Oriola Oyj : Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report 1 January-30 June 2021 on 20 July 2021 circa at 8.30 a.m.

Oriola Corporation Investor News 7 July 2021 at 10.00 a.m.
Oriola Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report1 January-30 June 2021 on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 approximately at 8.30 a.m.
Oriola Corporation will organise a live-webcast meeting for investors, analysts and the press on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 at 10.00 a.m. The event can be followed as a live-webcast accessible through this link: https://oriola.videosync.fi/q2-2021. The event will be arranged only as a webcast.
The language of the event will be English.
The meeting will be recorded and there is a possibility to watch the event afterwards starting on 20 July 2021 through a link on Oriola Corporation's website https://www.oriola.com/investors/reports-and-presentations.
Registrations for the event should be made by email to investor.relations@oriola.com by Monday, 19 July 2021.
