We create value through the entire healthcare value chain

Securing the distribution of medicines to patients and customers is a key element in the Nordic welfare societies and the healthcare system.

Oriola has been serving customers in this area since the establishment of its first medicine wholesaler in 1907. The company's long tradition has set the foundation for our expertise in the pharmaceutical sector.

We aim to be a forerunner in the advanced distribution of pharmaceuticals and in providing advisory services to pharmaceutical companies throughout the products' lifecycle.