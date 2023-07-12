Orinoquia Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A. is a Listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) specialized in the ownership and management of residential real estate assets (alternative accommodation and coliving spaces) located in Spain. The group has a portfolio of 4 operating buildings totaling 73 apartments, 3 commercial assets and 5 parking spaces, located in Madrid, Málaga and Valencia, with a surface area of 5,809 m2. The group also owns an industrial building in Madrid and has a project to convert the building into a 31-unit tourist apartment building, with a surface area of 2,497 m2. In April 2022, the 5 buildings portfolio has a Gross Asset Value (G.A.V.) of EUR 30.9 million.

Sector -