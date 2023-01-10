Oriola Oyj : Corporation will publish its financial statements release 1 January–31 December 2022 on Thursday, 16 February 2023 approximately at 8.30 a.m.

Oriola Corporation Investor news 10 January 2023 at 1.00 p.m.

Oriola Corporation will publish its financial statements release 1 January-31 December 2022 on Thursday, 16 February 2023 approximately at 8.30 a.m.

Oriola Corporation will organise a live-webcast meeting for investors, analysts and the press on Thursday 16 February 2023 at 10.00 a.m. The event can be followed as a live-webcast accessible through this link: https://oriola.videosync.fi/financial-statements-2022. The event will be arranged only as a webcast.

The language of the event will be English.

The meeting will be recorded and there is a possibility to watch the event afterwards starting on 16 February 2023 through a link on Oriola Corporation's website https://www.oriola.com/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Registrations for the event should be made by email to investor.relations@oriola.com by Tuesday, 14 February 2023.

Welcome

Oriola Corporation

Timo Leinonen

CFO

Further information:

investor.relations@oriola.com

Mikael Wegmüller

VP, Communications and Sustainability

Tel. +358 40 776 2314

Email: mikael.wegmuller@oriola.com