OriginClear, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
December 08, 2023 at 05:27 pm EST
OriginClear, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 1.36 million compared to USD 3.37 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 8.29 million compared to USD 29.05 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.04 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 5.2 million compared to USD 7.77 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 18.18 million compared to USD 33.89 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.06 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.06 a year ago.
OriginClear, Inc. is a water technology company. The Company's technology is organized under the OriginClear Tech Group brand. The Company is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing and distribution of water treatment solutions for commercial, industrial, and municipal end markets. The Company's subsidiary, Progressive Water Treatment Inc. (PWT) is specialized in engineered water treatment solutions and custom treatment systems. PWT designs and manufactures a complete line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial & pure water applications. It utilizes a range of technologies, including chemical injection, media filters, membrane, ion exchange and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) technology. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits and replacement assistance. In addition, PWT rents equipment in contracts of varying duration.