Mortgage loan novation - Lerida 41 - Caixabank
12 Jul 2023 15:04 CEST
Issuer
ORINOQUIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S
The company´s subsidiary Arauca Real Estate, S.L.U formalized a novation regarding the mortgage loan from Caixabank.
Attached are the details of the operation.
relevant-information-caixa-loan-lerida-41-arauca.pdf
Source
Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI S.A
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
ORINOQUIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S.A.
ISIN
ES0105534004
Symbol
MLORQ
Market
Euronext Access
