trials will bring.”

About Xpira

Xpira Pharmaceuticals Inc ("Xpira") is positioned to be a global leader in development, production, and marketing of psychedelic-based medicines with clinically proven efficacy. Our mission is to have a meaningful impact on the lives of patients suffering from mental conditions by developing high quality proprietary therapeutic treatments with a special focus on eating disorders.

Xpira's team is composed of industry leaders in North America and the Netherlands, with substantial experience in eating disorders, drug development, intellectual property ("IP"), registration, product commercialization and Specialty Pharma.

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”) is an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics industry-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. The Company, led by a team of industry experts, leverages its management expertise, professional network, and due diligence process to identify and invest in leading and emerging companies focused on the emerging psychedelics sector.

