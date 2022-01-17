Oriole Resources : Further exploration success for Oriole Resources and IAMGOLD at Senala

Oriole Resources PLC (LSE:ORR) has revealed the latest results from ongoing exploration work on the Senala project in Senegal, where joint venture partner IAMGOLD Corporation has the option to spend up to US$8 million to earn a 70% interest.

Results from the recently completed 2,148 metres reverse circulation drilling at the Faré prospect have extended mineralisation along strike at all three main anomalies, delivering results of up to five metres grading 12.45 grammes per tonne gold, including two metres grading 26.61 grams.

The results confirm mineralisation is open to the northeast at all three of the main anomalies at Faré.

Mineralisation at Faré Far South is now confirmed over a strike length of at least 500 metres, suggesting a high probability for the definition of further resources at the prospect.

"We continue to have great confidence in the Faré area, with further positive results from this programme of step-out drilling," said Oriole Resources chief executive Tim Livesey.

"The successful extension of the known mineralisation within the areas of surface anomalism originally identified by our team in 2016, confirms our belief that this prospect has the potential for significant resource growth, with the possibility of becoming a stand-alone mine target of significant size. We look forward to discussing the next steps for the area with our partner, IAMGOLD."