Origo : Results for Q2 2021 published on 26th August 2021

Origo hf. will publish results for the 2nd quarter on Thursday 26th August 2021 after the closure of markets.

Investor meeting will be held on Friday 27th August (Only in icelandic)

At the meeting, Jón Björnsso, CEO and Gunnar Petersen, CFO, will present and discuss the results of the quarter and answere questions.

The presnetation starts at 08:30 GMT and takes place through video conferencing, but it will also be possible to monitor the meeting trough webcast.

Please register to the meeting following this link: https://www.origo.is/english/investor-presentation-virtual-meeting

Presentation and press release will be available here: https://www.origo.is/english/about-origo/investor-relations