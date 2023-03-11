ORIGO HF: Annual General Meeting 21 March 2023 – Proposals from AU 22 ehf. to the AGM – Registration and structure of the meeting

Origo hf.‘s Annual General Meeting will be held on
The attached proposals from AU 22 ehf. to the Annual General Meeting have been received by the Board of Directors. The proposals will be brought up under item 8 on the meeting’s agenda (proposals from shareholders).
Structure of the meeting
As stated in the notice to the Annual General Meeting, dated
Voting at the meeting will take place electronically through the system Lumi AGM (https://www.lumiglobal.com/). Further information on electronic voting can be found in the instructions that are available on the Company’s website on the following link https://www.origo.is/english/investor-relations
Shareholders who want to bring forward written questions and/or statements regarding the agenda or the documents which will be presented at the Annual General Meeting to be answered at the meeting are instructed to direct such questions and/or statements to the email address stjorn@origo.is before the meeting commences. Shareholders that cannot attend the meeting can bestow voting powers to other individuals. Forms of documents and instructions can be found at the Company’s website on the following link https://www.origo.is/english/investor-relations
All further information regarding the Annual General Meeting can be found on the Company’s website https://www.origo.is/english/investor-relations
