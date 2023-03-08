Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oriole Resources PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STI   GB00B0T29327

ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC

(STI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:11:36 2023-03-08 am EST
0.1370 GBX   -2.14%
10:27aOriole Resources : Corporate Update – March 2023
PU
03/01Oriole Resources gets more "very positive" results in Cameroon
AQ
02/27Oriole Resources project in Cameroon delivers high-grade gold results
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oriole Resources : Corporate Update – March 2023

03/08/2023 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORPORATE UPDATE MARCH 2023

DISCLAIMER

This presentation and any additional documents handed out at any meeting or provided directly to potential investors (together the "Presentation Materials") have not been approved by (i) the London Stock Exchange or by any authority which could be a competent authority for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive (Directive 2003/71/EC); or (ii) an authorised person within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any U.S. State securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any U.S. state regulatory authority has approved the securities to be offered or the terms of such offering or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the presentation and these Presentation Materials. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence.

The Presentation Materials are being supplied to you for information purposes only by Oriole Resources Plc (the "Company"). These Presentation Materials have been prepared by and are the sole responsibility of the Company. The Directors of the Company have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated herein are true to the best of their knowledge, information and belief. Investing in the Company may expose an individual to significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested.

These Presentation Materials, being this presentation and any additional documents handed out in the meeting or provided directly to potential investors, are being issued on a strictly private and confidential basis and solely to and directed (i) at persons in the UK (a) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments, being investment professionals as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FPO"), (b) high net worth companies as defined in Article 49(2) of the FPO, (c) certified sophisticated investors as defined in Article 50(1) of the FPO or (d) persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated or (ii) persons in the United States or who are U.S. persons, who are "accredited investors" as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act ("Accredited Investors") (together "Relevant Persons"). In order to qualify as a certified sophisticated investor you must have a current certificate signed by a person authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to the effect that you are sufficiently knowledgeable to understand the risks associated with this particular type of investment and you must have signed within the last 12 months a statement in the terms set out in Article 50(1)(b) of the FPO. The ordinary shares are available only to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire the ordinary shares will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not rely on this document nor take any action upon it, but should return it immediately to the Company.

These Presentation Materials do not constitute, or form part of, a prospectus or admission document relating to the Company, nor do they constitute or contain any invitation or offer to any person to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire any shares in the Company or advise persons to do so in any jurisdiction, nor shall it, or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or as any inducement to enter into a contract or commitment with the Company. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in the Presentation Materials or on their completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by the Company as to the accuracy of the information or opinions contained in the Presentation Materials, or any further written or oral information made available to you or your advisors, and is subject to updating, completion, revision, amendment or verification, which may result in material changes.

Any recipient of these Presentation Materials who is in any doubt about the investment to which this presentation relates should consult an authorised person specialising in advising on investments of this kind. These Presentation Materials do not constitute a recommendation regarding the shares of the Company, and should not be construed as legal, business, tax or investment advice. Prospective investors are encouraged to obtain separate and independent verification of information and opinions contained in the Presentation Materials as part of their own due diligence. By accepting these Presentation Materials, the Recipient agrees to keep permanently confidential the information contained herein or sent herewith or made available in connection with further enquiries. It is a condition of the issue of these Presentation Materials that they will not be reproduced, copied, distributed or circulated to any third party, in whole or in part, or published in whole or in part for any purpose, without the express prior consent of the Company. Neither the Company, nor its advisers accept liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from use of these Presentation Materials or their contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The Company, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to amend or supplement these Presentation Materials at any time. The Company also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate discussions with any person at any time. The reproduction, copying or distribution of these Presentation Materials in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession these Presentation Materials come should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. These Presentation Materials are not for distribution outside the United Kingdom (other than to the United States in certain circumstances) and in particular, they or any copy of them should not be distributed, directly or indirectly, by any means (including electronic transmission) either to persons with addresses in Canada, Australia, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or the Republic of Ireland, or to any citizens, nationals or residents thereof, or to any corporation, partnership or other entity created or organized under the laws thereof. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of any such other jurisdictions.

These Presentation Materials contain certain forward-looking information about the Company which are statements, beliefs, opinions or projections that are not historical facts, and which may be identified by the use of terminology such as "proposes," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "expects," estimates" or "forecasts" or comparable terminology and which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company's Directors current expectations and beliefs about future events. By their nature, forward- looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in such statements, beliefs and opinions depending on a variety of factors. Past performance, trends or activities of the Company or its shares cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance, trends or activities. Any forward-looking information contained in these Presentation Materials has been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, and accordingly, actual results may vary from those projected as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, changes in the regulatory environment and other business and operational risks. Recipients of these Presentation Materials should not place reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the Presentation Materials. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or otherwise or to reflect the occurrence or non-occurrence of any events.

