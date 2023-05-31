Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLORQ   ES0105534004

ORINOQUIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.

(MLORQ)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:30:09 2023-02-20 am EST
1.250 EUR   +4.17%
10:27aOrinoquia Real Estate Socimi S A : General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Called
PU
2022Orinoquia Real Estate Socimi S A : Dividend Payment
PU
2022Orinoquia Real Estate Socimi S A : Relevant Information Release - Change in the registered office
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI S A : General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Called

05/31/2023 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Called

31 May 2023 16:23 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

ORINOQUIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, authorized by the Board of Directors, has called for the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting that will take place, on a first call, on June 28th, 2023.

More details regarding the meeting can be found attached.

relevant-information-general-meeting-called-28-06-23.pdf

Source

Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI S.A

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

ORINOQUIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S.A.

ISIN

ES0105534004

Symbol

MLORQ

Market

Euronext Access

Attachments

Disclaimer

Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 14:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORINOQUIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.
10:27aOrinoquia Real Estate Socimi S A : General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Called
PU
2022Orinoquia Real Estate Socimi S A : Dividend Payment
PU
2022Orinoquia Real Estate Socimi S A : Relevant Information Release - Change in the registered..
PU
2022Orinoquia Real Estate Socimi S A : Relevant Information Release - Change in the compensati..
PU
2022Orinoquia Real Estate Socimi S A : Relevant Information Release - Change in the compensati..
PU
2022Orinoquia Real Estate Socimi S A : Relevant Information Release - Change in the registered..
PU
2022Orinoquia Real Estate Socimi S A : Related Parties share purchases by Capital Increase Not..
PU
2022ORINOQUIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A. : Financial report
CO
2022Orinoquia Real Estate Socimi S A : New Board Member Appointment
PU
2022Orinoquia Real Estate Socimi S A : Related Parties share purchases by Capital Increase Not..
PU
More news
Chart ORINOQUIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Axel Daniel Capriles Méndez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edric Daniel Capriles Hernández Chief Financial Officer & Director
Herman Sifontes Tovar Director
André Marc Daniel Przedborski Director
Juan Antonio Guitart Carmona Director
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer