Origo : Investor presentation
11/03/2020 | 08:45am EST
INTERIM RESULTS - 9M 2020
PRESENTATION 22 OCTOBER 2020
JÓN BJÖRNSSON
, CEO
GUNNAR PETERSEN
, CFO
SCHEDULE
RESULTS
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCES
OUTLOOK
Origo F3 & 9M
16% REVENUE GROWTH IN FIRST 9M
Results in Q3 above expectations in terms of sales and profits
Revenues up in all segments
Transformation of operations in end-user equipment and related services, increased demand for managed services and good quarter at Applicon are the key reasons for the improved performance
Origo's software division has successfully adapted its operations to the new circumstances created by Covid-19
2020
%
2020
%
Q3
9M
Revenue
ISK
15.0%
ISK
15.7%
3,983m
YOY
12,156m
YOY
Gross profit
ISK
25.1% of
ISK
24.5% of
1,000m
revenue
2,984m
revenue
Net profit
ISK
ISK 461m
90m
EBITDA
ISK
8.5% of
ISK 698m
5.7% of
338m
revenue
revenue
One of the best quarters in Origo's history
End-User Equipment and Related
Operational service and
Software and Related Services
Services
Infrastructure
Revenue of ISK 4.6bn and EBITDA of ISK 236m in the first 9 months
Conditions have been favourable lately
Keys to good result:
Strategic adjustments
Increased emphasis on online store
Expertise in audio and visual solutions
Investment in Tölvutek
End-User Equipment and Related
Operational service and
Software and Related Services
Service
Infrastructure
Revenue of ISK 3.8bn and EBITDA of ISK 146m in the first 9 months
Decent results - emphasis on improving efficiency through increased automation and standardisation
Continued increase in customers in outsourcing and cloud subscription services
Significant demand for Origo's expertise in security solutions
Origo's knowledge and experience in security solutions has been noted in the Nordic countries
One of our goals is to market and sell our security solutions abroad
Origo benefits from increasing construction of data centres in Iceland
End-User Equipment and Related
Operational service and
Software and Related Services
Service
Infrastructure
Revenue of ISK 3.7bn and EBITDA of ISK 316m in the first 9 months
Origo's software division has successfully adapted its operations to the changed circumstances
Origo's strong position has allowed it to deliver solutions for sampling and improving the public's ability to communicate with healthcare services
The Icelandic healthcare system has been able to conduct up to 5 thousand COVID-19 tests per day
The hotel solution The Booking Factory has doubled the number of its customers and more than half of the revenue is generated from abroad
Origo intends to continue investing in travel-related solutions
End-User Equipment and Related
Operational service and
Software and Related Services
Service
Infrastructure
Landshypotek Bank in Sweden confirmed the purchase of SAP S/4HANA enterprise software
Work underway on innovations for Landshypotek's online banking solution
SAP deposit system launched at SBAB Bank in Sweden, covering more than 400,000 deposit accounts
Implementation carried out mostly remotely
Contract signed for continued implementation of SAP (SAP system for consumer mortgages)
Landshypotek and SBAB have become large users of Applicon's managed services and opportunities exist to further expand these partnerships
HIGHLIGHTS
TEMPO
Revenue up 17.4% and EBITDA of USD 5,4 m for 9M which is on budget
Good revenue growth during the year, particularly in subscription revenue which had 38% growth YTD
Costs down at the same time
Sales were flat at the beginning of year but are now picking up
All emphasis on Tempo's cloud solution
EBITDA 23.5% of revenue
Work underway on the "globalisation" of products by adding 5 languages (French, Russian, German, Spanish and Portuguese)
INCOME STATEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET
INCOME STATEMENT Q3 2020
REVENUES UP IN ALL SEGMENTS AND IMPROVED PROFITABILITY
15% revenue growth
Revenue of ISK 4bn
Revenues up in all segments
Profit margin of 25.1% - versus 21.6% last year
Gross profit of ISK 1,000m versus ISK 747m in Q3 2019
Operating costs of ISK 857m
21.5% of revenue, as compared to 18.7% in the prior year period
Operating costs as a percentage of revenue and in ISK have been trending down over recent quarters
EBITDA of ISK 338m
EBITDA is 8.5% versus 7.3% last year
EBITDA in End-User Equipment and Operation and Infrastructure up significantly from last year
EBITDA in software down when compared to Q3 2019
Large investment in own software
Revenue*
4.500
4.336
4.277
4.102
3.983
4.000
3.897
3.500
3.553
3.493
3.463
15,0%
3.323
3.320
3.239
3.167
2.996
3.000
0
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3
2017
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
EBITDA*
350
EBITDA
One-time costs
338
302
300
280
274
+33,4%
254
253
250
237
37
197
213
200
175
130
150
115
131
237
100
50
123
25
0
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2017
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
*Adjusted for one-time costs
* Revenue and EBITDA does not include Tempo ehf which was part of the group until November 2018
