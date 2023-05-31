Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI S A : General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Called

General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Called
Issuer
ORINOQUIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S
The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, authorized by the Board of Directors, has called for the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting that will take place, on a first call, on June 28th, 2023.
More details regarding the meeting can be found attached.
relevant-information-general-meeting-called-28-06-23.pdf
Source
Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI S.A
Company Name
ORINOQUIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S.A.
Disclaimer
Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 14:26:07 UTC.