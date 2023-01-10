Oriola Oyj : Corporation will publish its financial statements release 1 January–31 December 2022 on Thursday, 16 February 2023 approximately at 8.30 a.m.

Oriola Corporation Investor news 10 January 2023 at 1.00 p.m.
Oriola Corporation will publish its financial statements release 1 January-31 December 2022 on Thursday, 16 February 2023 approximately at 8.30 a.m.
Oriola Corporation will organise a live-webcast meeting for investors, analysts and the press on Thursday 16 February 2023 at 10.00 a.m. The event can be followed as a live-webcast accessible through this link: https://oriola.videosync.fi/financial-statements-2022. The event will be arranged only as a webcast.
The language of the event will be English.
The meeting will be recorded and there is a possibility to watch the event afterwards starting on 16 February 2023 through a link on Oriola Corporation's website https://www.oriola.com/investors/reports-and-presentations.
Registrations for the event should be made by email to investor.relations@oriola.com by Tuesday, 14 February 2023.
Oriola Corporation
Timo Leinonen
CFO
Further information:
investor.relations@oriola.com
Mikael Wegmüller
VP, Communications and Sustainability
Tel. +358 40 776 2314
Email: mikael.wegmuller@oriola.com
