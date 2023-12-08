OriginClear, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

December 08, 2023 at 05:27 pm EST Share

OriginClear, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 1.36 million compared to USD 3.37 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 8.29 million compared to USD 29.05 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.04 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was USD 5.2 million compared to USD 7.77 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 18.18 million compared to USD 33.89 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.06 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.06 a year ago.