Mortgage loan novation - Lerida 41 - Caixabank

12 Jul 2023 15:04 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

ORINOQUIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S

The company´s subsidiary Arauca Real Estate, S.L.U formalized a novation regarding the mortgage loan from Caixabank.

Attached are the details of the operation.

relevant-information-caixa-loan-lerida-41-arauca.pdf

Source

Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI S.A

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

ORINOQUIA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI S.A.

ISIN

ES0105534004

Symbol

MLORQ

Market

Euronext Access

Attachments

Disclaimer

Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI SA published this content on 12 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2023 13:07:09 UTC.