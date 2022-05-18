Oriole Resources : discusses Senegalese Senala project

NO INVESTMENT ADVICE
This record is published on behalf of Oriole Resources PLC, which is a paid client of ProactiveInvestors. You understand that ProactiveInvestors receives either monetary or securities compensation for our services,...
ProactiveInvestors is a publisher. You understand and agree that no content in this record or published on ProactiveInvestors' website (the "Site") constitutes a recommendation that any particular security,...
FOR OUR FULL DISCLAIMER CLICK HERE
Disclaimer
Oriole Resources plc published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 02:51:00 UTC.