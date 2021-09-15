Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Oriola Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OKDBV   FI0009014351

ORIOLA OYJ

(OKDBV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oriola Oyj : ”Research activities strengthen pharmacy's role as a healthcare expert”

09/15/2021 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to Heidi Loponen (left) and Kim Rattay from Jumbon Apteekki, research activities bring variation and interesting content to daily work at the pharmacy.

Patient reported outcome (PRO) studies produce information about the effectiveness of pharmacotherapy in patients' daily lives. The studies investigate for instance the factors affecting quality of life, the impacts of reimbursement changes or commitment to treatment. Oriola conducts PRO studies annually in cooperation with pharmaceutical companies and its research pharmacy network, which covers more than 180 pharmacies across Finland.

Jumbon Apteekki, a pharmacy in the city of Vantaa, has been part of the research pharmacy network for a long time. As a meeting place for healthcare professionals and people, research activities fit naturally with pharmacies, says Kim Rattay (M.Sc. Pharm.), and Heidi Loponen (B.Sc. Pharm.) who leads research activities at Jumbon Apteekki.

'Taking part in conducting studies to develop treatment is a natural part of pharmacies' role in advancing health. In addition to medication, people seek information from pharmacies, and we are often more easily reached than a doctor. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are increasingly getting information from pharmacies since healthcare resources have been tight. People trust pharmacies' expertise and research activities strengthen this perception,' says Loponen.

New information and deeper customer relationships

Research activities bring variation and interesting content to daily work at the pharmacy.

'I believe all pharmacists are motivated by the opportunity to advance for example the treatment of major diseases, such as cancer. Study findings also bring new information and help to deepen our own expertise. Additionally, research activities create added value for us as an employer, since we can offer different types of work experience for those who are interested,' says Rattay.

Type 2 diabetes is an example of a disease that causes a significant burden to both diabetics and society. Its treatment practices in Finland are currently mapped in an ongoing survey. The aim is also to investigate how people with diabetes understand their own treatment, and how treatment is realised among patients with concomitant cardiovascular diseases. Oriola is conducting the survey in collaboration with research pharmacies and Boehringer-Ingelheim.

'The survey has been well-received by our customers, and they have been happy to get their voice heard. Many may have taken diabetes medication for decades, but they still haven't necessarily discussed their treatment regularly with healthcare professionals. For our customers, participation in studies can offer new information but also get them thinking about their own situation and encourage them to contact a doctor. The conversations related to the studies also deepen customer relationships at the pharmacy,' says Loponen.

Did you know this about PRO studies?
  • PRO studies are especially suited to situations when seeking information related to patients' quality of life, compliance to treatment or factors that affect selecting between different treatments.
  • Patient surveys can be part of more extensive Real World Evidence (RWE) register studies, which produce data about the comprehensive effectiveness of pharmacotherapy.
  • The study results are used for example to support product development, pricing and reimbursement applications, and the development of support services related to treatment.
  • In international terms, Oriola's research pharmacy network is a unique way of acquiring PRO data.

Disclaimer

Oriola Oyj published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 06:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORIOLA OYJ
02:22aORIOLA OYJ : ”Research activities strengthen pharmacy's role as a healthca..
PU
09/13ORIOLA OYJ : Changes in Oriola Management Team
AQ
09/13Oriola Oyj Appoints Sari Pohjonen as Chief Financial Officer , Effective on N..
CI
09/13Oriola Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/08ORIOLA OYJ : Publication schedule for Oriola Corporation's financial reporting i..
AQ
09/01ORIOLA OYJ : Changes in Oriola's Compensation and Human Resources Committee of t..
AQ
09/01Oriola Corporations Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/30ORIOLA OYJ : Changes in Oriola's Group Management Team
AQ
08/30Anders Torell, Oriola Corporation's Vice President of the Business Area Consu..
CI
08/26ORIOLA OYJ : Returning expired medicines has increased in Finland
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 862 M 2 198 M 2 198 M
Net income 2021 10,1 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net Debt 2021 220 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 344 M 407 M 407 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 768
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart ORIOLA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Oriola Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIOLA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,87 €
Average target price 1,95 €
Spread / Average Target 4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elisa Markula President & Chief Executive Officer
Antti Juhani Elevuori Chief Financial Officer
Panu Henrik Routila Chairman
Charlotta Nyström Chief Information Officer
Anne Kariniemi Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIOLA OYJ-1.68%407
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.20.91%41 710
MCKESSON CORPORATION17.29%31 552
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-48.73%31 503
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-1.14%15 141
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.11.61%8 446