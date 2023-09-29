(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings for London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Tan Delta Systems PLC - Sheffield, England-based equipment monitoring and data analysis sensors maker - Reports revenue in the six months to June 30 increased by 54% to GBP0.96 million from GBP0.62 million the year prior. Pretax loss totalled GBP298,000 compared to pretax profit of GBP21,000. Basic and diluted loss per share was GBP0.01 against zero last year. Says revenue was primarily driven by a small number of prospects who commenced implementations following their evaluation period, and by a number of small sales to new customers commencing their evaluations. In the second half, expects more customers to enter and commence implementation on their equipment fleets, as well as contribution from our off the shelf SENSE-2 and MOT products.

Oriole Resources PLC - London-based gold exploration company, focused on an early stage exploration project in Cameroon and Senala gold project in Senegal - Reports zero revenue in the six months to June 30, unchanged from the year prior. Administration expenses fell to GBP523,000 from GBP583,000 but pretax loss widened to GBP863,000 from GBP392,000. This reflected an adverse, non-cash foreign exchange loss on overseas assets. Basic loss per share totalled GBP0.03 versus zero the year before.

CAP-XX Ltd - Sydney-based supercapacitor and energy management system manufacturer - Reports revenue in the year to June 30 of AUD3.6 million, down from AUD5.6 million the year prior. Pretax loss widened to GBP5.6 million from GBP4.9 million the year before and basic loss per share totalled 1.1 cents compared to 1.0c. Continues to pursue patent infringement action against Maxwell Technologies and other parties. Notes operating expenses were negatively impacted by AUD1.5 million of associated legal expenditure, down AUD1.0 million on prior year.

Fusion Antibodies PLC - Belfast-based contract research organisation providing discovery, design and optimisation services for therapeutic antibodies to the healthcare market - Reports revenue in the year to March 31 fell 40% to GBP2.9 million from GBP4.8 million the year before, while the pretax loss widened to GBP2.9 million from GBP1.3 million. Basic loss per share totalled 10.0 pence compared to 4.6p. Explains this year has been a tough year and very commercially challenging. The year has seen a downturn in market conditions and investment into customers' early-stage therapeutic pipelines Venture capital funding, typically the primary source of investment for early-stage biotech, has fallen to its lowest level since 2019. Says: "Whilst there remains a significant amount of uncertainty over the timing and implementation of future contract wins due to reduced investment in the broader biotech sector, we expect trading to recover incrementally over the short to medium term both in respect of existing services and the new services coming on stream."

Kendrick Resources PLC - London-based Scandinavia-focused mineral exploration and development company - Reports zero income in the six months to June 30 compared to GBP10,872 the year prior. Pretax loss widened to GBP244,534 from GBP184,700 while basic loss per share totalled 0.10 pence compared to 0.24p. Says review of the company's projects gives confidence that "our north European assets are well located with significant potential in the quickly emerging space of energy generation and storage." Remains confident they have assembled an enviable portfolio of projects and look forward to advancing all projects in the second half of the year and providing shareholders with the prospects of enhanced value flowing into next year.

