Danske Bank Healthcare Seminar | Helsinki 13 June 2024
Speakers and agenda for today
Katarina Gabrielson
Timo Leinonen
CEO
CFO
- Oriola today
- Strategy
- Sustainability
- Long-termfinancial targets
- Q1 2024 financials
- Q&A
13 June 2024
We create value through the entire healthcare value chain
Securing the distribution of medicines to patients and customers is a key element in the Nordic welfare societies and the healthcare system.
Oriola has been serving customers in this area since the establishment of its first medicine wholesaler in 1907. The company's long tradition has set the foundation for our expertise in the pharmaceutical sector.
We aim to be a forerunner in the advanced distribution of pharmaceuticals and in providing advisory services to pharmaceutical companies throughout the products' lifecycle.
13 June 2024
Strong position in the health and wellbeing markets in Finland and Sweden
Local scale and services
Strong focus on quality and safety
Deep customer understanding
Sustainability at the core of business
Long experience in the markets
Stable operating environment
KEY FIGURES 2023*
Espoo Helsinki
Invoicing
Net sales
Adj. EBIT
Employees
Uppsala
3.6
1.5
19.5
Enköping
932
EUR billion
EUR billion
EUR million
Mölnlycke
* Net sales and adjusted EBIT excluding Swedish dose dispensing business
13 June 2024
Pharmaceutical companies
Pharmacies
private
Customer
Public and
experience
healthcare
Veterinarians
3 %*
and clinics
5-8%*
15-20%*
Retail
We deliver customer value through our integrated service offering
Distribution
Wholesale is our
Advisory
provides logistics
business in traded
provides expert
and dose
goods and OTC
services to
dispensing
offered to our
pharmaceutical
services mainly of
pharmacy and
companies and
pharmaceuticals
retail customers
pharmacies such
including parallel
as clinical trials,
import and
patient support,
specialised
market access
medicines
and tenders
13 June 2024
* EBIT % industry benchmark
Oriola's refined business strategy - the way forward
2023
The forerunner in
the advanced distribution of pharmaceuticals and in providing advisory services to pharmaceutical companies
- Focus on core business
- Improvement of profitability
2024-2026
The leading specialist
in wholesale of
pharmaceuticals and
health products
- Strong partnerships
- Enhanced efficiency
- Portfolio and market expansion
- Infrastructure company in securing the availability of pharmaceuticals
13 June 2024
Market drivers creating opportunities
- The share of people older than 80 years will grow, and elderly consume more medicines.
- Growth driver of Oriola's distribution business.
- Preventive care is growing as people are willing to invest in their high quality and active lifestyle.
- Growth driver for Oriola's wholesale business.
- In general, the products are suitable to sell and distribute via online channels.
- Digitalisation may support optimisation and increased efficiencies in the distribution business.
- Increased individual pharma solutions drive increased requirements on logistics and ability to manage products with shorter shelf life.
- Market potential through investments and partnerships.
13 June 2024
13 June 2024
Strategic investment in ERP and warehouse management
- The investment comprises the renewal of Oriola's ERP (enterprise resource planning) and warehouse management during the years 2025−2027.
- The aim of the project is to have one common system which will enable to harmonise business processes, strengthen data management and enhance customer experience.
- The value of the total investment is about EUR 35 million of which capital expenditure is estimated to be about 3/4 of the total investment.
- The new ERP and warehouse management will replace the current two separate systems in Sweden and Finland.
- The project will start in 2024 and the new system will be deployed in phases during 2025−2027. The first deployment will be in Sweden followed by the deployment in Finland.
13 June 2024
Sustainability at the core of our business
Committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
13 June 2024
