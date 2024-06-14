The leading specialist in wholesale of pharmaceuticals and health products

Danske Bank Healthcare Seminar | Helsinki 13 June 2024

Speakers and agenda for today

Katarina Gabrielson

Timo Leinonen

CEO

CFO

  • Oriola today
  • Strategy
  • Sustainability
  • Long-termfinancial targets
  • Q1 2024 financials
  • Q&A

13 June 2024

2

We create value through the entire healthcare value chain

Securing the distribution of medicines to patients and customers is a key element in the Nordic welfare societies and the healthcare system.

Oriola has been serving customers in this area since the establishment of its first medicine wholesaler in 1907. The company's long tradition has set the foundation for our expertise in the pharmaceutical sector.

We aim to be a forerunner in the advanced distribution of pharmaceuticals and in providing advisory services to pharmaceutical companies throughout the products' lifecycle.

13 June 2024

3

Strong position in the health and wellbeing markets in Finland and Sweden

Local scale and services

Strong focus on quality and safety

Deep customer understanding

Sustainability at the core of business

Long experience in the markets

Stable operating environment

KEY FIGURES 2023*

Espoo Helsinki

Invoicing

Net sales

Adj. EBIT

Employees

Uppsala

3.6

1.5

19.5

Enköping

932

EUR billion

EUR billion

EUR million

Mölnlycke

* Net sales and adjusted EBIT excluding Swedish dose dispensing business

13 June 2024

4

Pharmaceutical companies

Pharmacies

private

Customer

Public and

experience

healthcare

Veterinarians

3 %*

and clinics

5-8%*

15-20%*

Retail

We deliver customer value through our integrated service offering

Distribution

Wholesale is our

Advisory

provides logistics

business in traded

provides expert

and dose

goods and OTC

services to

dispensing

offered to our

pharmaceutical

services mainly of

pharmacy and

companies and

pharmaceuticals

retail customers

pharmacies such

including parallel

as clinical trials,

import and

patient support,

specialised

market access

medicines

and tenders

13 June 2024

* EBIT % industry benchmark

5

Oriola's refined business strategy - the way forward

2023

The forerunner in

the advanced distribution of pharmaceuticals and in providing advisory services to pharmaceutical companies

  • Focus on core business
  • Improvement of profitability

2024-2026

The leading specialist

in wholesale of

pharmaceuticals and

health products

  • Strong partnerships
  • Enhanced efficiency
  • Portfolio and market expansion
  • Infrastructure company in securing the availability of pharmaceuticals

13 June 2024

6

Market drivers creating opportunities

  • The share of people older than 80 years will grow, and elderly consume more medicines.
  • Growth driver of Oriola's distribution business.
  • Preventive care is growing as people are willing to invest in their high quality and active lifestyle.
  • Growth driver for Oriola's wholesale business.
  • In general, the products are suitable to sell and distribute via online channels.
  • Digitalisation may support optimisation and increased efficiencies in the distribution business.
  • Increased individual pharma solutions drive increased requirements on logistics and ability to manage products with shorter shelf life.
  • Market potential through investments and partnerships.

13 June 2024

7

13 June 2024

8

Strategic investment in ERP and warehouse management

  • The investment comprises the renewal of Oriola's ERP (enterprise resource planning) and warehouse management during the years 2025−2027.
  • The aim of the project is to have one common system which will enable to harmonise business processes, strengthen data management and enhance customer experience.
  • The value of the total investment is about EUR 35 million of which capital expenditure is estimated to be about 3/4 of the total investment.
  • The new ERP and warehouse management will replace the current two separate systems in Sweden and Finland.
  • The project will start in 2024 and the new system will be deployed in phases during 2025−2027. The first deployment will be in Sweden followed by the deployment in Finland.

13 June 2024

9

Sustainability at the core of our business

Committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

13 June 2024

10

