  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oriole Resources PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STI   GB00B0T29327

ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC

(STI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:46 2022-10-28 am EDT
0.1258 GBX   -33.79%
09:42aIN BRIEF: Oriole raises funds via placing for Cameroon development
AI
10/10Oriole Resources Reports Maiden Bibemi JORC Exploration Target
CI
10/03Oriole Resources plc Announces Bibemi Receives Two-Year Licence Extension
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Oriole raises funds via placing for Cameroon development

10/28/2022 | 09:42am EDT
Oriole Resources PLC - London-based, West-Africa focused exploration company - Conditionally raises GBP600,000 through placing of 500.0 million new ordinary shares, at 0.12 pence per share, including GBP32,000 of subscriptions by directors. Intends to use these funds to advance Cameroonian assets in the 2022 to 2023 field season, focusing on drill target identification at the Central Licence Package project, and on work to deliver an inferred mineral resource at the Bibemi Gold project.

Chief Financial Officer Bob Smeeton says: "The company has made great progress in advancing its gold assets in Cameroon, most recently with the announcement of a JORC-compliant Exploration Target at Bibemi, as well as excellent early-stage results from the CLP project. Our work continues to justify our belief that Cameroon has the potential to become a new district for gold exploration."

"The raise, which was completed without the overhang of warrants, provides the funds we need to deliver meaningful progress at our exploration projects over the coming months, and we look forward to keeping the market updated on that progress."

Current stock price: 0.13p, down 34% on Friday

12-month change: down 69%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.65% 408.4 Real-time Quote.-22.05%
GOLD -0.93% 1646.67 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC -33.79% 0.12579 Delayed Quote.-44.93%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.75% 133.28 Real-time Quote.-21.52%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,69 M -1,96 M -1,96 M
Net cash 2021 1,35 M 1,57 M 1,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,18 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Oriole Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy James Livesey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert John Smeeton CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Eileen Carr Non-Executive Chairman
David Almgren Pelham Independent Non-Executive Director
Claire Jenna Louise Bay Executive Director & VP-Exploration
