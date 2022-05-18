Log in
    STI   GB00B0T29327

ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC

(STI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/18 11:35:17 am EDT
0.2450 GBX   -5.77%
05/18ORIOLE RESOURCES : discusses Senegalese Senala project
PU
05/18ORIOLE RESOURCES : says route to formalising IAMGOLD's 51% stake in Senala under review
PU
05/18Oriole Resources' JV Partner Starts $4 Million Second Option Work in Senala Gold Project
MT
Oriole Resources : discusses Senegalese Senala project

05/18/2022 | 10:52pm EDT
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,69 M -2,09 M -2,09 M
Net cash 2021 1,35 M 1,68 M 1,68 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,89 M 6,06 M 6,06 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Oriole Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy James Livesey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert John Smeeton CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Eileen Carr Non-Executive Chairman
David Almgren Pelham Independent Non-Executive Director
Bahriv Yildiz General Manager-Turkey
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC-28.99%6
NEWMONT CORPORATION3.00%51 984
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION9.11%36 359
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-5.54%25 472
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-4.22%23 698
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-4.86%18 156