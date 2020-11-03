Origo : Investor presentation 0 11/03/2020 | 08:45am EST Send by mail :

INTERIM RESULTS - 9M 2020 PRESENTATION 22 OCTOBER 2020 JÓN BJÖRNSSON, CEO GUNNAR PETERSEN, CFO SCHEDULE RESULTS OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS FINANCES OUTLOOK Origo F3 & 9M 16% REVENUE GROWTH IN FIRST 9M Results in Q3 above expectations in terms of sales and profits

Revenues up in all segments

Transformation of operations in end-user equipment and related services, increased demand for managed services and good quarter at Applicon are the key reasons for the improved performance

end-user equipment and related services, increased demand for managed services and good quarter at Applicon are the key reasons for the improved performance Origo's software division has successfully adapted its operations to the new circumstances created by Covid-19 2020 % 2020 % Q3 9M Revenue ISK 15.0% ISK 15.7% 3,983m YOY 12,156m YOY Gross profit ISK 25.1% of ISK 24.5% of 1,000m revenue 2,984m revenue Net profit ISK ISK 461m 90m EBITDA ISK 8.5% of ISK 698m 5.7% of 338m revenue revenue One of the best quarters in Origo's history OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS HIGHLIGHTS End-User Equipment and Related Operational service and Software and Related Services Services Infrastructure Revenue of ISK 4.6bn and EBITDA of ISK 236m in the first 9 months Conditions have been favourable lately

Keys to good result:

Strategic adjustments Increased emphasis on online store Expertise in audio and visual solutions Investment in Tölvutek

HIGHLIGHTS End-User Equipment and Related Operational service and Software and Related Services Service Infrastructure Revenue of ISK 3.8bn and EBITDA of ISK 146m in the first 9 months Decent results - emphasis on improving efficiency through increased automation and standardisation

Continued increase in customers in outsourcing and cloud subscription services

Significant demand for Origo's expertise in security solutions

Origo's knowledge and experience in security solutions has been noted in the Nordic countries One of our goals is to market and sell our security solutions abroad

Origo benefits from increasing construction of data centres in Iceland HIGHLIGHTS End-User Equipment and Related Operational service and Software and Related Services Service Infrastructure Revenue of ISK 3.7bn and EBITDA of ISK 316m in the first 9 months Origo's software division has successfully adapted its operations to the changed circumstances

Origo's strong position has allowed it to deliver solutions for sampling and improving the public's ability to communicate with healthcare services

The Icelandic healthcare system has been able to conduct up to 5 thousand COVID-19 tests per day

The hotel solution The Booking Factory has doubled the number of its customers and more than half of the revenue is generated from abroad

Origo intends to continue investing in travel-related solutions HIGHLIGHTS End-User Equipment and Related Operational service and Software and Related Services Service Infrastructure Landshypotek Bank in Sweden confirmed the purchase of SAP S/4HANA enterprise software

Work underway on innovations for Landshypotek's online banking solution

SAP deposit system launched at SBAB Bank in Sweden, covering more than 400,000 deposit accounts

Implementation carried out mostly remotely

Contract signed for continued implementation of SAP (SAP system for consumer mortgages)

Landshypotek and SBAB have become large users of Applicon's managed services and opportunities exist to further expand these partnerships HIGHLIGHTS TEMPO Revenue up 17.4% and EBITDA of USD 5,4 m for 9M which is on budget Good revenue growth during the year, particularly in subscription revenue which had 38% growth YTD

Costs down at the same time

Sales were flat at the beginning of year but are now picking up

All emphasis on Tempo's cloud solution

EBITDA 23.5% of revenue

Work underway on the "globalisation" of products by adding 5 languages (French, Russian, German, Spanish and Portuguese) INCOME STATEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET GUNNAR PETERSEN CFO INCOME STATEMENT Q3 2020 REVENUES UP IN ALL SEGMENTS AND IMPROVED PROFITABILITY 15% revenue growth

Revenue of ISK 4bn Revenues up in all segments

Profit margin of 25.1% - versus 21.6% last year

Gross profit of ISK 1,000m versus ISK 747m in Q3 2019

Operating costs of ISK 857m

21.5% of revenue, as compared to 18.7% in the prior year period Operating costs as a percentage of revenue and in ISK have been trending down over recent quarters

EBITDA of ISK 338m

EBITDA is 8.5% versus 7.3% last year EBITDA in End-User Equipment and Operation and Infrastructure up significantly from last year EBITDA in software down when compared to Q3 2019 Large investment in own software

Revenue* 4.500 4.336 4.277 4.102 3.983 4.000 3.897 3.500 3.553 3.493 3.463 15,0% 3.323 3.320 3.239 3.167 2.996 3.000 0 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 EBITDA* 350 EBITDA One-time costs 338 302 300 280 274 +33,4% 254 253 250 237 37 197 213 200 175 130 150 115 131 237 100 50 123 25 0 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 *Adjusted for one-time costs * Revenue and EBITDA does not include Tempo ehf which was part of the group until November 2018 INCOME STATEMENT Q3 2020 ISK 90M PROFIT IN THE PERIOD Net financial expenses of ISK 51m

