Oriole Resources : Corporate Update – March 2023 03/08/2023 | 10:27am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CORPORATE UPDATE MARCH 2023 DISCLAIMER This presentation and any additional documents handed out at any meeting or provided directly to potential investors (together the "Presentation Materials") have not been approved by (i) the London Stock Exchange or by any authority which could be a competent authority for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive (Directive 2003/71/EC); or (ii) an authorised person within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any U.S. State securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any U.S. state regulatory authority has approved the securities to be offered or the terms of such offering or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the presentation and these Presentation Materials. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence. The Presentation Materials are being supplied to you for information purposes only by Oriole Resources Plc (the "Company"). These Presentation Materials have been prepared by and are the sole responsibility of the Company. The Directors of the Company have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated herein are true to the best of their knowledge, information and belief. Investing in the Company may expose an individual to significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested. These Presentation Materials, being this presentation and any additional documents handed out in the meeting or provided directly to potential investors, are being issued on a strictly private and confidential basis and solely to and directed (i) at persons in the UK (a) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments, being investment professionals as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FPO"), (b) high net worth companies as defined in Article 49(2) of the FPO, (c) certified sophisticated investors as defined in Article 50(1) of the FPO or (d) persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated or (ii) persons in the United States or who are U.S. persons, who are "accredited investors" as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act ("Accredited Investors") (together "Relevant Persons"). In order to qualify as a certified sophisticated investor you must have a current certificate signed by a person authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to the effect that you are sufficiently knowledgeable to understand the risks associated with this particular type of investment and you must have signed within the last 12 months a statement in the terms set out in Article 50(1)(b) of the FPO. The ordinary shares are available only to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire the ordinary shares will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not rely on this document nor take any action upon it, but should return it immediately to the Company. These Presentation Materials do not constitute, or form part of, a prospectus or admission document relating to the Company, nor do they constitute or contain any invitation or offer to any person to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire any shares in the Company or advise persons to do so in any jurisdiction, nor shall it, or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or as any inducement to enter into a contract or commitment with the Company. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in the Presentation Materials or on their completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by the Company as to the accuracy of the information or opinions contained in the Presentation Materials, or any further written or oral information made available to you or your advisors, and is subject to updating, completion, revision, amendment or verification, which may result in material changes. Any recipient of these Presentation Materials who is in any doubt about the investment to which this presentation relates should consult an authorised person specialising in advising on investments of this kind. These Presentation Materials do not constitute a recommendation regarding the shares of the Company, and should not be construed as legal, business, tax or investment advice. Prospective investors are encouraged to obtain separate and independent verification of information and opinions contained in the Presentation Materials as part of their own due diligence. By accepting these Presentation Materials, the Recipient agrees to keep permanently confidential the information contained herein or sent herewith or made available in connection with further enquiries. It is a condition of the issue of these Presentation Materials that they will not be reproduced, copied, distributed or circulated to any third party, in whole or in part, or published in whole or in part for any purpose, without the express prior consent of the Company. Neither the Company, nor its advisers accept liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from use of these Presentation Materials or their contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The Company, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to amend or supplement these Presentation Materials at any time. The Company also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate discussions with any person at any time. The reproduction, copying or distribution of these Presentation Materials in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession these Presentation Materials come should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. These Presentation Materials are not for distribution outside the United Kingdom (other than to the United States in certain circumstances) and in particular, they or any copy of them should not be distributed, directly or indirectly, by any means (including electronic transmission) either to persons with addresses in Canada, Australia, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or the Republic of Ireland, or to any citizens, nationals or residents thereof, or to any corporation, partnership or other entity created or organized under the laws thereof. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of any such other jurisdictions. These Presentation Materials contain certain forward-looking information about the Company which are statements, beliefs, opinions or projections that are not historical facts, and which may be identified by the use of terminology such as "proposes," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "expects," estimates" or "forecasts" or comparable terminology and which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company's Directors current expectations and beliefs about future events. By their nature, forward- looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in such statements, beliefs and opinions depending on a variety of factors. Past performance, trends or activities of the Company or its shares cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance, trends or activities. Any forward-looking information contained in these Presentation Materials has been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, and accordingly, actual results may vary from those projected as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, changes in the regulatory environment and other business and operational risks. Recipients of these Presentation Materials should not place reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the Presentation Materials. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or otherwise or to reflect the occurrence or non-occurrence of any events. Please note that the photographs and images used in these Presentation Materials are illustrative and may not show Company assets / licence areas. By attending the presentation and/or retaining these Presentation Materials you will be taken to have represented, warranted and undertaken that: (i) you are a Relevant Person (ii) you have read and agree to comply with the contents and restrictions of this disclaimer (iii) you will use the information in these Presentation Materials solely for evaluating your possible interest in acquiring securities of the Company and (iv) you will conduct your own analysis or other verification of the data and information set out in these Presentation Materials and will bear the responsibility for all or any costs incurred in doing so Page 2 ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC AIM: ORR 2 CREATING VALUE THROUGH DISCOVERY "Oriole has a multi-stage gold portfolio in West Africa that offers multiple routes to near and medium-term value creation through systematic, results-driven exploration" Tim Livesey, CEO Building Resources Bibemi & Wapouzé gold projects, Cameroon (90%) - drill-stage Bibemi project with multi-gramme intersections over multiple prospects and a maiden JORC Inferred Resource of 305,000oz grading 2.19 g/t Au. Central Licence Package, Cameroon (90%) - low-cost exploration with multiple opportunities for success within highly-prospective 4,091 km 2 , district-scale land package. Senala gold project, Senegal (49%) - located in a world class gold district. Maiden Inferred Resource of 155,000oz grading 1.26 g/t Au already identified at one of five prospects. The Company also has a number of non-core assets that have the potential to provide future cashflow. Page 3 ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC AIM: ORR 3 EXPERIENCED BOARD DIRECTORS TIM LIVESEY BOB SMEETON CLAIRE BAY CEO CFO Executive Director, Exploration & Business Development EXECUTIVE Tim has over three decades of industry experience across all stages of exploration, development and operations. He has worked on a number of globally significant projects and has experience of junior, mid tier and major company management and at Board level. Bob trained as a Charted Accountant with Price Waterhouse and has 30 years' experience, mainly in AIM-quoted companies where he was heavily involved in successful turnaround situations, before joining Oriole in 2018. Claire is a Chartered geologist with over 15 years' industry experience, with a particular focus on early- stage gold exploration. She has worked in Turkey and Africa and has a broad range of corporate skills from fund raisings to M&A. NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS EILEEN CARR Independent Non- Executive Chair Eileen is a Chartered Certified Accountant with over 30 years' experience within the resources sector, having worked worldwide on host of large-scale mining operations. She has held several executive directorships in the resources sector. DAVID PELHAM Independent Non- Executive Director David is a mineral geologist with over 40 years' global exploration experience. During his career he has overseen the discovery and early evaluation of multiple deposits, including +6Moz Chirano Gold Mine in Ghana and Hummingbird's 4.2Moz Dugbe gold deposit in Liberia. Page 4 ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC AIM: ORR 4 CREATING OPPORTUNITIES & DEVELOPMENT IN THE COMMUNITIES Oriole's ESG is guided by eight of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals The Company is focussed on sustainable growth with a strong dedication to the environment, good governance and community engagement Our priority is ensuring the health and safety of all employees, contractors and local communities Graduation ceremony for Oriole- supported Masters student Page 5 ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC AIM: ORR 5 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Oriole Resources plc published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 15:26:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC 10:27a Oriole Resources : Corporate Update – March 2023 PU 03/01 Oriole Resources gets more "very positive" results in Cameroon AQ 02/27 Oriole Resources project in Cameroon delivers high-grade gold results AN 02/27 Oriole Resources Provides Exploration Update on Its 90%-Owned Central Licence Package (.. CI 02/08 Oriole Resources adds lithium to the mix at CLP AQ 02/02 Oriole touts value opportunity in Cameroon on lithium discovery AN 01/30 TRADING UPDATES: Empire Metals confirms copper; Mosman hails progress AN 01/30 Oriole Resources Provides an Exploration Update on its 90%-Owned Central Licence Packag.. CI 01/04 Oriole Resources : Corporate Update – January 2023 PU 2022 Oriole Resources shares down as partner sells portfolio of projects AN