INCOME STATEMENT Q3 2020
ISK 90M PROFIT IN THE PERIOD
Net financial expenses of ISK 51m
Net financial expenses were positive by ISK 3m in the prior year period
ISK 25m exchange rate loss in the quarter
Translation difference in respect of subsidiaries and associates was negligible in Q3 2020, versus a negative figure of ISK 59m in the prior year period
Largely attributable to the interest in Tempo
Net profit of ISK 90m in the period
INCOME STATEMENT 9M 2020
EBITDA UP EXLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS
15.7% revenue growth
Revenue of ISK 12bn
Revenues up in all segments
Profit margin of 24.5% versus 24.0% last year
Operating costs 23.2% of revenue as compared to 21.4% last year
9M operating costs higher due to one-time costs
*EBITDA of ISK 865m, up 22.9% YOY
ISK 130m one-time salary costs in Q2
ISK 37m write-down of receivables in Q1
EBITDA including one-time costs of ISK 698m
12.500
Revenue**
12.156
12.000
11.500
15,7%
11.000
10.500
10.509
10.000
9.774
9.723
9.500
500
0
9M 2017
9M 2018
9M 2019
9M 2020
EBITDA One-time costs
EBITDA*
900
865
800
167
+22,9%
704
700
600
500
455
400
362
698
300
200
100
0
9M 2017
9M 2018
9M 2019
9M 2020
*Adjusted for one-time costs
** Revenue and EBITDA does not include Tempo ehf which was part of the group until November 2018
INCOME STATEMENT 9M 2020
EXCHANGE RATE MOVEMENTS HAVE LARGE IMPACT ON NET INCOME IN FIRST NINE MONTHS
Net financial expenses of ISK 177m
ISK 106m exchange rate loss, versus ISK 29m in 2019
Financial income down by ISK 59m
Translation difference in respect of subsidiaries and associates was ISK 411m
Largely attributable to the interest in Tempo
The above items will fluctuate in opposite directions in line with movements in the ISK
*Adjusted for one-time costs
BALANCE SHEET
STRONG BALANCE SHEET
In ISK million
30.09.2020
31.12.2019
Tangible assets
2,072
2,029
• Fixed assets up by ISK 619m from year-end 2019
Intangible assets
2,983
2,845
Income tax asset
32
18
− Interest in associate up in ISK
Interest in associate
3,124
2,684
Securities and other long-term claims
146
161
− Intangible assets up by ISK 138m
Non-currrent assets
8,357
7,738
Inventory
1,371
1,321
• Trade and other receivables down by ISK 182m from
Trade and other receivables
1,818
2,000
year-end
Cash
591
826
Current assets
3,779
4,147
• Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was ISK 591m
Total assets
12,137
11,885
Equity
7,066
6,817
• Strong balance sheet to support further growth and
Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities
603
579
investment
Lease liabilities
1,379
1,392
Long-term liabilities
1,982
1,972
Payments due next year on lease liabilities
322
310
Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities
63
61
Trade and other payables
2,704
2,725
Short-term liabilities
3,089
3,095
Total equity and liabilities
12,137
11,885
STRONG BALANCE SHEET
MAIN RATIOS IN LINE WITH TARGETS
Net debt/EBITDA
Net debt/EBITDA Target
Equity Ratio
70%
66%
62%
62%
60%
59%
58%
57%
56%
60%
50%
44%
45%
42%
42%
40%
40%
40%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
2017-12017-22017-32017-42018-12018-22018-32018-42019-12019-22019-32019-42020-12020-22020-3
In ISK million
30.09.2020
31.12.2019
Fixed assets
8,357
7,738
Current assets
3,779
4,147
Total assets
12,137
11,885
Equity
7,066
6,817
Long-term liabilities
1,982
1,972
Short-term liabilities
3,089
3,095
Total equity and liabilities
12,137
11,885
*EBITDA adjusted for IFRS impact
Liabilities accrued in Q4 2018 were paid down in Q1 2019
which explains why cash from operations was negative in Q1 2019
EBITDA of ISK 698m and adjusted EBITDA of ISK 876m
Changes in operating assets and liabilities positive by ISK 88m
Cash from operations of ISK 713m after first nine months of 2020
Cash from operations (ISK)
1.176
631
441
377
334
294
183
18
42
-161
-777
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
108
209
713
698
72
14
420
33
180
48
285
-252
EBITDA
Inventory
Decrease in
Decrease
Net interest
Cash from
Investing
Share
Dividend
Payments on Lease liabilities
Decrease
increase
receivables
in payables
operations
activities
repurchases
long-term debt
in cash
OUTLOOK
Considerable opportunities to better serve customers and further strengthen the operations and every reason to pursue them
Favourable environment for end-user equipment both in the enterprise and consumer markets as well as service solutions for enterprises
Conditions for large implementation projects for enterprises more uncertain
We will further strengthen our software teams
Development of own software products
Strengthening of digital transformation projects
Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation may be based on management's current estimates and expectations, and not on facts that may be verified after its publication. Such statements are inherently uncertain.
We therefore caution the reader that there are a variety of factors that could cause business conditions and results to differ materially from what is contained in our forward-looking statements, and that we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Disclaimer
