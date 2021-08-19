Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Origo hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORIGO   IS0000000396

ORIGO HF.

(ORIGO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nasdaq Iceland - 08/18
49.3 ISK   +2.71%
01:44pORIGO : Results for Q2 2021 published on 26th August 2021
PU
04/05Origo hf. acquired Syndis ehf.
CI
04/04ORIGO : Syndis and Origo's Security Solutions Unite
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origo : Results for Q2 2021 published on 26th August 2021

08/19/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Origo hf. will publish results for the 2nd quarter on Thursday 26th August 2021 after the closure of markets.

Investor meeting will be held on Friday 27th August (Only in icelandic)

At the meeting, Jón Björnsso, CEO and Gunnar Petersen, CFO, will present and discuss the results of the quarter and answere questions.

The presnetation starts at 08:30 GMT and takes place through video conferencing, but it will also be possible to monitor the meeting trough webcast.

Please register to the meeting following this link: https://www.origo.is/english/investor-presentation-virtual-meeting

Presentation and press release will be available here: https://www.origo.is/english/about-origo/investor-relations

Disclaimer

Origo hf. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 17:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORIGO HF.
01:44pORIGO : Results for Q2 2021 published on 26th August 2021
PU
04/05Origo hf. acquired Syndis ehf.
CI
04/04ORIGO : Syndis and Origo's Security Solutions Unite
PU
03/17ORIGO : Tempo Software Appoints Mark Lorion As New CEO
PU
01/28Origo Hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
01/12OUR NEXT BIG PROJECT : Vaccinations against COVID-19
PU
2020DRONES : time to add them to your workforce?
PU
2020ORIGO : Investor presentation
PU
2020ORIGO HF. - PRESENTATION FOR INVESTO : 30 a.m.
PU
2020ORIGO : Management Changes at Applicon AB
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 062 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2020 250 M 1,98 M 1,98 M
Net Debt 2020 1 201 M 9,50 M 9,50 M
P/E ratio 2020 69,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21 438 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart ORIGO HF.
Duration : Period :
Origo hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gunnar Már Petersen Chief Financial Officer
Ívar Kristjánsson Chairman
Linda Björk Waage Managing Director-Operation & Infrastructure
Guðmundur Jóhann Jónsson Vice Chairman
Hildur Dungal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIGO HF.23.56%169
ACCENTURE PLC24.25%205 809
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.24.38%177 339
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.80%125 010
INFOSYS LIMITED38.04%99 004
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.21.91%88 200