Please note that the photographs and images used in these Presentation Materials are illustrative and may not show Company assets / licence areas. By attending the presentation and/or retaining these Presentation Materials you will be taken to have represented, warranted and undertaken that: (i) you are a Relevant Person (ii) you have read and agree to comply with the contents and restrictions of this disclaimer (iii) you will use the information in these Presentation Materials solely for evaluating your possible interest in acquiring securities of the Company and (iv) you will conduct your own analysis or other verification of the data and information set out in these Presentation Materials and will bear the responsibility for all or any costs incurred in doing so

Page 2

ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC AIM: ORR

2

CREATING VALUE THROUGH DISCOVERY

"Oriole has a multi-stage gold portfolio in West Africa that offers multiple routes to near and

medium-term value creation through systematic, results-driven exploration"

  • Tim Livesey, CEO

Building Resources

  1. Bibemi & Wapouzé gold projects, Cameroon (90%) - drill-stage Bibemi project with multi-gramme intersections over multiple prospects and a maiden JORC Inferred Resource of 305,000oz grading 2.19 g/t Au.
  2. Central Licence Package, Cameroon (90%) - low-cost exploration with multiple opportunities for success within highly-prospective 4,091 km2, district-scale land package.
  3. Senala gold project, Senegal (49%) - located in a world class gold district. Maiden Inferred Resource of 155,000oz grading 1.26 g/t Au already identified at one of five prospects.

The Company also has a number of non-core assets that have the potential to provide future cashflow.

Page 3

ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC AIM: ORR

3

EXPERIENCED BOARD

DIRECTORS

TIM LIVESEY

BOB SMEETON

CLAIRE BAY

CEO

CFO

Executive Director,

Exploration & Business

Development

EXECUTIVE

Tim has over three decades of industry experience across all stages of exploration, development and operations. He has worked on a number of globally significant projects and has experience of junior, mid tier and major company management and at Board level.

Bob trained as a Charted Accountant with Price Waterhouse and has 30 years' experience, mainly in AIM-quoted companies where he was heavily involved in successful turnaround situations, before joining Oriole in 2018.

Claire is a Chartered geologist with

over 15 years' industry experience,

with a particular focus on early- stage gold exploration. She has worked in Turkey and Africa and has a broad range of corporate skills from fund raisings to M&A.

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

EILEEN CARR

Independent Non-

Executive Chair

Eileen is a Chartered Certified

Accountant with over 30 years'

experience within the resources sector, having worked worldwide on

  1. host of large-scale mining operations. She has held several executive directorships in the resources sector.

DAVID PELHAM

Independent Non-

Executive Director

David is a mineral geologist with

over 40 years' global exploration

experience. During his career he has overseen the discovery and early evaluation of multiple deposits, including +6Moz Chirano Gold Mine in Ghana and Hummingbird's 4.2Moz Dugbe gold deposit in Liberia.

Page 4

ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC AIM: ORR

4

CREATING OPPORTUNITIES & DEVELOPMENT IN THE COMMUNITIES

  1. Oriole's ESG is guided by eight of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals
  1. The Company is focussed on sustainable growth with a strong dedication to the environment, good governance and community engagement
  1. Our priority is ensuring the health and safety of all employees, contractors and local communities

Graduation ceremony for Oriole-

supported Masters student

Page 5

ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC AIM: ORR

5

Disclaimer

Oriole Resources plc published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 15:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
10:27aOriole Resources : Corporate Update – March 2023
PU
03/01Oriole Resources gets more "very positive" results in Cameroon
AQ
02/27Oriole Resources project in Cameroon delivers high-grade gold results
AN
02/27Oriole Resources Provides Exploration Update on Its 90%-Owned Central Licence Package (..
CI
02/08Oriole Resources adds lithium to the mix at CLP
AQ
02/02Oriole touts value opportunity in Cameroon on lithium discovery
AN
01/30TRADING UPDATES: Empire Metals confirms copper; Mosman hails progress
AN
01/30Oriole Resources Provides an Exploration Update on its 90%-Owned Central Licence Packag..
CI
01/04Oriole Resources : Corporate Update – January 2023
PU
2022Oriole Resources shares down as partner sells portfolio of projects
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,69 M -2,00 M -2,00 M
Net cash 2021 1,35 M 1,61 M 1,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,82 M 4,52 M 4,52 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Oriole Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy James Livesey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert John Smeeton CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Eileen Carr Non-Executive Chairman
David Almgren Pelham Independent Non-Executive Director
Claire Jenna Louise Bay Executive Director & VP-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC-26.32%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION-6.31%33 736
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-4.31%27 701
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-12.52%20 770
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.1.08%17 605
POLYUS0.00%14 935