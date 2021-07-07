Log in
    OKDBV   FI0009014351

ORIOLA OYJ

(OKDBV)
Oriola Oyj : Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report 1 January-30 June 2021 on 20 July 2021 circa at 8.30 a.m.

07/07/2021 | 03:12am EDT
Oriola Corporation Investor News 7 July 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

Oriola Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report1 January-30 June 2021 on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 approximately at 8.30 a.m.

Oriola Corporation will organise a live-webcast meeting for investors, analysts and the press on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 at 10.00 a.m. The event can be followed as a live-webcast accessible through this link: https://oriola.videosync.fi/q2-2021. The event will be arranged only as a webcast.

The language of the event will be English.

The meeting will be recorded and there is a possibility to watch the event afterwards starting on 20 July 2021 through a link on Oriola Corporation's website https://www.oriola.com/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Registrations for the event should be made by email to investor.relations@oriola.com by Monday, 19 July 2021.

Welcome

Oriola Corporation
Helena Kukkonen
CFO

Further information:

Katja Graff
Manager, Treasury and IR
tel. +358 10 429 013
email: katja.graff@oriola.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Key media

Released by:Oriola Corporation
Corporate Communications
Orionintie 5
FI-02200 Espoo
www.oriola.com

Disclaimer

Oriola Oyj published this content on 07 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2021 07:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