Net financial expenses were positive by ISK 3m in the prior year period ISK 25m exchange rate loss in the quarter

Translation difference in respect of subsidiaries and associates was negligible in Q3 2020, versus a negative figure of ISK 59m in the prior year period

Largely attributable to the interest in Tempo

Net profit of ISK 90m in the period INCOME STATEMENT 9M 2020 EBITDA UP EXLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS 15.7% revenue growth

Revenue of ISK 12bn Revenues up in all segments

Profit margin of 24.5% versus 24.0% last year

Operating costs 23.2% of revenue as compared to 21.4% last year

9M operating costs higher due to one-time costs

*EBITDA of ISK 865m, up 22.9% YOY

ISK 130m one-time salary costs in Q2 ISK 37m write-down of receivables in Q1 EBITDA including one-time costs of ISK 698m

12.500 Revenue** 12.156 12.000 11.500 15,7% 11.000 10.500 10.509 10.000 9.774 9.723 9.500 500 0 9M 2017 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2020 EBITDA One-time costs EBITDA* 900 865 800 167 +22,9% 704 700 600 500 455 400 362 698 300 200 100 0 9M 2017 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2020 *Adjusted for one-time costs ** Revenue and EBITDA does not include Tempo ehf which was part of the group until November 2018 INCOME STATEMENT 9M 2020 EXCHANGE RATE MOVEMENTS HAVE LARGE IMPACT ON NET INCOME IN FIRST NINE MONTHS Net financial expenses of ISK 177m

ISK 106m exchange rate loss, versus ISK 29m in 2019 Financial income down by ISK 59m

Translation difference in respect of subsidiaries and associates was ISK 411m

Largely attributable to the interest in Tempo

The above items will fluctuate in opposite directions in line with movements in the ISK *Adjusted for one-time costs BALANCE SHEET STRONG BALANCE SHEET In ISK million 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 Tangible assets 2,072 2,029 • Fixed assets up by ISK 619m from year-end 2019 Intangible assets 2,983 2,845 Income tax asset 32 18 − Interest in associate up in ISK Interest in associate 3,124 2,684 Securities and other long-term claims 146 161 − Intangible assets up by ISK 138m Non-currrent assets 8,357 7,738 Inventory 1,371 1,321 • Trade and other receivables down by ISK 182m from Trade and other receivables 1,818 2,000 year-end Cash 591 826 Current assets 3,779 4,147 • Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was ISK 591m Total assets 12,137 11,885 Equity 7,066 6,817 • Strong balance sheet to support further growth and Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities 603 579 investment Lease liabilities 1,379 1,392 Long-term liabilities 1,982 1,972 Payments due next year on lease liabilities 322 310 Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities 63 61 Trade and other payables 2,704 2,725 Short-term liabilities 3,089 3,095 Total equity and liabilities 12,137 11,885 STRONG BALANCE SHEET MAIN RATIOS IN LINE WITH TARGETS Net debt/EBITDA Net debt/EBITDA Target Equity Ratio 70% 66% 62% 62% 60% 59% 58% 57% 56% 60% 50% 44% 45% 42% 42% 40% 40% 40% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 2017-12017-22017-32017-42018-12018-22018-32018-42019-12019-22019-32019-42020-12020-22020-3 In ISK million 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 Fixed assets 8,357 7,738 Current assets 3,779 4,147 Total assets 12,137 11,885 Equity 7,066 6,817 Long-term liabilities 1,982 1,972 Short-term liabilities 3,089 3,095 Total equity and liabilities 12,137 11,885 *EBITDA adjusted for IFRS impact CASH FLOW 9M 2020 Liabilities accrued in Q4 2018 were paid down in Q1 2019 which explains why cash from operations was negative in Q1 2019 EBITDA of ISK 698m and adjusted EBITDA of ISK 876m

Changes in operating assets and liabilities positive by ISK 88m

Cash from operations of ISK 713m after first nine months of 2020 Cash from operations (ISK) 1.176 631 441 377 334 294 183 18 42 -161 -777 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 108 209 713 698 72 14 420 33 180 48 285 -252 EBITDA Inventory Decrease in Decrease Net interest Cash from Investing Share Dividend Payments on Lease liabilities Decrease increase receivables in payables operations activities repurchases long-term debt in cash OUTLOOK OUTLOOK Considerable opportunities to better serve customers and further strengthen the operations and every reason to pursue them

Favourable environment for end-user equipment both in the enterprise and consumer markets as well as service solutions for enterprises

end-user equipment both in the enterprise and consumer markets as well as service solutions for enterprises Conditions for large implementation projects for enterprises more uncertain

We will further strengthen our software teams

Development of own software products Strengthening of digital transformation projects

